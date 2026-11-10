Blackouts Reveal How Fragile Society Really Is

Authored by John Walter via John Walter,

"Long-term blackout" gets used loosely enough that people end up arguing past each other, and the confusion deepens because a week without power is a bad camping trip for somebody in rural Maine with a generator and a wood stove while being an outright catastrophe for a family on the fourteenth floor of a Miami condo with an insulin-dependent nine-year-old. Both readings are accurate, and neither is the subject here.

For the rest of this piece the definition stays blunt and fixed, meaning three months or more of a bulk transmission system being down across a whole region rather than a single neighborhood or one feeder. Three months is roughly the point at which every buffer has been spent, fuel and batteries and goodwill and savings and patience, the diesel in a hospital's belly tank, the last pallets of bottled water at the back of a supermarket, and it is also long enough for an emergency to harden into a condition, which is what people stop reacting to.

The duration is not theoretical either, because Cuba has been living inside a rolling version of it since late 2024, with daily generation deficits averaging roughly 1,600 megawatts in 2025 on the state utility's own published figures, which on a grid that size means half of national demand going unmet on the worst days. Havana logged a single blackout longer than twenty hours, the whole island went dark again in December 2025 with ten million people affected and no fuel reserves left, and the obvious question is what the rich version of the same failure looks like once the money and the plant inventory are better and the preparation is no better at all.

The reliability filings answer more of that than most people realize, and almost nobody reads them. In January 2026 the North American Electric Reliability Corporation published a 181-page long-term assessment that put 13 of 23 assessment areas at elevated or high resource adequacy risk inside the next five years, while utilities have announced more than 55,000 megawatts of coal retirements inside the same five-year window the assessment worries about. Demand is climbing for the first time in twenty years, pushed hard by data centers, and the interconnection queue moves at the speed of paperwork. Grid Strategies has argued the danger is overstated because the analysis ignores projects already holding interconnection agreements, and the critique is fair, since the forecast may be pessimistic while the margin is still thinner than it was.

Hardware makes the picture worse, given that standard power transformer lead times in the United States averaged about 128 weeks in 2025 and generator step-up units roughly 144, with some specialized units approaching 36 to 48 months. The Department of Energy described critical grid equipment in August 2026 as facing lead times of two or more years, and Wood Mackenzie models a 30% supply deficit for power transformers across the national fleet, which leaves a two-to-four-year gap between deciding to fix something and holding the replacement in your hands and forces restoration planning to assume that whatever breaks mostly stays broken.

The failure mode is shifting as well. The April 28, 2025 blackout across Spain and Portugal cut power to something on the order of 55 million people and took most of a day to reverse in the bulk and longer in pockets, and ENTSO-E's final report that October identified it as the first known blackout driven by overvoltage, a cascading chain of generation disconnections fed by plant whose reactive power performance did not match what the system operator expected, made worse by manual voltage control too slow to catch the swing. No lightning strike, no fallen tree, just a control problem in a system running exactly as designed.

That last detail is the one worth carrying forward, because the Spanish grid was modern, well maintained and full of inverter-based renewables with certified voltage capability, and it still went dark in under a minute when a distributed control problem outran a human one. Everything below happens inside that gap.

Before starting: what a grid actually is

Most people's mental model of the electrical system holds up reasonably for a house and fails completely for a country, since a house delivers power when you throw a switch and cuts it when you stop paying, while a country performs a continuous balancing act sixty times a second in which generation tracks load within a hair of perfect and every device on the network is at once a load and a participant in voltage and frequency. Nothing is stored anywhere, so the instant production and consumption diverge beyond a small margin, physics closes the gap by shedding something.

Three physical facts govern everything downstream of that.

Frequency is a shared property of an interconnected area and it sags when load outruns generation, at which point plant trips itself off to avoid damage, which removes more generation and drops frequency further, so the last automatic step is underfrequency load shedding, meaning relays that dump blocks of customers to save the machine. Britain used it on August 9, 2019, when Hornsea One and Little Barford tripped within seconds of each other and frequency fell to 48.8 hertz, shedding around 931 megawatts and roughly a million customers, most of whom were back within forty-five minutes while the mechanism itself worked exactly as intended by sacrificing people.

