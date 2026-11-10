Meet The Woman Who Helped Derail A $5 Billion Maryland Data Center (And The NGO Sphere Allegedly Behind The Scenes)

A far-left Maryland activist helped derail a proposed $5 billion data center campus at a 90-acre abandoned mall site in Landover, Prince George's County, just east of Washington, DC. The activist's alleged connections to an NGO linked to China-based Neville Roy Singham should warrant scrunity from national security circles over potential foreign influence operations penetrating the local level to derail US infrastructure projects.

Meet Taylor Frazier McCollum, the registered agent of "MYSTICAL MEDICINALS" (as publicly avaiable filings show) and turned far-left activist, who successfully gathered over 25,000 signatures to defeat a major data center buildout in Landover that was set to begin breaking ground between 2026 and 2027.

JUST IN: Maryland activist helps block a $5B AI data center planned for the site of an abandoned shopping mall that closed 24 years ago, after gathering over 25,000 signatures. pic.twitter.com/yFK43jI6XL — Polymarket (@Polymarket) November 9, 2026

McCollum was recently interviewed by the University of Maryland's independent, student-run newspaper, The Diamondback, which noted she has may have ties to Marxist multimillionaire Singham's Party for Socialism and Liberation branch in the nation's Capital.

The Diamondback reported:

A few weeks after Frazier McCollum published the petition, members of the District of Columbia's Party for Socialism and Liberation reached out in hopes of championing the cause as a coalition. Party member Yifan Huang then interviewed Frazier McCollum and posted a video on the party's social media in September. Huang called Frazier McCollum a "fighter," citing her petition, thorough research, and on-the-ground campaigning to halt the data center. After the video gained traction, Huang said they shifted their attention tomobilizing Landover citizens, with the intention of turning "people into history makers." Staci Hartwell, a former Qualified Data Center Task Force member and consultant for Tesla, became a mentor for Frazier McCollum. Hartwell worked with Frazier McCollum to focus on the facts and amplify community voices by promoting voting initiatives. Hartwell, who works alongside the PSL's local chapter , emphasized the need to promote similar messaging alongside other activists and advocates. Frazier McCollum was an essential piece of the puzzle to advance the issues with data centers around the state, Hartwell said

NPR News covered McCollum's big win against the proposed data center and acknowledged that she did not do it alone, but had help:

She found herself in a coalition of socialists, environmentalists, people angry about their electric bills and neighbors new to organizing.

McCollum's Facebook account has more than enough evidence of her radicalization with the far left, posting about reparations, climate justice, and other leftist causes that are not too dissimilar from the globalist framework that left-wing politicians push.

One recent Facebook post titled "No Data Centers In Maryland" was a call for mobilization in which the sponsors included "Media Justice," "DC Sunrise Movement," "PSL," and "Southern Maryland Democratic Socialist of America."

PSL's opposition to capitalism is explicit. Its connections to NGOs associated with China-based Neville Roy Singham intersect with efforts to block US industrial development. Under the guise of climate and other globalist narratives, such as equality, these campaigns weaken America's ability to compete with China.

Singham exposed:

The West is falling victim to one of the most successful foreign psyop operations in history.



Visegrad24's Alexander Shaw explains the curious case of the Maoist millionaire mastermind behind much of it: Neville Roy Singham pic.twitter.com/w0jXEsVn72 — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) February 15, 2025

One of the main talking points of the PSL and the broader Singham network is that capitalism doesn't work and, better, to throw a wrench into capitalism; these groups run local mobilization efforts to inhibit the free market from operating.

Funny enough, capitalism isn't going to work when socialists and far-left actors run around sabotaging it. In this case, creating tangible local costs for the local economy, as well as contributing to America losing the AI race against China.

The problem we've laid out is that some NGO networks are possibly front groups for foreign governments and have been a growing problem in America. This was widely covered in the State Department's report: Cuba: The Capital of 21st Century Communism. And months before, we laid this all out (read the note here).

And just today: Florida's attorney general wrote on X, "Today my office issued a subpoena to the Democratic Socialists of America. We're examining foreign contributions—including from Cuba and China—tied to their delegations and travel fund solicitations."

Today my office issued a subpoena to the Democratic Socialists of America. We’re examining foreign contributions—including from Cuba and China—tied to their delegations and travel fund solicitations.



FL law requires transparency. We will hold those who break the law accountable. pic.twitter.com/Xu8MUoDwZb — Attorney General James Uthmeier (@AGJamesUthmeier) November 10, 2026

While organizations like the Bitcoin Policy Institute highlighted months ago that allowing this CCP-connected network to sabotage America's reindustrialization, which, by the way, contributes significantly to US GDP, wasn't enough, it's starting to produce concrete examples of how NGOs with possible foreign links can influence domestic policy.

Maryland Delegate Brian Chisholm, founding member of the Maryland Freedom Caucus, responded:

We are locked in a technological cold war with the Chinese Communist Party, and Maryland has just become its chief casualty. The blocking of the $5B Landover data center wasn't a grassroots victory, it was a successful asymmetric strike engineered by hostile foreign proxies operating inside our borders. Organizers funded by Beijing's $278M influence network successfully weaponized local anxieties to paralyze American AI infrastructure. Our national security, grid reliability, and infrastructure integrity are now at severe risk because China and other foreign adversaries are actively trying to bring us to our knees from within. While they expand their capabilities at breakneck speed, they are bankrolling operations to keep our state dark, divided, and digitally crippled. If we surrender our technological advantage to orchestrated foreign interference, the economic and security consequences will shackle generations. Unfortunately, too many leaders in Maryland are too naive, intellectually lazy to recognize it, or simply cheering it on.

The McCollum concluded to NPR, "I feel like so many people are depending on this fight to be successful ... Not just for myself, but even across the country, to set precedent for other people that are fighting against hyperscale data centers." She has pitched plans to turn the now-canceled data center project into a sports complex.

Beyond Maryland, the Democratic sweep could put America's reindustrialization push on a collision course with mounting local opposition. Whether these campaigns are grassroots efforts or receive support from NGO networks with overseas ties should be absolutely alarming.