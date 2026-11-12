10 Threats America Will Meet Before 2026 Ends, And The Quiet Arithmetic Behind Every One Of Them

Authored by John Walter via Substack,

Slack is what runs out first, and there is less of it now than at any point since 2008, with eight weeks left in the year. Both chambers of Congress changed hands four days ago while the executive kept the war. Borrowing authority expires around the turn of the year. Reservoirs serving forty million people sit at their lowest recorded elevations, measured in August, when they ought to be full. Measles has passed five thousand cases for the first time in a quarter century and a regional health body is preparing to certify that the country can no longer keep it out.

None of that counts as the catastrophe. It is the condition, and the condition matters for what it does to everything else. Systems fail in proportion to the margin left inside them, and margins have been spent: sold forward to data centers, drawn down to hold a price, converted into a coupon payment, eaten by a redistricting war and a shooting in a Minneapolis street.

Watching from close range breeds a particular kind of attention. Since spring I have been reading the documents nobody reads, on the theory that useful facts about a bad year never appear in speeches. Capacity auction results. Federal register notices. Monthly reservoir gauge readings from the Bureau of Reclamation. Nonrenewal filings across thirteen states. Friday-afternoon CISA advisories opened by four thousand people and forwarded by perhaps forty. A cousin at a municipal utility supplies some of the rest, usually after the second beer, and a man I knew at college who went into reinsurance now describes coastal property the way a radiologist describes a scan. Handwritten notebooks kept by a retired lineman on the edge of town record every transformer failure on his old route, the asset-management software having lost his trust and time being something he has. None of these four gets a name here, though each exists, and what unites them is the useful sort of fear, the kind that ends in a list rather than an argument.

Their picture is not apocalyptic. Squeezing is happening in ten places at once, administered by arithmetic rather than villains, which is the part generally missed. Threats in the popular imagination arrive with a face attached: foreign autocrat, domestic fanatic, virus with a cinematic name. Line items do the reordering. Capacity auctions clear at the ceiling while bond auctions come in soft, and a reservoir sets a record in the wrong direction in August and fails to recover in September. Counties lose their last insurer, then their last hospital, then their last bank branch, which becomes a storage unit. Ledgers produce this, and ledgers foreclose.

Start with the arithmetic, since the arithmetic is where the year actually stands. Federal debt closed the fiscal year at $40.17 trillion and cost $1.36 trillion to service, more than national defense, more than Medicare, second only to Social Security, with roughly $860 billion of statutory headroom left beneath a $41.1 trillion ceiling. Drought made the first three months of 2026 the driest first quarter on American record. August brought the lowest elevations ever measured at Lake Mead and at Lake Powell, a national cattle herd at a seventy-five-year low, and ground beef at $7.16 a pound. Measles passed five thousand cases on November 2; Washington State reported the year's first H5N1 death the same day. Brent averaged $114 a barrel in September and traded near $98 in the first week of November, which shows how far the baseline has drifted when ninety-eight dollars reads as relief.

Voting finished on the third and the opposition took seven Senate seats and forty-one House seats, decisively enough that the losing side's most prominent figure conceded within a day. Four days old and already load-bearing, because it converts the next fourteen months into divided government with a hostile legislature holding subpoenas and the purse. Whatever the executive now wants on the grid, the water, the debt or the war has to be done around a Congress with no incentive to help.

Three people who price risk professionally have told me, in almost identical words, that the American system absorbs compound pressure unusually well, being rich and vast and full of redundant machinery. Mostly true, and precisely why preparation stays thin. Redundancy that has always worked cannot be told apart, from the inside, from redundancy that will always work. Trucks arrive, power comes back by ten, and the pole stops being interesting.

Ordered below, roughly by how soon and how hard each item can bite, sits an inventory with the figures attached and the sensible measures named where they belong. Thin evidence says so, projections get labeled, and where serious people disagree the disagreement stays in rather than being smoothed away. Four things hold across all ten.

Almost nothing here surprises the institutions paid to watch it, whose warnings exist, are dated, and are public; failure sits in the distance between a warning and an appropriation .

. Rarely is the disaster itself the binding constraint. Lead time is, on transformers, switchgear, chips, pipe, actuaries, and the 180-day clock governing a rate case.

Federal attention is being eaten by a war, a debt and a transition, so states, utilities, hospitals and households will carry more of this than they carried in 2019, with less help.

Preparation costs little against recovery and looks unglamorous, which is why the people who do well in these events are seldom the ones with the most equipment.

Read the ten in order and a second pattern shows beneath the first, less comfortable than any single entry. Every one is a place where a system already carried more than its designers intended, and where the answer at each turn was to ask it to carry a little more. Capacity went forward to the servers instead of into reserve. Fiscal room went to the coupon instead of the response. Reservoir storage was drawn to protect a price instead of a season. One habit governs the whole list, and the habit is to turn a margin into a figure on a spreadsheet and trust the month to hold.

1. National grid pushed past its design limits just as the hard season opens

Auctions are where physics becomes a price, so begin there.