Voltage behaves differently because it is local and managed with reactive power, since pushing too much real power down a long line sags voltage at the far end and injecting reactive power lifts it again. Modern inverter-based generation can do this, but only when configured and instructed to, and Spain's problem was that too much of it was not behaving the way the operator's model said it would, while voltage that climbs instead of falling kills just as fast because overvoltage trips plant and the trip is instantaneous.

Inertia is the third and it has quietly drained away, given that a spinning coal or gas turbine resists a sudden frequency change the way a heavy flywheel resists a shove, whereas solar and wind inverters carry no mass and instead synthesize a response, which they increasingly do well but which remains software, and software can be misconfigured. Grids built on a century of rotating metal are being rebuilt on power electronics at a pace nobody has attempted before, and the Iberian event shows what the transition looks like when a control assumption turns out to be wrong.

All of which argues not against renewables but against assuming that a system which has never failed in your lifetime is incapable of failing, since the operators understand the difference and the public largely does not, and most of the damage that follows gets done in that gap.

1. Water goes first, and nobody sees it go

Water is the first thing people get wrong, and they get it wrong in the direction of comfort, on the assumption that taps keep working because water is heavy, pipes are underground and gravity does most of the labor. Half of that is true, and the true half is the half that kills you.

Gravity moves water downhill from a reservoir or a water tower, while everything else needs pumps to draw it out of a river, push it through filtration, dose it with chlorine, lift it into the tower and force it through the mains at pressure. Pumps need electricity, so a treatment plant without power stops treating within hours and stops delivering nearly as fast, the tower drains, mains pressure falls, and the moment it drops below about 20 psi the network stops being a sealed system and becomes a sponge through which groundwater, soil and whatever is sitting in a cracked joint above a broken sewer get sucked inward at every leak. That is the reason utilities issue boil-water notices instead of a shrug, not out of caution but because contamination has already happened.

Texas ran a full-scale demonstration in February 2021, when the ERCOT grid collapsed under Winter Storm Uri and 1,105 boil-water notices went out to roughly 14.5 million people in five days, with nearly 40% of the state's public water systems issuing one and more than 1,100 notices having to be rescinded over the following weeks. Seventeen million people, by one PLOS Water count, spent anywhere from a day to more than a month under an advisory, and the rural systems serving the smallest populations ran a minimum of three days longer without potable water than the big urban ones, which is the inverse of what most people assume about who gets helped first.

Stretched over three months instead of five days, the cascade takes on an order. Pumps stop, pressure falls, notices go out that nobody can read because the local news site is down and the tower carrying the signal has eight hours of battery, boiling becomes the fallback except that boiling needs gas or electricity and both are gone for precisely the households that most need them, bottled water clears the shelves within six hours of any panic, and resupply runs on diesel trucks out of warehouses that also need power over roads that fill with people doing the same calculation. Plants serving millions cannot be run off a Honda generator either, since the pumps are in the hundreds of horsepower.

A second layer almost never gets mentioned, which is the utility's own workforce, because a plant does not run itself. Chlorine and polymer deliveries stop when the roads go bad and the suppliers go dark, the SCADA system that let one operator watch forty sites loses telemetry, and operators work doubles until they cannot and then go home to their own flooded basements and their own children, all of it on the assumption that the surrounding region is functional enough to supply and relieve them.

Private wells, the supposed rural advantage, do not scale, since a well needs a pump and a pump needs power or a hand pump installed two years ago that has never once been primed. The households that come through this best already know how many gallons a day they actually use, which is fewer than they imagine and more than they have stored.

Three things are worth doing, and the third is the one almost nobody does:

Store water at a gallon per person per day for a minimum of two weeks, plus a separate unchlorinated stock for washing, and rotate it on a calendar you actually keep.

Buy a gravity-fed filter and learn it cold before you need it, treating boiling as a backup rather than a plan, since boiling costs fuel you may not have.

Photograph your water system's emergency page and your state primacy agency's boil-notice map while the network still works, and write the addresses on paper.

What should unsettle you here is the invisibility rather than the shortage, because nobody will tell you when your tap stops being safe and you will work it out by noticing that the pressure at the kitchen sink has gone soft and that the utility's phone line rings out.

2. Sewage only falls until it can't

Sanitation is where the arithmetic of a modern city turns openly hostile, given that every flush moves waste downhill by gravity to a main and then, in almost every flat place humans have ever built a city, a lift station pumps it back up to keep it moving, and those stations are electric, small, unmanned and frequently sitting at the bottom of a wet well with a float switch.

