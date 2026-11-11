More Cancer Cases But Fewer Deaths In Hong Kong

Hong Kong has made considerable progress in reducing cancer deaths, despite a steady increase in diagnoses over the past four decades.

Between 1983 and 2023, annual new cases rose from approximately 15,000 to 38,000, while the age-adjusted mortality rate fell from 136.7 to 71.1 per 100,000 people.

Cancer nevertheless remains the city's leading cause of death, responsible for nearly 15,000 fatalities in 2023. Medical advances have contributed to improved survival, but healthcare professionals believe further progress depends on prevention, earlier diagnosis and better access to treatment, according to the South China Morning Post.

One major concern is that many patients only discover their illness after it has progressed significantly. In 2023, more than half of lung cancer cases and over 45% of liver cancer cases were identified at advanced stages, limiting treatment options.

Although Hong Kong has established screening services for several common cancers, participation remains relatively low. For instance, only around half of eligible women have ever received cervical cancer screening, compared with the World Health Organization's recommended coverage target of 70%.

Specialists suggest that wider access, clearer screening guidance and greater involvement from family doctors could encourage more people to undergo regular examinations.

New technology could also help overcome existing screening limitations. Researchers at the Chinese University of Hong Kong have been testing artificial intelligence to interpret lung scans, particularly among nonsmokers with a family history of the disease.

The project has examined approximately 1,800 individuals and identified a small proportion requiring medical intervention. By reducing reliance on specialist image interpretation, AI could potentially lower screening expenses by half, making large-scale detection programmes more practical.

Preventing liver cancer is another important priority, particularly because hepatitis B remains widespread.

SCMP writes that approximately 7.8% of Hong Kong residents aged 35 to 84 carry the virus, which can cause serious liver complications over time. The government has introduced screening for selected higher-risk populations, although researchers believe broader testing is necessary. Identifying infections and providing suitable medical care could reduce liver cancer risks and related deaths by 30% to 60%.

Experts have also expressed concern about fatty liver disease, estimated to affect 30% to 50% of residents. These challenges have raised doubts about whether Hong Kong can achieve the international goal of eliminating viral hepatitis as a public health threat by 2030.

Advances in targeted therapies and immunotherapy have improved survival for cancer patients, particularly those with certain genetic mutations. However, high drug costs and limited public subsidies prevent some patients from accessing newer treatments, prompting them to seek care in mainland China.

Treatment delays also remain a concern. In 2024–25, patients waited a median of 43 days for breast cancer treatment and 50 days for colorectal cancer treatment, highlighting the need for more efficient healthcare services.

Hong Kong is also seeking to strengthen its position in global cancer research through clinical trials and partnerships with mainland China. Initiatives such as the Greater Bay Area International Clinical Trial Institute support these efforts. However, increasing competition and shortages of research personnel remain challenges. Experts recommend greater investment in medical talent, stronger pharmaceutical partnerships and more opportunities for young doctors to participate in drug development.

Despite significant progress in reducing cancer mortality, Hong Kong must continue improving early detection, screening participation, treatment affordability and research capacity. Addressing these areas will help improve patient outcomes and reinforce its position as a leading centre for cancer care and innovation.