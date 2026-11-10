GPUs, Capri Sunsets, And A Detained Husband: Who Is Alice Huang?

From Chinese state TV to an Nvidia cloud partner in Singapore, the woman U.S. officials reportedly tie to Chinese intelligence built years of access to Jensen Huang, then toured Europe while her husband sat in Shanghai police detention.

A WeChat profile attributed to Alice Huang reads "stay hungry, stay foolish." The screenshots published by Sing Tao document a life of European art galleries, Italian sunsets and high-level business gatherings. One caption from Capri toasts a sunset "with my girlfriends," while older posts place her side by side with Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang.

On Nov. 8, Jensen Huang admitted he had been unfaithful to his wife, without naming the woman involved. By then, as we reported, the New York Times had reported that U.S. officials concluded Alice Huang was a Chinese intelligence asset, an allegation Beijing denies and Reuters says it has not been able to verify.

For markets watching a multi-trillion-dollar chipmaker caught between Washington's export controls and Asian cloud demand, the story goes well beyond personal indiscretion. Public filings, border logs and Chinese financial reporting connect a former state-television employee, whose fund-manager husband was detained by Shanghai police this year, to an Nvidia cloud partner in Singapore and a data-center pitch worth hundreds of millions of dollars involving Alibaba. Shareholders have already sued, Nvidia reports earnings Nov. 17, and lawmakers have asked Jensen Huang to brief them behind closed doors on Nov. 18.

Follow The Silicon: Megaspeed, Singapore, And The GPU Pipeline

Huang's place in Jensen Huang's orbit came with serious semiconductor dealmaking. Her attributed 2024 WeChat posts mixed high-society snapshots with hardware business, including photographs of Nvidia's flagship GB200 servers and congratulations on a funding round for Shanghai Advanced Silicon Technology.

In March 2023, Huang became the controlling shareholder of Megaspeed, a Singapore company incorporated in 2015 as 7Road International that went on to become an official Nvidia cloud partner, Reuters reported. Ownership shifted to an entity called SwiftData late that year. Researchers at the defense nonprofit C4ADS told Reuters they could not identify who controls SwiftData and believe Huang may have kept influence over Megaspeed after the transfer.

Shipping records reviewed by Reuters show Megaspeed's Indonesian subsidiary, which Huang ran as managing director for most of 2023, imported Nvidia hardware including H100 processors from 2024 into 2026. Among its suppliers was Giga Computing, a subsidiary of Gigabyte.

By early 2025, according to the Financial Times, Huang and her husband were pitching Chinese investors on a Southeast Asian data-center project worth hundreds of millions of dollars, touting their access to Nvidia GPUs and naming Alibaba as a client. As we reported, the Times found that a Commerce Department probe into whether Nvidia chips were being funneled to China was halted in late 2025 after Nvidia reached out to the agents running it; the case has since moved to a Justice Department criminal inquiry.

Alongside the offshore cloud business ran a multi-year trail of personal access to Nvidia's chief executive. U.S. border records reviewed by CNN log ten trips to the United States since 2017, ending with a March 2025 visit when she was photographed inside Nvidia's Santa Clara headquarters during its annual conference. Reuters places the pair together at a Gigabyte party during Computex 2024, where a LinkedIn photo shows them seated side by side, and CNN reports WeChat photos of them at a California golf resort that September. In May 2025, they attended a dinner in Taipei and left in the same car, CNN reported.

Timeline: The Rise Of Alice Huang (Huang Le)

Date Event Source Nov 2015 Joins Shanghai Hexi Investment as a senior executive; founder Kang Wei transfers a 25% stake to her. Caixin 2017-2025 Ten trips into the United States, according to U.S. border records. CNN 2019 Registered shareholder in 7Road's 1 billion yuan purchase of 12 gaming companies, with Hexi as the ultimate controlling party. Caixin Mar 2023 Becomes controlling shareholder of Singapore-based Megaspeed (formerly 7Road International), an Nvidia cloud partner; shares move to SwiftData late that year. Reuters / C4ADS Jun 2024 At a Gigabyte party with Jensen Huang during Computex in Taipei. Reuters Sep 2024 Photographed with Jensen Huang at a California golf resort, in images posted to WeChat. CNN Early 2025 Pitches Chinese investors, with Kang, on a Southeast Asian data-center project using Nvidia GPUs, naming Alibaba as a client. Financial Times Mar 2025 Photographed inside Nvidia's Santa Clara headquarters during its annual conference, on her tenth recorded U.S. visit. CNN May 2025 Dinner with Jensen Huang in Taipei; the two leave in the same car. CNN Feb 2026 Shanghai police detain Kang in a suspected stock-manipulation case. Caixin Feb-Oct 2026 WeChat Moments attributed to her document a tour of at least 13 European countries. Sing Tao / @alphahunter000 Nov 8, 2026 Jensen Huang admits he was unfaithful to his wife. Nvidia