When the power dies the well fills and then overflows, and the sewage finds the lowest ground it can reach, which is usually the road and then the basements. Roughly 16,000 publicly owned treatment works operate in the United States and most hold generator capacity for some fraction of their process, though almost none can run at design flow for weeks because sizing for that is expensive and no regulator has demanded it, while fuel contracts where they exist at all assume a supplier who can reach the site. During Hurricane Sandy, plants across the New York metro area discharged hundreds of millions of gallons of partially treated sewage into waterways, and Jackson, Mississippi, spent most of 2022 running the same failure in slow motion when pumps failed at the main plant, the state issued a boil notice that ran seven weeks, and the sewage backup proceeded as a separate disaster alongside the water one.

Vertical cities are worse than flat ones, since above roughly six floors sewage has to be pumped and so does the water feeding the taps and so does the person living on the twentieth floor. The country has on the order of a million elevators making something like eighteen billion trips a year, and stairwells that work fine for the young and fit become a genuine medical problem for everyone else within about four days, which turns a high-rise without power into a stack of sealed boxes with a bucket problem at the bottom and a mobility problem at the top and the two meeting somewhere around the eighth floor.

Then comes the part that converts a nuisance into an epidemiological event, because human waste carries Salmonella, Shigella, E. coli, hepatitis A, rotavirus, norovirus and a long roster of intestinal parasites, and once it is pooled in streets, backed into ground floors and mixed into a drinking water network running at negative pressure, the transmission route closes on itself. Add flies, add heat, add a population that has stopped washing its hands because the water is rationed and the soap ran out two weeks ago.

Historically this is the killer, since waterborne pathogens remain among the leading causes of death on the planet, diarrheal disease alone takes something in the range of half a million children a year, and the World Health Organization ties the overwhelming majority of that to unsafe water and poor sanitation. Cholera returned to Haiti in 2022 after three years clean in a country whose grid was collapsing and whose fuel for pumping stations had run out, and Yemen's 2016-2019 outbreak infected more than two million people, in places that had no functioning grid to lose in the first place.

The household answer is inelegant and cheap, which is why it gets skipped. Reduce flush volume to near zero by displacing the tank with a filled bottle and treat every flush as a rationed event, line a five-gallon bucket with a heavy bag and add sawdust or shredded paper and keep the lid on, and know where your nearest gravity main runs, because if the street sewer is at capacity and your house sits below it, a closed backflow valve on the lateral is the difference between a wet floor and a foot of raw sewage. Fit one before you need it, since a plumber's hour runs about a hundred and fifty dollars and the alternative runs considerably more.

Two or three things, concretely:

Install a backflow preventer on the sewer lateral if your basement or ground floor sits below street level.

Store sawdust, wood ash or shredded paper in a dry bin along with heavy liners, and set the bucket system up once as a rehearsal so it is not novel on day two.

Keep a few gallons of water and a bottle of unscented bleach for handwashing, since a two-drop-per-liter solution in a lidded jug covers the gap when the tap is off.

Proximity is what makes this section matter more than its reputation suggests, because water shortages are survivable at distance while sewage is in the room with you from about hour three.

3. Nine meals, and a fridge as countdown clock

A line attributed to Lord Cameron of Dillington gets repeated everywhere, that society is nine meals away from anarchy, and whatever its provenance it holds up as a rough sketch of urban food logistics, since most households in a rich country hold three to five days of food, most of it needing cooking and much of it needing refrigeration. Supermarkets hold roughly three days of stock on the shelf and depend on nightly replenishment from regional distribution centers, which depend on just-in-time delivery, which depends on diesel and on trucks arriving, which depends on roads and fuel terminals, which depend on pumps.

The refrigerator is the clock, because USDA guidance allows a full freezer about forty-eight hours and a half-full one about twenty-four provided nobody opens the door, after which a freezer full of meat becomes a freezer full of a decision to either cook it all in one enormous fuel-expensive push or watch it rot. Grocery chains in Texas in 2021 reported spoilage estimates in the hundreds of millions of dollars across the state, and the shelves that got restocked fastest were the ones near the big distribution centers rather than the ones serving the poorest customers.

Run the same arithmetic to ninety days and the grocery chain does not break because food has run out nationally, since the country produces around 3,800 calories per person per day on a loss-adjusted basis and eats far less than that. It breaks because movement stopped, packaging accumulated and cold failed, given that forty percent of the food supply needs refrigeration somewhere along its route and the cold chain is one unbroken string of compressors running from farm to reefer trailer to cold store to truck to display case to home, and cutting the string anywhere turns everything downstream of the cut into a race against temperature.