PJM Interconnection runs the wholesale market for thirteen states and the District of Columbia, and its capacity auction for the 2027/28 delivery year cleared at the federally approved ceiling of $333.44 per megawatt-day across the whole footprint. Two years earlier the identical product had gone for $28.92. Procurement reached 134,311 megawatts against a requirement it failed, and the following round left the market 6,831 megawatts short of its own reliability target, the first system-wide shortfall in its history. Monitoring Analytics, which watches the market professionally, named the cause flatly: data centers, whose load took $7.3 billion of the cleared revenue and 40 percent of total capacity cost.

Money on that scale reaches a household as a bill. Residential rates rose nearly five percent between 2024 and 2025 and the Energy Information Administration forecast another four percent for the year just ending, with regional movement far ahead of the national figure, Brookings finding areas above twenty-five percent annually and residents along a Pennsylvania data-center corridor reporting bills that had doubled. Electricity became the strangest political story of the cycle, a utility statement driving votes in Maine and Michigan and Indiana while candidates in several states ran outright against the servers.

Set the demand curve against the supply curve and leave the two there. NERC's January assessment projected peak demand up twenty-four percent on new data-center load. Planned additions inside MISO fail to keep pace with demand or with announced retirements, and PJM's anticipated reserve margin slips below reference by 2029. Utilities have announced retirement of more than a quarter of the national coal fleet within five years, much of it in regions the reliability regulator already flags. Equipment that would let anyone build out of the problem sits on allocation, large power transformers running two to four years from order to energization and some switchgear classes longer still. Circulated inside one utility in October, never published, a planning document listed more than a thousand distribution transformers on backorder with dates past 2028.

Cold is where the test lands. It raises demand, degrades gas deliverability at the wellhead just as gas plants become the marginal resource, and freezes the water coal and nuclear stations need for cooling, all inside one week. Texas managed it in 2021, when nearly four and a half million customers lost power and more than two hundred people died, and the Southeast at Christmas in 2022, while Elliott's freeze-offs took a fifth of generation offline across the PJM and TVA footprints. Winter assessments from NERC have grown steadily blunter about fuel security in the Mid-Atlantic and Midwest, and FERC's Mark Christie said in a 2024 open meeting that the country was heading for a very dangerous situation, a phrase he has not withdrawn.

No capacity model accounts for a strike on transmission arriving in the same week as a cold snap. Four substations and one compressor station at the wrong hour will do it, after which the operator works with a calculator and a prayer.

Heat that ignores the grid carries most of the household preparation. Vented kerosene or propane with fuel sized in days, carbon monoxide alarms holding fresh batteries, water drawn into the bath before a forecast event, a firm rule about the refrigerator door, cash on hand because card terminals die while the store lights stay on a generator. Charge everything to eighty percent and keep the car above half.

Taping the local AM frequency inside a cupboard door takes four minutes, and anyone in the house on oxygen, dialysis or refrigerated insulin belongs on the utility's medical priority list now, in November, rather than during the outage. Watch the weekly gas storage report against the five-year band, the seasonal reliability assessment due within weeks, and any operator alert at the conservative-operations stage, which amounts to the operator admitting it is already buying its way clear of trouble. Hearings will follow the first blackout a new Congress gets, and hearings restore nothing.

Operators will declare cold-weather alerts twice before the year turns, the first arriving in the same week as the ceiling breach, when Treasury's paperwork and the grid's weather compete for one evening's news. Should a single 500-kilovolt transformer fail in the wrong corridor between now and January, a metropolitan area of a million people starts counting hours, and no spare unit sits in a yard anywhere within towing distance.

2. Shut water in the Gulf, a diesel premium, and the long route fuel takes to every shelf

Crude at a hundred dollars can be survived for a while. Diesel at a sustained premium cannot, diesel being the substrate of the physical economy, the trucks and trains and tractors and generators and wellhead pumps and the delivery of goods to the shelf.

What the war produced, in the IEA's words, was the largest supply disruption in the history of the oil market. A fifth of the world's seaborne crude used to pass Hormuz. Western-allied shipping has all but stopped since early May, and the Revolutionary Guard runs something it calls a Persian Gulf Strait Authority charging per-vessel fees reported as high as two million dollars, a toll regime in all but name and the way empires announce that the rules have changed. Drone hits have landed on Saudi Arabia's largest refinery and on Qatar's export facilities, and in late March IRGC officials began floating the idea of pushing the Houthis to close Bab el-Mandeb as well, which would put a second hand on the same artery.

Militarily the campaign became a study in the gap between tactical damage and strategic settlement. American and Israeli strikes hurt Iran's visible infrastructure, could not reach the underground program, could not remove the anti-ship threat and could not reopen the water. CSIS, the Institute for the Study of War and the Soufan Center converge on that point with unusual uniformity, and it is the sort of convergence that produces a long attrition nobody can win and nobody can leave. Rubio declared the offensive phase finished in early May and described a defensive posture to secure the strait; seven months on, the strait is not secure.

