Rubio Suggests US Will Starve Iran Until Tehran Agrees To Peace Deal

Via The Libertarian Institute

Secretary of State Marco Rubio told reporters on Tuesday that eventually Iran will have to make a deal with the US as the country becomes increasingly desperate.

"Iran would love a deal. The problem is, the conditions they continue to place are absurd. They’re not even serious. But that could change. Eventually, you have to eat," he said.

VIDEO | "Eventually, you have to eat."



In a callous admission of Washington's strategy of collective punishment, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio openly boasted that the White House intends to starve the Iranian population into submission through an escalating economic siege.… pic.twitter.com/ct532OocCL — The Cradle (@TheCradleMedia) November 10, 2026

Rubio’s remarks suggest the US is prepared to cause starvation in Iran in an effort to get Tehran to comply with President Donald Trump’s demands.

On Saturday, Reuters reported that US Central Command (CENTCOM) had established Task Force Iron Gate to disrupt Iranian imports. C

ENTCOM later announced the task force. “On November 7, the commander of CENTCOM directed the establishment of a task force that will support ongoing US government efforts to prevent Iran from using ground routes to transport advanced weapons and other materials,” a statement said.

The US is waging an extensive economic war against Iran and has also placed a blockade on Iranian ports. The White House believes the sanctions and blockade are pushing the Iranian economy to the brink of collapse.

Some in the Trump administration believe that another short bombing campaign can now break the will to fight in Iran and force Tehran to make significant concessions at the negotiating table.

While Trump is weighing potential strikes against Iran, he says he is committed to allowing diplomacy to play out.

Similar Madeleine Albright ghoulish "we think the price was worth it" vibes...

On Monday, Trump wrote on Truth Social that there was progress towards ending the conflict. He wrote, “We are seeing positive momentum toward an end to this Conflict.”

Iran has vowed that it will respond to a US escalation by striking US allies across the region.