Packaging is the second-order problem and it is genuinely underrated, because a household eating out of storage generates an astonishing volume of cans, film, cardboard and cartons, and you multiply that by a street, by a month, by a collection service that has stopped. Trash goes to the curb, the curb overflows, rain soaks the paper, rats and gulls handle the rest, and within two weeks there is a food source and a breeding site in the same square meter while within four the smell has a physical presence of its own.

What carries people through a long outage is a rotating pantry of things they already eat rather than a wall of freeze-dried pouches bought in a panic, plus the three capacities that make a pantry worth keeping, which are heat, water and a way to cook without the kitchen. A butane single-burner and a case of canisters costs thirty dollars and covers most of it, a rocket stove built from blocks burns twigs and needs no fuel at all, and a pressure canner turns a glut into shelf-stable jars, none of which requires a basement full of Mylar.

Food is also the place where the supermarket distorts the mental model most severely, since the shelves look infinite because the trucks come at night and nobody ever sees the trucks. The first genuinely shocking moment in a long outage is not hunger but standing in a dark aisle at four in the afternoon on day three, looking at the empty bread section and understanding that the bread existed eight hours ago and now does not and will not again for a while.

Worth doing:

Build the pantry around a two-week menu you already cook, then extend it by buying two of everything on the list until it covers a month, rotating the oldest forward.

Keep an off-grid cooking method, whether that is a butane burner, a camp stove with fuel or a block rocket stove, plus a carbon monoxide alarm if you intend to cook indoors.

Freeze water bottles to extend freezer hold time and keep a thermometer inside so you know when forty degrees Fahrenheit has been crossed and the meat has to be cooked or binned.

One further point matters here, because food without cooking fuel is calories you cannot reach, and cooking fuel is the item that vanishes from shelves first, ahead of water and batteries and usually inside the first day of any forecast storm. Buy it in March.

4. Cold kills quietly, heat kills loud

Thermal exposure is the most reliable killer in the catalog and it does its work with almost no drama, given that the CDC attributes roughly a thousand deaths a year in the United States to heat alone, more than any other weather hazard, and those figures are routinely undercounted because heat writes cardiac arrest on the certificate. The European summer of 2022 produced an estimated 61,000 excess deaths and 2023 produced around 47,000, while cold is quieter and worse in one specific way, in that it kills indoors, at night, in sleep, in houses never built to hold warmth.

Winter Storm Uri killed at least 246 Texans, with a large share dying of hypothermia inside their own homes and a second cluster dying of carbon monoxide poisoning from generators and grills dragged indoors. Texas housing runs on heat pumps and electric resistance, with better than 60% of homes heating by electricity, which in a grid failure means a heating system that is not merely idle but actively useless, and the reverse holds across the Sun Belt's air conditioning and across the flimsy single-glazed housing of southern Europe, where air conditioning penetration is now high and the wiring behind it frequently is not.

Buildings are the variable nobody controls, since a well-insulated, thermal-mass-heavy structure with a south-facing window and a way to close off rooms will hold a survivable temperature for days while a 1970s timber-frame bungalow with aluminum windows holds it for hours. The gap between those two houses is not really wealth but age, construction standard and whether anyone ever caulked a door, and a weekend with plastic sheeting, foam tape, heavy curtains and a decision about which two rooms the household will actually live in narrows it considerably.

Two structural problems make this worse than it reads, because electrification is running ahead of backup as heat pumps replace gas furnaces at scale across Europe and the northern states, which is correct on carbon and dangerous on resilience wherever nobody sizes the backup, and because the people most exposed are the least able to adapt, meaning the elderly, the very young, anyone on medication that wrecks thermoregulation and anyone in public housing with a sealed window and a landlord in another time zone.

Medical electricity belongs here as a sub-category and deserves its own paragraph, since roughly 8.4 million Americans use insulin, which has to stay between about 36 and 46 degrees Fahrenheit once in use and which degrades into something less effective rather than something obviously spoiled. Around half a million are on dialysis, most of them needing three sessions a week at a center that requires industrial power and hundreds of liters of purified water, and more than a million and a half use home oxygen concentrators drawing several hundred watts continuously. Add CPAP, add infusion pumps, add the refrigerated biologics of a few hundred thousand more, and across three months that whole population converts from vulnerable to medically stranded in about seventy-two hours, with no quantity of household water storage able to fix it.