From State TV To Shadow Finance - And A Detained Husband

Known in Chinese as Huang Le and now about 42, she studied media management at Hong Kong Baptist University, Caixin reported. Industry biographies trace her early career through Hunan Television and state broadcaster CCTV before a turn into wealth management at HSBC's Hong Kong private bank and CITIC Securities.

Contacts quoted by Caixin described her as outgoing, talkative and commanding in person. HK01 reported that former CCTV journalist Bai Jie publicly identified Huang as a former office mate, remarking that even in her state-television days it was obvious she was no ordinary figure, before the post vanished.

Her financial breakthrough came in November 2015, when she joined Shanghai Hexi Investment as a senior executive and took a 25% stake from founder Kang Wei, who kept 48.75%, according to Caixin. Multiple sources told Caixin that Kang is also her husband. Once a rising star in Chinese asset management who took the helm of Zhonghai Fund at 32, Kang worked closely with Huang on gaming and data-center deals: in 2019, 7Road agreed to pay 1 billion yuan for 12 gaming companies through an offshore structure with Huang as the registered shareholder and Hexi as the ultimate controlling party.

Around Lunar New Year 2026, Shanghai police detained Kang in a suspected stock-manipulation case, Caixin reports. The timing contrasts sharply with what appeared on her social feed over the following nine months.

A 13-Country European Grand Tour

Shortly after police moved against Kang, a chronology compiled by X user @alphahunter000 from screenshots attributed to Huang's WeChat Moments, and republished by Sing Tao, shows her setting off on a tour of at least 13 European countries.

The posts place her in Tenerife, Amsterdam, Budapest and Belgium in February, before she headed north to watch the aurora in Norway and hike glaciers in Iceland in late February and early March. A stop in Paris included the Louvre and, according to the chronology, Michelin-starred dining.

Spring and early summer covered London, Edinburgh, a Scottish filming location from Skyfall, the "Mr Darcy" estate and Northern Ireland's Giant's Causeway, along with coastal retreats in Naples and Capri. By September, the feed shifted to Rome, Florence and a northern Italian road trip toward the Swiss border.

October ran through Milan, Lake Como, Paris, Switzerland's Lake Oeschinen, Barcelona, Munich, Prague and Vienna, complete with notes on Van Gogh, a narrowly missed train and a night at the opera.

Online sleuths quickly noted that Jensen Huang was in Paris on Oct. 13 and gave a keynote in Berlin on Oct. 21, overlapping her October swing through Western and Central Europe. Sing Tao notes that Nvidia's chief executive does not appear in any of her 2026 posts.

Damage Control

Authorities and directors are now moving to contain the fallout. Singapore's Ministry of Home Affairs has confirmed an active police investigation into Megaspeed, while denying a Wall Street Journal report that Singapore was investigating Huang over alleged intelligence ties. Nvidia's board has put a committee of independent directors, assisted by outside counsel, in charge of its own inquiry, and said it has "no reason to believe that either national security or NVIDIA secrets were compromised," its statement said. A Chinese embassy spokesman called the Times' reporting "unsubstantiated" and "nothing but smears against China."

On Nov. 4, the chairmen of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, the House Select Committee on the CCP and the House Intelligence Committee asked Jensen Huang for a closed-door briefing on his dealings with Alice Huang and Nvidia's safeguards, the Epoch Times reported. Trump said Jensen Huang told him, "I had no idea that she was a spy," and added that "the FBI is looking into it in terms of something else," as we noted.

What remains undeniable is the reach of Alice Huang's network, stretching from Chinese state media and offshore cloud vehicles to executive dinners at the top of the global AI boom. Whether that proximity was purely a vehicle for commercial GPU arbitrage, or an intelligence operation aimed at America's most strategic chipmaker, is the question now hanging over Santa Clara.

Also, who is training these alleged honeypots?

Related?