Refined product carries the transmission into a household first, where crack spreads blow out when crude is both expensive and hard to move. Freight follows, a fuel surcharge on every truckload surfacing at the till as pennies on everything and dollars on some things. Then the petrochemical chain arrives a quarter or two later, plastics and synthetic fiber and fertilizer and asphalt, refusing to fall back when the barrel does because nobody un-prices a pass-through. That lag makes the current dip to ninety-eight dollars a trap: retail is sticky downward, the system shed redundancy for thirty years, the Strategic Petroleum Reserve has been drawn hard across two administrations, and no distillation column anywhere can be summoned in eight weeks.

Further south sits a second front, which gets a fraction of the attention it deserves. On January 3, American forces struck Caracas and flew Nicolás Maduro out of the country before dawn, capping a buildup that had reached twelve thousand troops aboard a dozen ships and had begun with boat strikes in the Caribbean the previous September. Reasonable people differ on the legal basis, and the practical consequence stands regardless: combat forces are now committed in two hemispheres, a nation-building problem sits in a country whose oil industry a decade of mismanagement already wrecked, and Caribbean commitments will compete for sealift and munitions with anything that happens in the Pacific. Precision stocks were consumed during the first two months at a rate several analysts called uncomfortable, and production rates for interceptors and long-range strike weapons are governed by solid-rocket motor lines that take years to stand up.

Fill the tank at a quarter rather than at empty and stop treating that as eccentric. Five gallons of stabilized fuel in a proper can, errands consolidated into fewer and longer trips, a printed map in the glovebox, because the routing app re-routes into the jam while the radio reports the bridge closure first. Anyone heating with oil should get the service call out of the way while vans still have appointments, and grocery shopping belongs on delivery days rather than the afternoon before a forecast.

Pump prices have stayed north of four dollars a gallon in most metropolitan areas since the spring, and the freight surcharge is already inside shelf stock that has not yet sold. One further escalation in the Gulf, whether a strike on Kharg Island or a successful hit on a Bahrain terminal, puts Brent above $120 before January and diesel past six dollars, and the first place it shows is the produce aisle of a store in a county with a single distributor.

3. Interest payments now larger than the army, and a borrowing ceiling that expires near New Year

Insolvency is the wrong worry, since the United States will not run out of dollars; it makes them. Optionality is the right one, and it erodes quietly. Once interest on the debt exceeds defense and then exceeds Medicare, every other function of government competes for what remains, and the choice stops being guns against butter and becomes either of them against the coupon.

Thresholds crossed this year would have sounded fictional a decade ago. Gross debt closed the fiscal year at $40.17 trillion, up $2.53 trillion in twelve months, roughly $6.9 billion a day. February's baseline from the Congressional Budget Office put net interest at exactly $1.0 trillion for the year, 3.3 percent of output, the highest share since 1991 and rising to 4.6 percent by 2036, with $16.2 trillion of cumulative interest across the decade. CBO lifted its assumed ten-year yield to 4.1 percent from 3.9 percent a year earlier, and the direction of that revision carries the whole story. Interest now eats about nineteen cents of every revenue dollar and is projected to pass all discretionary spending combined by 2038.

Against that, the statutory limit stands at $41.1 trillion, raised by five trillion in July 2025, which bought roughly two years. By October 22, $40.244 trillion counted against the cap. About $860 billion of room remains, a breach is projected near the end of December, and extraordinary measures would then buy a few months of borrowed time before an X-date.

Political geometry applies on top. The election was four days ago and the opposition won both chambers, so the next increase will be negotiated between a president of one party and a Congress of the other, with an electorate that has just delivered a rebuke and a majority holding every incentive to extract concessions and none to make the vote easy. Divided government played this game in 2011, S&P downgraded the sovereign rating and equities lost seventeen percent in a fortnight; the 2023 round cost a Speaker his job; a shutdown last year ran forty-three days, the longest on record, and pushed a month of food assistance to the edge.

Under the baselines sits something subtler. Foreign official holders own about $9.3 trillion, roughly a quarter of the debt, and their share has drifted down while issuance has shortened toward bills, which are cheaper and which the market takes. Shortening duration is what a borrower does when it would rather not learn what the market thinks of its ten-year credit. That works until a rolling bill stack has to be refinanced constantly and therefore reprices fast, and a soft auction in a $40 trillion market differs from a soft auction in a $20 trillion one.

Fix anything variable and open anything you were planning to open before the fight rather than during it. Retirees drawing from a portfolio should hold twelve months of spending somewhere it does not have to be sold at a bad moment, and long bonds bought for the yield while the government sits eight weeks from a technical default are a trap. Anyone holding a fixed mortgage under five percent holds one of the better assets in the country.

Treasury refunding announcements and bid-to-cover on ten- and thirty-year auctions are published, and the first extraordinary-measures letter will be dry, dated, and the starting gun. Whether the new majority's opening hundred days run on subpoenas or appropriations matters, since a subpoena agenda makes the ceiling harder.