Some of what helps:

Pick a single small room per floor, seal it with plastic and tape, and keep everyone inside it, since body heat is the cheapest fuel available.

Get a battery bank sized to the actual wattage of the medical device rather than the marketing wattage on the box, and charge it from whatever the sun or the car gives you.

Keep a carbon monoxide alarm with a digital display, and never run a generator, a grill or a camp stove in a room where anyone sleeps.

Cold is the section people skip because they think of blackouts as a summer problem, and yet Uri happened in February, when the temperature inside a million Texas homes went below freezing while the sun was out.

5. A dark grid doesn't wake up when you flip a switch

This section carries the most physics and the least public understanding, which is reason enough to slow down.

A dark grid cannot simply be re-energized, because something has to start first with no external power at all and push electricity into a dead network in a controlled sequence until enough of the system is alive to carry the rest. The first something is called a black-start unit, and hydroelectric plants do it well since opening a valve and spinning a turbine is a self-contained act, while purpose-built diesel and gas units with isolated starting batteries can do it too, and grid-scale batteries can do it now in theory with a handful having tried. The country has a few hundred designated black-start units spread across a continent-sized system, and the cranking paths between those units and the plants they are meant to restart are planned, tested and frequently much longer than anyone would like.

The sequence runs roughly like this: start the black-start unit, energize a short stretch of transmission, start a larger plant off that stretch, energize more, start more. Every step risks the whole thing, because energizing a line into dead load produces cold load pickup as refrigerators, heaters, air conditioners and motors all draw inrush at once, a demand spike several times normal that can trip the plant you have just brought up, and operators manage it by energizing in small blocks and waiting, which is the reason restoration is measured in hours and days rather than minutes.

Equipment is the next constraint, since a transformer that has sat cold and de-energized for weeks needs testing before anyone trusts it because insulation absorbs moisture and bushings crack. A large power transformer brought back too quickly can fail catastrophically, and if it fails you now need a new one at 128 weeks or 144 for a step-up unit, assuming the factory has a slot, while about a third of large power transformers in the United States are more than forty years old and past design life and the spare pool is thin. There is no warehouse in Ohio with forty of them sitting on pallets.

Spain and Portugal showed how even a competent, well-resourced restoration actually looks, because the bulk came back over roughly ten hours and the reason it was not five minutes is that Red Eléctrica had to rebuild voltage outward from the surviving plants and test before reconnecting load while still fighting the overvoltage condition that caused the failure. Pockets ran two days, Britain restored a million customers in forty-five minutes in 2019 and still had distribution-level outages the next morning, and Chile's February 2025 event took days to fully reverse across a long, thin country.

Now imagine a repair that has to fabricate, because a three-month outage implies physical destruction somewhere, whether that is downed towers, wrecked substations, flooded vaults or a burnt transformer yard, since a purely control-driven outage like Iberia's does not last three months. Destruction changes the timeline completely, in that tower steel can be re-erected in days by line crews with a helicopter and a stockpile while substation transformers cannot, and each day of delay pushes another region into the zone where crews can no longer safely enter, which pushes the delay out further still.

One brittleness deserves naming, which is that substations are single points of failure for thousands of customers and a modern transmission substation is a bespoke assembly of breakers, disconnects, instrument transformers, protection relays and a control house. The relays decide whether a fault trips one line or eleven, they are digital, and they need settings only a few engineers in the region know how to write, so when a control house floods the substation is dead even with every piece of steel still standing.

Recovery is also not uniform, which creates a dynamic of its own, since the first areas back have lights, fuel pumps and open shops while the areas still dark are a short drive away, and people move toward the light. Roads that were passable become congested and then blocked, and the restored zone's own substations start tripping under the weight of everyone who arrived. This is not a hurricane recovery wearing a different name, because a hurricane hits a place and leaves while the surrounding region stays functional and floods in with generators and ice, whereas a regional grid failure takes the surrounding region with it and leaves no outside to come from.

Practical side:

Learn whether your utility publishes a restoration sequence and whether your area sits on a priority circuit, since hospitals, water plants and sewage lift stations always come back before residential.

Have a hard-wired transfer switch or an interlocked breaker for whatever generator you own, so you are not back-feeding through a suicide cord in the rain.

