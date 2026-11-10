Bill Gates: A Huge Catastrophe May Be Needed...

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity,

Bill Gates is once again floating the idea that real damage may be required before the world accepts the kind of AI controls he wants.

In a new CBS interview, the Microsoft co-founder said a major cyberattack could finally convince people that the warnings were correct and that stronger rules are overdue.

The comments come as Gates continues a months-long push for heavier government involvement in artificial intelligence. He has repeatedly argued that industry self-regulation is inadequate and that politicians and law enforcement must step in.

? Bill Gates Says a Global 'Catastrophe' May Be Needed to Usher in AI Regulations "It may be that we have to suffer a few of the negatives before we respond as fully as we should." https://t.co/6j5tKaPMUF — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) November 10, 2026

Critics see a familiar pattern: dire predictions that could justify expanded oversight and centralized authority over a technology many Americans view as a tool for innovation rather than a reason for tighter global rules.

In the interview with Tony Dokoupil, Gates stated, "It may be that we have to suffer a few of the negatives before we respond as fully as we should."

He added that such incidents would not be civilization-ending but would still be serious. The discussion included the possibility of a cyberattack on major retirement platforms such as Fidelity or Vanguard, which hold a substantial portion of Americans' nest eggs.

Gates noted that such an event would create significant uncertainty.

Bill Gates is once again telling us his evil plan before it actually happens. He and his globalist scum friends want full government control over AI, so they're "predicting" a massive AI attack on people's wallets so that they willingly hand over that power to them. — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) November 10, 2026

The full segments are below:

The remarks align with warnings Gates issued earlier this fall. In October interviews, he told ABC and CNN that cyberattacks would be the front where the impact appears most dramatically in the coming year.

"The real danger right now is not the AI's getting out of control," he said. "It's really bad people using AI, particularly in AI where you can take out all the safeguards."

He continued, "When you have bad people, no safeguards, and then the latest models, that's where, over the next year, primarily in the cyber area, we are going to have a lot of negative surprises."

Gates has described AI as the most dangerous technology humans have ever invented and argued that companies cannot be left as the sole check. He has compared the situation to industries that require safety rules for planes, cars, and medicines. In one appearance he said it is clear that current efforts are not enough and that the country will move beyond self-governance.

These statements build on even sharper language from September. On Meet the Press, Gates said AI is "certainly powerful enough to drive events that, you know, cause a billion deaths."

He added, "There's never been a weapon as powerful as the combination of people with ill intent using the latest AI tools." He insisted that law enforcement and politicians must define the required safeguards and monitoring, stating that "no one thinks self-regulation is enough."

Gates has also framed the rise of AI as something close to an evolutionary event that governments are unprepared to handle. He has called for international coordination modeled on existing treaties for nuclear materials, aviation, and other high-risk areas.

At the same time, his foundation has pledged substantial funding to expand AI applications in education, health, and agriculture.

Gates has repeatedly highlighted catastrophic scenarios involving cyberattacks on financial systems and potential biological threats while arguing that only expanded government roles can manage the risks.

He has dismissed the idea that liability or company pledges alone will suffice, comparing the absence of mandatory rules to a world without an FDA or seatbelt requirements. In recent remarks he has suggested the political class is moving too slowly and that concrete monitoring approaches should be put in place.

The latest comments about possibly needing to "suffer a few of the negatives" arrive against a backdrop of ongoing debates over how much authority should rest with national governments versus private developers.

Supporters of lighter regulation argue that rapid innovation has delivered major advances and that premature heavy rules could slow beneficial uses. Gates maintains that the near-term misuse by bad actors, enabled by models whose safeguards can be removed, creates an immediate problem that self-policing will not solve.

He has also spoken of a roughly 20-year period of disruption before any broader gains in abundance materialize, with significant effects on employment. In interviews he has stressed that the window for establishing controls is limited and that waiting for major incidents would leave society reacting after the fact.

The pattern across these appearances is consistent: repeated warnings of severe outcomes paired with calls for politicians and law enforcement to impose mandatory safeguards that industry cannot be trusted to handle alone. Whether those warnings reflect genuine technical assessment or a preference for greater centralized authority remains a point of contention among those watching the push for new rules.

Americans who view AI primarily as a productivity tool rather than an existential threat will likely weigh Gates' track record of forecasting large-scale risks against the concrete costs of additional layers of government review and international coordination.

The suggestion that a damaging event involving people's retirement accounts might be what finally produces the response he seeks adds a disturbing dimension to the debate.