Breach comes in the third week of December, the letter lands before Christmas, and the auction calendar in the first fortnight of January will be the ugliest since 2011. Two soft ten-year auctions back to back in that window take mortgage rates up half a point inside a week and stall every transaction already in escrow, which is how a Washington argument reaches a family in Ohio deciding whether to sell a house.

4. Record-low reservoirs, draining aquifers, and water plants that were never built for enemies

August brought the lowest elevations ever recorded at both Lake Mead and Lake Powell, and the calendar carries more weight than the figure. August comes after the spring runoff, at the point in the year when those reservoirs are supposed to be fullest, and they set the record anyway.

Legal scaffolding governing the Colorado since 2007 expired this year, which is why the summer disappeared into a negotiation among seven basin states, dozens of tribal governments and the federal government over what replaces it. Reclamation published a final environmental impact statement on July 31, and Interior signed a record of decision with operating guidelines for 2027 and 2028. Process got served. Scarcity was rearranged rather than ended, and nobody in the basin believes the hydrology is returning; the argument is entirely about who absorbs the cut and in what order.

Groundwater carries the larger story and stays invisible until it doesn't. More than two hundred feet of saturated thickness has gone from the Ogallala in parts of Kansas and Texas, recharging by fractions of an inch a year and depleting by feet, and the local answer has been to drill deeper, which has a known terminus. Studies now place up to forty percent of the aquifer beyond the reach of irrigated agriculture within decades. Feed corn goes with it, which thins a cattle herd already at a seventy-five-year low and pushes beef the way it went this summer, up eight percent against general food inflation of three.

Distribution is a separate problem and will inconvenience more people sooner. Buried mains average about forty-five years old nationally, the cast iron and asbestos cement in older cities runs twice that, the civil engineers put the water and wastewater gap in the trillions, and break rates in Philadelphia and Baltimore run into the hundreds annually. Jackson, Mississippi has been under boil notices so often the notices have an archive. PFAS treatment is expensive and its regulation contested, which leaves systems simultaneously decrepit, underfunded and obliged to install new processes.

Cyber came off the shelf in July. Intruders entered the operational technology of more than thirty municipal water systems across Minnesota on the twenty-sixth and twenty-seventh and stole nothing, changing passwords and IP addresses on internet-facing programmable logic controllers and locking the operators out of their own plants. Reports began reaching the FBI on the twenty-seventh, and its alert described incidents in at least seven states, including a technique that preserved normal downstream logic in a project file while inserting blocks that disabled safety shutdowns and alarms, and one that manipulated the operator display so the plant read as healthy while it was not. Researchers tied the campaign to an Iranian-affiliated group active against American infrastructure since at least March, which makes the water attacks part of the Gulf war conducted at a different address.

Water utilities are the softest target in the critical-infrastructure set and they know it: small, thinly staffed by people wearing several hats, running aging control systems on flat networks, budgeted by councils answerable to ratepayers who resist increases. Participation in the EPA's annual incident-response drill has fallen thin enough that practitioners call it a rounding error.

Storing three days of water per person, rotated, in food-grade containers, with the bath counted if it is cleaned and filled early, costs less than a takeaway meal. Gravity filters rated for microbiological removal rather than taste, the main shutoff located and its key owned, a generator sized for the well pump where the supply comes from a well, since a power cut is a water cut. Boil notices and do-not-use notices call for opposite behavior and are worth learning apart, and anyone with a basement drain in a combined-sewer city should understand that a sewer can deliver water from the wrong direction.

Reclamation publishes reservoir readings monthly and they are grim. The food-at-home index is the aquifer expressing itself through the grocery bill. Utility consumer-confidence reports must accompany rate filings by law and almost nobody reads them, and the pattern since July has been to learn about the last control-system advisory from the notice rather than from a warning.

Losing pressure for a shift, rather than only losing displays, will hit one of those systems before February. Pressure loss is where a cyber event becomes a boil notice, a boil notice becomes a run on bottled water, and a run on bottled water empties four shelves in three hours in a town of nine thousand, which no continuity plan survives because nobody wrote that step down.

5. Intruders already inside the machinery, and drones crossing the fence line

Christopher Wray, while he still ran the FBI, described the Chinese campaign in a sentence that has aged into understatement: the hackers were targeting civilian critical infrastructure and pre-positioning to cause real-world harm in the event of conflict. CISA's advisory on the group known as Volt Typhoon is colder and worse, because it is written by people who understand what they are describing. Intrusion on this pattern, the advisory says, does not match espionage; actors are pre-positioning on information networks to move laterally into operational technology and disrupt function.

Dating from February 2024, that assessment landed after the group had already spent roughly seven years inside American systems, hiding by living off the land so there is nothing to detect and routing through a botnet of compromised small-office and home-office routers, which means the way in can be the cheap unit in a dentist's office in Ohio. A crackdown came and the group did not leave; by October researchers had documented it quietly assembling a fresh network. Salt Typhoon did the same to the carriers and reached the lawful-intercept systems, a good place to sit if you want to read what the government reads.

