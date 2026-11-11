Tom Homan Has A Message For Open Border Democrats As Third Worlder Caravan Nears Southern Border

For several weeks, we've tracked the third-worlder caravan heading north towards the US southern border, made up largely of migrants from Honduras, and now tracking through southern Mexico.

.@OscarRamirezTJ tells @JackPosobiec that Democrats "are waiting on the migrant George Floyd" as a new migrant caravan heads north. pic.twitter.com/9HZZAI2D90 — Human Events (@HumanEvents) November 11, 2026

The migrants' departure coincided with last week's Democratic victory in the US midterms and hopes that a more left-leaning Congress will allow them to flood the US - just like the open-border days under the Biden administration. Also, many of these migrants probably have hopes of blue states welcoming them in and showering them with free money.

But on Wednseday as the migrants tracked closer and closer to the border. Border Czar Tom Homan had a very unwelcoming message for the Democrats:

Congress may be more blue. Texas may be more blue. But the White House is red, bright red. And again, President Trump created the most secure border in history. These caravans can come to the border all they want. They're not going to be released into the United States. They're going to be turned around or prosecuted then turned around because we will charge them with a crime so they can sit in jail, serve their sentence before they're deported. But we're not giving one inch on this border. This is the most secure border in history. We're going to keep it secure because we've got President Trump in the White House who's not going to let this border become chaotic again, and neither will I. We're going to keep that border secure. So come all you want. But again, Mexico needs to step up like they did in Trump 45. They need to put troops on their southern border, northern border. It's against the law in Mexico to transit that country if you're from another country without a transit visa. So they're breaking Mexico's law, too. So Mexico needs to step up. But we're going to secure the border, most secure border ever. And no one's going to be released from that border. So come all you want. You're going to be highly disappointed. The Democrats can't change that.

Border Czar Tom Homan on migrant caravans approaching the southern border following the midterms: "Congress may be more blue... but the White House is red—bright red… These caravans can come to the border all they want. They're not going to be released into the United States." pic.twitter.com/0sDt1nctTH — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) November 11, 2026

Latest on the caravan:

After the midterm elections, DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin wrote on X that "deportations will continue."

Deportations will continue. — Secretary Markwayne Mullin (@SecMullinDHS) November 4, 2026

White House reiterated the message as well ...

The deportations will continue. pic.twitter.com/vqmohOZ7RW — The White House (@WhiteHouse) August 8, 2026

On Tuesday, Mullin told Fox News that the pace of deportations is around 3,600 illegal aliens per day, equivalent to roughly 1.3 million annually if sustained.

🚨Trump’s DHS claims 3,600 “DHS deportations” per day



In an interview with Fox News on November 10, DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin claimed that the Department of Homeland Security was deporting 3,600 illegal aliens per day.



Worth noting, the term “DHS deportation” is an… pic.twitter.com/RbHxDO5rxZ — Morse Report (@MorseReport) November 11, 2026

On Monday, following the midterms, President Trump said his deportation policy "might be too tough" and that he would "love to do something on immigration," with Democrats about to take over Congress.

60 MINUTES REPORT: Ross Douthat interviews President Trump in his first sit-down interview since the 2026 midterm elections.



The wide-ranging conversation covered immigration and corruption, Iran and artificial intelligence, his potential successors and his own mortality. The… pic.twitter.com/rVNbgRlQhS — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) November 9, 2026

Democrats have emerged from the midterms ready to battle Trump's deportation policies and have vowed to "rip ICE apart," as the open-border globalist party appears hell-bent on importing third-worlders with dreams of mass amnesty to secure a nation under one-party socialist rule.