Understand that the first re-energization may last only minutes, and resist the urge to celebrate by turning everything on, because the cold-load spike that trips a feeder is often made of your neighbors' appliances.

People in the industry have never thought restoration was easy, and what has changed is the number of things that must go right together with the length of time each one now takes to replace.

6. Money keeps moving without you

Money is the reality that feels most like a betrayal and the one prepping literature skips because it is not tactile, since the obligations simply do not stop.

A mortgage servicer in Dallas does not care that your region is dark, because autopay runs on their end, on their power, over their connection, and it pulls on the first of the month whether or not your paycheck cleared. If the account is short the fee posts, and if the fee posts three times the late marks follow, while banks with generator-backed data centers and disaster recovery sites keep clearing ACH files throughout, because their systems sit in Virginia and their staff are in a different time zone, which makes the asymmetry total in that their infrastructure survives and yours does not.

Card payments are more fragile but only in the last mile, since terminals need power and a network, contactless works offline in some configurations and posts later, and that is fine until the issuer's fraud model starts declining a card it has not seen in three days. ATMs run on bank power and their own cash cassettes, loaded to a schedule nobody adjusts for emergencies, so the machines near you will be dry within a day and the ones still working will have queues.

Cash is the answer and cash is unfashionable, accounting for about a fifth of American transaction volume by count, down sharply over a decade, with most people under forty carrying almost none of it. It is also the only instrument that works with no power, no network and no counterparty goodwill beyond the person standing in front of you, which is why the denominations matter and why nobody can break a hundred when the till has no change.

Government transfer payments form the other half of the problem, because SNAP benefits load onto EBT cards monthly and a card only spends where a terminal works, USDA has a manual voucher procedure for exactly this scenario and almost no retailer or recipient has ever used it, and Social Security or disability deposits land in accounts that cannot be reached once the branch network is closed and the ATMs are dry. For households closest to the line the failure is a total gap in week one rather than a cash-flow squeeze in week three, because the deposit went in and the access path did not.

The deeper point is structural, since a long outage does not suspend the economy but relocates it. Whatever commerce continues happens in the restored pockets on whatever ad-hoc medium people agree to, which runs through cash, cigarettes, batteries, fuel and ammunition in roughly that order of usefulness, and prices there rise because supply is a truck ride away and the truck needs diesel that is also a truck ride away. Salary jobs that continue remotely keep earning, which is a small minority and only for as long as their own connection holds, while hourly pay stops the same hour the power does.

Concretely:

Keep a month of expenses in cash, in small bills, split across two hiding places, and treat it as infrastructure rather than savings.

Move every autopay you can onto a manual reminder cycle and note the servicer phone numbers on paper, since the app will not load.

Print one page listing account numbers, insurer, utility, landlord and the two people who would lend you money, and keep it in the same folder as your documents.

The uncomfortable arithmetic is that a long blackout is a liquidity event before it is anything else, so households with a month of slack absorb it and complain while households without slack get liquidated by it.

7. Silence becomes a disaster of its own

Information failure starts before the physical kind and outlasts it.

Cell sites run on grid power with battery strings sized for about eight hours in most deployments and generators on a subset, since FCC backup rules cover some sites for eight or twenty-four hours and exempt plenty of others, and after eight hours coverage degrades in a ring pattern that follows battery age rather than geography while the tower that stays up is the one whose batteries happened to be replaced on schedule, which correlates with nothing you can predict from the street.

Fixed broadband dies at the headend, because cable nodes carry batteries for a few hours, fiber-to-the-home works until the optical node loses power and then does not, and landlines were the last thing that survived a blackout in most households that no longer have one. Where copper still exists it is often fed from a remote concentrator whose battery has been due for replacement since 2019.

The first problem is mechanical, in that you lose the ability to ask anyone anything, and the second is cognitive and worse because in the absence of a source a population generates one. Rationing rumors, contaminated-water rumors, they are shutting off the whole city rumors and, reliably every time, a rumor that the outage was deliberate. Spain's grid operator was still posting updates in April 2025 into a country where most people could not load them, and the vacuum filled with cyberattack and sabotage speculation for days before ENTSO-E's technical findings arrived months later, some of which turned out to be directionally reasonable, which is exactly what makes it sticky.

Trust recovers on a different clock than supply, so once a government has said power by evening three times and been wrong three times, its fourth statement gets discounted to zero and people act on the fourth-hand version instead.