All of it serves a specific purpose, a switch that can be thrown. Pre-placed effects detonated in the first seventy-two hours of a Taiwan contingency, to complicate mobilization, darken a rail corridor, make a port unloadable. The water attacks of July read as a live-fire rehearsal.

Physical intrusion has the advantage of being visible and therefore gets discussed with more confidence and less rigor. Unauthorized drone flights over American bases have climbed sharply for four years, and a Defense Department inspector general report this year examined ten installations where incursions occurred, finding unclear policy that left covered assets uncovered. Among them sat the Arizona base where most F-35 pilots train, unable to defend its airspace because pilot training did not qualify as a covered activity under the department's own rules. NORTHCOM's Lieutenant General Joseph Jarrard has described a position where a base can detect neither an incoming swarm nor the effectors to stop it. A counter-drone flyaway kit defeated small aircraft over a strategic installation in the opening hours of the Iran campaign in March, and the Pentagon broadened commanders' authorities in January, both after the fact.

Economics explain the persistence. Quadcopter with a camera and a payload costs less than a used car, while a base's counter-drone architecture costs more than the town around it. Nothing about the ratio improves with time.

Households gain most from refusing to be surprised. Scanner covering the aviation band tells you more about local air activity than any application, and anyone living near an installation, a port, a substation or a compressor should assume the airspace is interesting. Photograph what passes with a timestamp and note the direction of travel, since investigators have used civilian footage in nearly every one of these episodes. On the network side, the highest-yield action at home is to replace the router the provider issued five years ago and put smart devices on their own network, because the botnets are built out of exactly those devices.

CISA advisories are published as PDFs and the trade press reads them so nobody else has to. Denver and Minneapolis field offices of the FBI have carried the water caseload. Any announced joint cyber exercise tied to a named theater is worth noting, since exercises are how a country finds out what breaks.

Somebody will fly a drone into a commercial approach path before the year ends and close a runway for most of a day, and the wreckage will fit in a shopping bag, which is the detail that makes the evening news and the reason the next attempt is easier. Expect a second water-sector advisory before January, this one naming a building-automation product rather than a controller, because the rehearsal already ran through thirty plants and found the doors unlocked.

6. Election four days old, a Guard that never went home, and two sets of facts

January opened with an Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent shooting and killing Renée Nicole Good, thirty-seven, a mother of three, in her car in south Minneapolis. Within seventy-two hours tens of thousands of people were in the streets there and in a dozen other cities, two people had been shot in Portland, the White House had reposted the officer's own phone video, which happens only when the official account is already losing, and the Vice President had gone to Minneapolis. Calls to abolish the agency returned to a volume unheard in years.

Rage is real and it is dispersed, and dispersed rage is easier to manage and much harder to settle. January set the temperature of the year in which the election was then conducted, though it never became the campaign's dominant story. Electricity bills did.

Orderly by the standards of the past decade, the midterms ran on arrangements that would have seemed extraordinary in 2018. Guard deployments that began as urban experiments in 2025 have become ordinary enough to go unremarked, Supreme Court emergency orders functionally confine the president to states with consenting governors, and the administration declined to rule out troops at polling places. About half of surveyed Americans wanted them there, which measures how little confidence the public holds in ordinary election administration. Justice Department lawyers turned up around a Washington vote count as expected, and envelopes of white powder reached election offices somewhere, as they now do every cycle.

Deeper sits a problem the Guard cannot touch. Two halves of the country maintain separate factual records of the same events, and the machinery for adjudicating between them has lost authority. When the FBI says one thing and a popular podcast says another, a large minority defaults to the podcast, sometimes correctly. Institutions answer by producing more documents, which fails, because a document persuades only someone who already trusts whoever wrote it.

Genuinely new is the redistricting war. Maps were drawn mid-decade in several states, some by legislatures, some by courts, some by both in sequence, and the incoming majority's forty-one seats include several that exist because of a redraw. Losing side now has a live grievance about the chamber's composition, winning side has a live interest in maps a different bench may still strike, and every dispute lands in a judiciary already carrying its own legitimacy argument.

Permanent low-grade constitutional argument is what comes out of it, conducted through injunctions with occasional street friction attached, a condition in which the answer to who decides is always a judge, for now. Exhausting and durable, with a failure mode consisting of a single event that carries a body count and arrives at a moment when the referees are already suspect.

States are the place to look rather than Washington. Interstate compacts on abortion, emissions and firearms, state-level parallel enforcement of federal rules, and a genre of legislation that presumes federal paralysis. The union is not coming apart so much as being administered apart, county by county, through procurement, licensure, and the choice of which federal grant to accept.

Vote in the local races nobody covers, since the county clerk and the utility commission matter more to your week than the Senate does. Waterproof bag holding paper copies of deed, insurance, passport and prescriptions has its most likely use in a wildfire evacuation. Know the precinct and the state's ballot-cure rules, board a window if the shop sits on a march route, and keep one relationship going with somebody whose politics you find irritating, because the difficulty is not that people disagree but that they have stopped knowing anyone who does.

