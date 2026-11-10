Guest commentary: looking forward to the next year

From Rob Morse comes this inquistive commentary.

PROMISES KEPT OR PROMISES BROKEN?

Democrats said they felt our pain. They said they understood the problem of affordability for the average person who is struggling to make ends meet. Democrat donors made this one of the most expensive elections in history.They promised to:

Lower inflation.

Reduce gasoline prices at the pump.

Reduce electricity and heating costs.

Lower our food prices at the store.

Make housing affordable.

Increase jobs and decrease unemployment.

Keep taxes low so we take home what we’ve earned.

Make the streets safe for all of us.



Those are a lot of promises.

Talk is cheap and there are always excuses. Now we will see the real agenda of the democrat donors. They are the ones who set the political priorities. I suspect there is too much money to be made off the taxpayers to let that happen.

Will democrats actually reduce government spending?

Will democrats let us pump and refine oil?

Will democrats reduce regulation and energy taxes?

Will democrats really reduce the cost of fertilizer, of feed, and of taxes?

Will democrats actually keep interest rates low?

Will they reduce land regulation so we can build new homes?

Will democrats reduce business regulation, permitting, taxes and business fees so business can hire more people?

Will democrats make it easier to start a new business or invest in an old one?



I would love to take home more of the money I earn rather than have the government spend my tax money. We’ve seen what happens when we release criminals back on the streets. It is easy to lie when politicians know their lies will be ignored by the major news media. We will know by next October.

Of course, we lovers of liberty, especially free-market anarchists, recognize (and proclaim) know that exactly the same questions can and should be asked of the GOP. Both old parties lie a lot, make and break promises constantly, and attack each other for the same reasons.

And Rob knows that the GOP has basically made the same promises, if not in Trump 1.0 or 2.0, in many other regimes (both presidential and congressional).

For us, the point is simple. Put not your trust in princes. Whether elected, inherited, appointed, or by seizing power.

Remember the old saw: “How can you tell when a politician is lying? When their mouth is open.”

And as we learn, more and more to our chagrine, women are as bad as men.