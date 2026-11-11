'Run Socialists In Every Primary': Emboldened DSA Turns Its Guns On Fellow Democrats

Authored by Jake Altman via City Journal,

Last week's historic midterm results have emboldened not just the Democratic Party but also the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA). The organization expanded its House caucus from two to eight and added a key ally, Abdul El-Sayed, to the Senate. Adding local wins and ballot initiatives, the group touted "50 DSA victories" overall.

Over 50 DSA victories tonight prove socialism can win in the U.S.



Workers deserve more and a reality where all of us live with dignity and hope is closer than we think.



The job's not done, though. Tomorrow, we continue organizing, fighting, and winning for the working class! — DSA (@DemSocialists) November 4, 2026

Yet while hopes are running high, the size of the Democratic majority and the DSA's own fractious internal culture pose significant challenges to the organization's ability to capitalize long term. The DSA will face pushback from moderates within the Democratic Party. Moreover, as the organization garners greater public recognition and scrutiny, it risks becoming a political liability for allies - particularly if it cannot keep its most extreme wing in check.

The midterm results reinforced the DSA's conviction that its candidates can win anywhere. Jacobin staff writer Branko Marcetic's analysis declared that the election "finally proved left policies and rhetoric are not the electoral liability Democratic voters have been told for decades it is."

With this conclusion in mind, the DSA is shifting its focus toward intra-party primary battles ahead of 2028. Capturing the DSA's aggressive mood, leftist streamer Hasan Piker asserted, "We should have f***ing ran socialists in every f***ing primary, dude." Meantime, communication co-chair Aron Ali-McClory wrote, "at a base line, the socialist presence in Congress will soar to heights unseen in over a century. We are contesting in places that've been written off for decades. It's only a beginning, but let the light in!"

🚨 Hasan Piker Laments the DSA's Missed Opportunity to Flood Democratic Primaries With Communists



"We should have fucking ran socialists in every fucking primary, dude."



"We should have been running straight communists in some of these blue districts, and running the moderate... pic.twitter.com/z0iAS6YmF6 — Stu Smith (@thestustustudio) November 4, 2026

Ali-McClory's statement, amplified by the DSA's official account, highlights the triumphalist atmosphere within the organization. DSA-ers seem to believe that full-throated socialism - not sober Danish-style social democracy - is asserting itself in American politics.

The next step is to bring the fight to the rest of the Democratic Party. Piker made clear during his election night stream that Hillary Scholten - a Michigan Democrat who did not endorse DSA ally El-Sayed - is a top target for a 2028 primary challenge. Given its recent momentum, the DSA seems eager to settle scores with intra-party rivals.

At the same time, however, signs of awareness are emerging within DSA that its most radical factions and the public demands they place on elected members could backfire in a less favorable political climate, jeopardizing recent electoral gains and damaging the broader socialist project.

Tensions between the hardcore activist base and elected officials, who must navigate the realities of governance and reelection, are already apparent. New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, for example, has resisted pressure from hardliners to adopt policies that could hurt him politically, such as demands that he fire Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch. Just last month, far-left activists targeted Mamdani for mob treatment. Fortunately for the mayor, New York City's finest were on hand to protect him.

Marcetic's postelection analysis in Jacobin captured the DSA's central dilemma: Should it demand strict ideological discipline from its elected officials, or grant them tactical flexibility? Reflecting on the Senate campaign in Florida, Marcetic noted, "[Angie Nixon's] strong showing, along with the success of other left-wing candidates who similarly moderated or eschewed contemporary left orthodoxy on some issues, points to the benefits of DSA candidates having the flexibility to tailor campaigns to local electorates."

The organization is deeply divided on the flexibility issue. DSA leadership has shown some capacity to rein in provocative moves, as seen in a narrow vote against revoking a local chapter's endorsement of Nithya Raman - now mayor-elect of Los Angeles. The vote was split 14 to 13, and Bread and Roses, the caucus holding the DSA's center ground, divided its votes on the question.

With the national board so evenly split, the upcoming 2027 DSA convention promises to be pivotal, as hardline factions continue pushing for stringent ideological tests at a time when the DSA is expected to field a presidential contender.

Expect growing friction both within the DSA and within the Democratic Party as internal tensions and the illusion of unity give way under the pressures of public scrutiny and political necessity.