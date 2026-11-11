New Car Prices Top $51,000, Monthly Payments At Record. What Could Possibly Go Wrong?

The average price of a new vehicle in the US has climbed to a record $51,109, according to a new Cox Automotive report citing Kelley Blue Book data. Combined with new-car loan rates near their highest levels since the mid-2000s, record sticker prices are putting vehicle ownership increasingly out of reach for many working-class folks, even before insurance, fuel and maintenance costs are factored in.

He wanted to get a Tesla but ended up buying a 2013 Toyota Camry ✨ pic.twitter.com/uEO3T8PL08 — Oyindamola🙄 (@dammiedammie35) November 10, 2026

Cox said average new-car prices in October rose 2.1% from the same month one year ago to $51,109, outpacing overall inflation. The average manufacturer's suggested retail price (MSRP) also climbed 2.4% year over year to $52,933.

"A big part of the reason for the record-high average comes down to what Americans are buying. Shoppers continue to gravitate toward larger, more expensive vehicles, particularly mid-size SUVs and full-size pickup trucks," automotive news outlet Motor1 said.

Automotive research firm Edmunds wrote in its Q3 report last month that the average new-car monthly payment reached $787, a record high, while average used-car monthly payments were around $582.

Highlights from the Edmunds report:

Average new-car monthly payment: $787 , a record, versus $777 in Q2 and $756 a year earlier.

, a record, versus $777 in Q2 and $756 a year earlier. Average used-car monthly payment: $582 , versus $566 a year earlier.

, versus $566 a year earlier. 21.2% of financed new-car buyers committed to payments of $1,000 or more per month .

of financed new-car buyers committed to payments of . 25.5% took out loans lasting 84 months or longer , another record.

took out loans lasting , another record. The average amount financed for a new car reached $44,664, with an average 7% APR.

"What we're seeing in the data is a remarkable display of consumer resilience against a very stretched financing landscape," said Jessica Caldwell, Edmunds' head of insights.

Just a thought:



If you need an 84 month car loan to buy a car you can’t afford it.



The Q3 Edmunds data below is horrifying. 25% of car loans were 84 months PLUS.



Average monthly car payment also reached a record high 🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/efUXyHc5Ba — QE Infinity (@StealthQE4) October 6, 2026

Caldwell explained, "Even as monthly payments hit record highs, loan terms stretch to historic lengths, and four-figure monthly payments become more common, buyer demand for new vehicles hasn't dropped off. Instead of sitting on the sidelines, consumers are adapting: They're allocating more of their household budgets to their vehicles, stretching out their loan terms, and becoming more proactive about shopping around for financing to find ways to make the numbers work."

A woman is celebrating buying a new car: $4,000 down, $1,000 per month at 15% interest for 90 months 👀🎉🚙



pic.twitter.com/mvhoLxeda8 — Rain Drops Media (@Raindropsmedia1) March 16, 2026

What could possibly go wrong? Well...

The next trend in the auto space will be bare-bones vehicles without all the bells and whistles.

Toyota has recognized this emerging trend and will begin producing affordable mini trucks at its Indiana plant in the second half of 2027 (read here).