One governor will refuse a Guard deployment in the next twelve months and litigate it rather than accept it, and the resulting order will be narrower than either side wants, settling nothing and hardening both. Turnout among the under-thirties will turn out to have been the highest in a midterm since 1974, both parties will misread why, and the misreading will shape the 2028 field more than any policy paper published this winter.

7. Export licenses used as weapons, and the minerals and medicines America cannot make in time

Containers were the 2021 story. Chemistry is this one, and it lasts longer because no bigger ship fixes it.

Between 2023 and this year Beijing placed export controls on gallium, germanium, rare earths and at least seven other materials, then extended them to many finished components made from those materials, permanent magnets and semiconductor substrates among them. Rules in force since December 2025 require a license for any finished product carrying as little as one-tenth of one percent Chinese-origin rare earth content by value, a threshold designed to catch goods assembled nowhere near China. The list grew again in January. When Japan's prime minister made unhelpful noises about Taiwan, controls went onto Japan specifically, and the message needed no translation.

Chokepoints stack almost elegantly. Taiwan fabricates the overwhelming majority of advanced logic, the Netherlands builds the lithography machines, Japan supplies photoresist and much of the wafer stock, and China refines the heavy rare earths and controls the magnets that end up in wind turbines and fighter actuators and the seat motor in a car. Shipbuilding and the container fleet concentrate in three countries. Red Sea routing is degraded by the Houthis, Panama's throughput is hostage to a drought in another hemisphere, and the Hormuz closure has put a war-risk premium on any hull crossing the Gulf.

Least discussed and most consequential sits pharmaceuticals. Active ingredients for a large share of American generics come out of a handful of Indian and Chinese industrial clusters, finished-dose plants cluster similarly, and a forty-five-day buffer is typical and sometimes less. Nothing in the current dispute has touched it. A single licensing action on a precursor would empty oncology and anesthesia shelves inside two months, and the country has run the experiment twice at smaller scale without enjoying it.

Washington's answer is real and slow in the way capital projects are slow. A January agreement with Taipei bundled $250 billion of direct investment with $250 billion in credit guarantees to move chip capacity onshore, and the first fabs from that wave reach volume at the end of the decade. Separation plants are going up in Texas and California and will not clear permitting and commissioning inside eight weeks. Magnets are the wider gap.

Build a two-week cushion on the consumables you would hate to lose, prescriptions first, and ask for ninety-day fills instead of thirty. Learn which of your medicines have substitutes and write the names down. Batteries in the sizes you actually use, fuses, bulbs, a spare cable, glue, tape, a sewing kit, one repair learned properly. If you run a business on an imported component, model what a sixty-day license delay does to cash and start the second-supplier conversation this month even when the second supplier is worse and dearer.

Commerce's entity list and the Chinese commerce ministry's licensing notices get translated by trade lawyers within hours. Container throughput at Los Angeles and Long Beach leads everything downstream. An FDA shortage listing that migrates from injectables to oral solids is the signal that the pharmaceutical layer has been reached.

Licensing action on a medical-device category lands before spring, most likely imaging components or implant-grade magnets, and the shortage will be reported as a hospital supply story while it is in fact a mineral story wearing a white coat. Magnet prices quoted to American buyers have already doubled since the summer, and the second doubling, when it comes, reaches the price of a washing machine and a cordless drill and a pickup truck's alternator, all of which carry the same material in small quantities.

8. Insurers withdrawing, and a map redrawn around who can still afford a house

Every mortgage stacks three things: the loan, the rate, the insurance. Coverage gets the least attention and the arithmetic has broken there.

Nonrenewal is the mechanism and it works through ordinary cruelty. Letter arrives in month ten of a twelve-month policy because the roof is nineteen years old, or the postcode has taken two hail events, or the carrier has decided the state is not worth the trouble. Sixty days follow to find replacement coverage in a market where the two remaining carriers quote numbers that double the escrow, and failing that the household falls to the state's insurer of last resort, which costs more still and which in several states is insolvent in all but name.

Scale has left the region. California's FAIR Plan went from roughly 270,000 policies in 2022 to more than 680,000 by March of this year, a 152 percent rise, while the state's average premium climbed 84 percent between the end of 2020 and March 2026 and average deductibles went from $1,813 to $2,553, transferring more of each loss to the person least able to carry it. Nonrenewal rates have risen in thirteen states, many in the Midwest, where the driver is severe convective storm and hail rather than fire, a peril that used to count as background. Texas passed a law effective January 1 forcing carriers to disclose nonrenewal reasons by postcode every quarter, because the pattern had become impossible to argue with. Utah recorded a spike, and Florida's residual carrier is the largest insurer in the state and one hurricane from an assessment on every policyholder there.

Roughly one home in seven now carries no insurance at all. Every disaster therefore becomes a private bankruptcy, every private bankruptcy becomes a hole in a local tax base, and a county where a third of the housing stock is uninsured after a hail storm does not recover so much as depreciate.

