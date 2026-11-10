Watch: Fraternity Suspended After Shocking Video Shows Two Men Engulfed In Flames As Onlookers Laugh

An Ohio State University fraternity has been suspended after shocking footage surfaced showing two young men engulfed in flames while some onlookers appeared to laugh and cheer as the terrifying scene unfolded.

The disturbing video shows a man sitting on the ground with his sweatpants ablaze as a crowd gathers around him.

Watching these morons try to use a fire extinguisher is the best part. #osu #firegate pic.twitter.com/0dtILflF6r — Chad “SnowMobile” Riskus (@ChadRisky) November 9, 2026

In a frantic attempt to escape the flames, the man suddenly lunges toward another individual, tackling him to the ground and setting his clothing on fire.

The pair of men are then seen desperately rolling across the grass, struggling to strip off their burning clothes as several bystanders rush to intervene.

One person can be heard shouting, "Take them off," while another appears to struggle with a fire extinguisher.

Ohio State officials confirmed Monday that the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity had been placed on interim suspension pending an investigation.

"The university is aware of this extremely concerning incident, and the individuals in question are receiving medical care," Ohio State University spokesperson Benjamin Johnson said. "Ohio State is committed to a safe and healthy environment and expects students and student organizations to uphold that commitment and the university's values."

The incident reportedly occurred Saturday near the university's Columbus campus, but police revealed they received no emergency calls from the scene.

Columbus police and fire investigators are now examining whether any criminal acts occurred.

Sigma Alpha Epsilon CEO Steve Mitchell condemned conduct that violates the fraternity's so-called "high standards."

"Sigma Alpha Epsilon holds its collegiate members to high standards of conduct and accountability," Mitchell said. "Behavior that violates these standards has no place in our organization. We are committed to holding those responsible accountable and will take appropriate action based on the findings of the investigation."

Authorities have not established what caused the fire or whether the incident involved hazing.

"We will be working with the Ohio State University, as well as the Columbus Division of Fire's Arson Unit to determine if any criminal acts occurred," a police spokesperson said.