What functions in the gap is unglamorous, since battery or hand-crank radios on broadcast AM and FM still work when nothing else does and local stations keep running on generator for exactly this reason, NOAA Weather Radio carries the alerts that matter, and a pre-agreed paper plan with the neighbors two doors down settles who checks the elderly woman at number 14, where the meeting point is if the street empties and which house has the wood stove. Amateur radio helps wherever someone on the block holds a license, and with around 750,000 licensed operators in the country there is probably one within a mile, while GMRS handles household-to-household traffic once the cell network is saturated even if it is alive, which it will be for the first twelve hours, since voice and SMS congestion throttles everything during any regional event.

A low-tech rule outperforms its cost every time, and the rule is to write things down, meaning the pharmacy number, the water utility's outage line, the two nearest hospitals with emergency generators and the school's alternate pickup point, because paper does not need a charge.

Keep a battery radio with spare cells along with a NOAA weather radio, and sign up for your county's emergency alerts while the internet still works.

Agree a household rally point and an out-of-area contact, one person in another state everyone checks in with, since local circuits jam first and long-distance often does not.

Introduce yourself to the four nearest households now and find out which of them has medical electricity, a wood stove or a car you could jump from, because a blackout is a neighborhood event whether or not anyone planned for it to be one.

Information is why this sits last, given that it multiplies every other section. A household that knows a boil notice is coming, knows which pump station is out and knows the restoration order can ration intelligently, and one that does not will guess, which is how people drink the wrong water on day four.

The record, briefly, because it is the only evidence we have

Everything above projects from a small set of real events, so it is worth being precise about what those events did and did not do.

The 2003 Northeast blackout put 55 million people in the dark across eight states and Ontario and was substantially restored inside two days, because the physical plant stayed intact and nothing needed to be planned for longer. The 2019 British event was over for most people in under an hour and still produced a formal regulator review, on the grounds that a million customers is a million customers, while Uri in 2021 ran four days in the worst-hit parts of Texas and killed 246 people in a state with the resources of a mid-sized country. Jackson's water system has been in rolling failure for years, and Cuba is running the long version in real time with a grid that keeps collapsing not from any single fault but from a decade of deferred maintenance plus a fuel blockade, which is the most likely shape of any long event anywhere.

April 2025 in Iberia is the most instructive of the set because it was clean by the standards of these things, with a modern grid, a fast diagnosis, full restoration inside a day and a formal ENTSO-E expert panel that published in six months and named the mechanism. Overvoltage, plant whose reactive performance did not match the operator's expectation, manual voltage control too slow, regulatory barriers keeping certified voltage-capable renewables out of the control loop. If a system that good can go dark in under a minute from a control mismatch, then the question everywhere else is not whether the same class of failure exists but how many of them already sit in the configuration files.

None of these ran three months, and that is the honest limitation, since three months is what you get when the physical repair outlasts the social buffer and the 128-week transformer queue is the number that says how easily that happens.

What you can actually check this week

Not a shopping list, but a set of questions with answers that already exist and that you can find in an afternoon.

Call your water utility and ask whether the plant and the main pump station have generator backup, and whether the generators have fuel contracts, since many will tell you and some publish it, and while you are on the line ask about the boil-notice notification method and sign up for it.

Ask your electric utility whether your circuit carries any priority designation and roughly where residential restoration falls in their sequence, along with whether they hold a mutual-aid agreement and with whom, because most do and the answer tells you how long local crews will be working alone.

Find out whether your sewer has a lift station upstream and whether the lateral has a backflow valve, which a plumber will answer in ten minutes for the price of a call-out.

Walk your block and note the four households most at risk, meaning anyone over seventy, on oxygen, on dialysis, on insulin or with an infant, and introduce yourself and ask what they would need if the power went for a week, since that conversation is worth more than the equipment discussed above in that it turns a stranger into somebody you will actually knock for.

Count your real days of water, food and fuel rather than the theoretical figure, the one in the cupboard tonight, and then write the number down somewhere you will see it. Most first honest counts land under four days on water and under a week on food, and the distance between that and ninety is the entire article.

The grid will probably hold, having held through worse than the next few years will throw at it, and the people who run it are by and large competent and tired and quietly furious about the equipment they are being asked to keep alive. Probably is doing an enormous amount of work in that sentence all the same, and the seven things above break in the order they break whether or not anybody wrote them down.