Worse sits in the plumbing underneath. Insurance gates the mortgage and the mortgage is the banking system's collateral, so when cover costs rise faster than incomes the effective price of a house rises and transactions fall. A residual carrier short of money assesses the private carriers, which pass it to policyholders who never claimed, exactly as California's mechanism permits up to half a billion dollars onto policyholders. That amounts to a levy on the insured to subsidize the uninsurable, and it is the direction of travel everywhere. Reinsurance occupies the far end, the cat bond market has repriced for four years, and appetite for American peak perils thins precisely as the peril set broadens from wind and fire into hail and flood and, across the Midwest, into a spring that starts in February.

Find three numbers in the policy and write them down: the dwelling limit, the deductible as a percentage rather than a figure, and any actual-cash-value clause. Percentage deductibles belong modeled against a total loss. Photograph every room, the attic, the garage, the serial plates on appliances, and store the images off-site. Documented roof replacement resets a clock that roof age now starts, and a higher deductible funded in cash lowers the premium. Anyone in a residual plan should price a private quote at every renewal, because the gap narrows and reopens without warning.

Rate filings at the state insurance department are public, searchable, and worth roughly four months of notice. Combined ratio above 105 in a carrier's quarterly report means it is losing money on you. FAIR Plan enrollment is published monthly in California and is the best available gauge of how fast the private market is leaving.

Carrier with a book concentrated in interior hail counties goes into receivership in the first quarter, and its policies land in a residual plan at a premium the holders cannot pay. Florida's residual carrier announces a second assessment before next summer, and the pass-through appears as a line item on renewal notices for people who never filed a claim and who live four hundred miles from salt water.

9. Two trillion dollars of lending that has never lived through a bad year

Two trillion dollars of American corporate credit now sits in vehicles that do not trade on an exchange, get valued by the manager rather than the market, and promise quarterly liquidity on loans written to be held to maturity. Private credit is the name, the description is not a complaint, and the design works beautifully while markets rise and has never been tested while they fall.

Testing opened last year and has quickened. Defaults, fund gates and fraud allegations ran through late 2025 and early 2026. Morgan Stanley's North Haven Private Income Fund met 45.8 percent of tender requests in March, which means half the people who asked for their money back did not get it. In May the Securities and Exchange Commission's chairman confirmed an investigation into fraud allegations across the sector, run alongside the Treasury and the Federal Reserve, and the Financial Stability Board published a vulnerability report on May 6. Apollo raised a $1.9 billion dislocation fund the same week, capital gathered explicitly to buy the wreckage, and when the sharpest money in a market raises money to buy that market's distress the reassurance is thinner than it looks.

Mid-market businesses carry the consequence, which means dental practices, heating roll-ups, regional haulers, software firms. Banks withdrew after 2008 and this market filled the space, at floating rates, on covenant-light paper, with part of the interest paid in kind. Company servicing that at near ten percent, with revenue hit by a diesel surcharge and an electricity bill, sits one bad quarter from a restructuring, and restructuring arrives as layoffs in a particular town rather than as a headline.

Artificial-intelligence capital cycle sits on top and runs circular in a way that gets too little attention. Data centers are financed with debt, some of it in these same vehicles, the tenants are the hyperscalers, and the power is contracted from utilities whose capacity just cleared at the ceiling. Build that slows does not slow its debt service. Strained debt service gates the vehicles, gated vehicles stop the build harder, and the loop has not yet completed a revolution.

Stablecoins run parallel with the cleanest transmission of all into the Treasury market. Dollar token is a claim backed largely by short government paper, supply has grown fast enough that issuers are now meaningful buyers of bills, and that subsidizes government borrowing in good times and sells pro-cyclically in bad ones, because redemption means selling the collateral. Large redemption in a week with a soft auction turns a wobble into a slide.

Small businesses should extend the revolver now and fix what can be fixed, then tighten receivables. Personal line of credit worth relying on belongs drawn rather than sitting as a standby, since lenders pull undrawn facilities first. Anyone holding a semi-liquid fund should read the gate terms and the notice period and decide in advance which one would be used, and every household should keep real cash outside the market. If income depends on one mid-market employer, learn who lends to it, because the credit agreement carries the timeline.

Tender fulfillment percentages appear quarterly and are always worth the search. Fed's financial stability report comes in November. SEC enforcement action naming a lender rather than a borrower marks the change of phase.

Within ninety days one semi-liquid vehicle gates fully rather than partially, and the letter announcing it uses the word temporarily. Two business-development companies cut their dividends in the same quarter, which is the quiet signal that marks the loan book, and by spring the layoff announcements arrive in towns where the largest employer was a portfolio company nobody outside the county had heard of.

10. Measles past five thousand, a third bird-flu death, and no shared account of either

Nothing else on this list makes the other nine harder to manage, which is why the information problem belongs at the end.

Measurable damage comes first. Washington State reported the year's first American H5N1 death on November 2, the third in the country since the virus entered dairy cattle in February 2024. By mid-July the Department of Agriculture had confirmed 1,168 infected herds across twenty states, more than half of them in California. Human cases since 2024 have passed seventy, most of them mild and most tied to direct animal contact, with three in which the exposure was never established. Globally the virus has killed roughly half of the more than a thousand people it has infected since 1997, a figure distorted by a denominator weighted toward hospital cases and still carrying weight.

Measles has gone further. Five thousand confirmed cases passed this year, the most since 2000, the year the disease was declared eliminated. Ninety-six percent are outbreak-associated, and only about six percent of 2026 cases were imported, down from ten percent in 2025, which is the signature of domestic transmission rather than a run of bad arrivals. Pan American Health Organization committee is expected to withdraw the elimination certificate, as it already did to Canada last November, and the announcement will come in a room with fluorescent lighting and be read by almost nobody.

Governance underneath both has shifted. Vaccine advisory committee was reconstituted and now votes differently, and schedule changes propagate through pediatrics, school entry requirements and insurer formularies on a two-to-five-year lag. Confidence damage moves faster. Parent who cannot tell which schedule to trust defaults to delay, delay produces outbreaks, and outbreaks feed the distrust of the next schedule.

Synthetic video has been industrialized in the same period. Volume is now high enough that suspicion is the default posture toward any clip, and the cost lands on the authentic artifact as well. Officer's phone video in Minneapolis settled nothing. Best footage out of Hormuz was argued over for a week. Incident now generates three competing timelines, the official account becomes one more entry in a feed, and the entry beneath it is funnier.

Practically, the collapse shows up in the response rather than the understanding. People do not refuse to act because they believe nothing; they refuse because nothing is conclusive, and acting on inconclusive information feels like a mug's game. Evacuation half a county skips is a failure of shared reference rather than of meteorology. Institutions that will manage the next genuine biological event are the same ones currently litigated, defunded and mocked, staffed by people who read their own press. Next cluster will be announced by a county health department that has lost a third of its budget since 2019 and will be received as either a hoax or a coup depending on the reader.

Paperwork belongs in one place: vaccination records for everyone in the house, adults included, since a record is what moves a person through a clinic quickly. Photograph the cards and store the images off the device. Working thermometer and a pulse oximeter, oral rehydration salts, a couple of courses of antipyretic. Surgical mask controls a source and an N95 protects a wearer, and the difference is worth knowing. Households with a child under five or an immunocompromised adult should settle the trigger for a change of behavior with their clinician in advance, calmly, rather than nightly at ten.

CDC's H5 monitoring page updates monthly and its measles data weekly. Influenza A in wastewater is the earliest signal of all, published at sewer-shed level. Advisory committee's meeting calendar is public, and its votes move pediatric practices before they move anything else.

Six thousand measles cases will be passed before the middle of December and it will happen in a metro of two million where the kindergarten exemption rate sits above eight percent, the threshold at which one school outbreak becomes three. Before spring an H5N1 cluster turns up with no animal contact attached to any of its cases, and the sequencing that would settle whether it matters takes eleven days longer than the news cycle allows, so the argument is over before the answer arrives.

Pulling the ten apart assembles a pattern unlike the one most readers expect. Eight of them are infrastructure with a lead time. Turbines and transformers take years, pipe and treatment and a water regime take longer, the debt needs a political settlement that arrives only when a deadline forces it, the insurance market needs capital that has concluded the peril is mispriced, the lending market needs a cycle to clear, the minerals chain needs separation plants, the vaccine schedule needs a season. Not one can be fixed inside the eight weeks left in this year.

Honest analysis therefore organizes itself around preparation rather than remedy. Nothing here gets solved by January. Some of it gets decided by January, the borrowing ceiling above all, and decisions taken in a divided government under a fresh rebuke tend toward the shortest available fuse.

Conspiratorially minded readers will already have noticed the shape, and it deserves saying plainly. Year exists in which every thread pulls the same way at once and the country discovers that its margins were sold rather than kept. Capacity that would have absorbed a shock was contracted forward to the servers. Fiscal room that would have funded a response went to the coupon. Reserve stocks that would have bridged a shortage were drawn to manage a price. Political goodwill that would have bought patience was spent on a redistricting war and a raid in a residential street. Each choice was defensible alone. Together they describe a system working at the edge of its envelope with the alarm switched off.

Counter-argument holds up better than it first appears. This is what a rich country's bad year looks like, and rich countries have bad years continuously without breaking. Midterms were held and conceded. Reservoirs are low and the canal still runs. Measles is back and the wards still treat it. War is unpopular and the strait will reopen eventually, because Iran needs the toll revenue more than it needs the closure, and Brent fell eight percent in a week on nothing but a Qatari delegation and a rumor. Markets price resilience because resilience has been the right thing to price.

Both readings hold at different scales and the practical difference between them is small. Household braced for the worse one loses almost nothing if the better one arrives. Household braced for the better one loses a great deal if it does not, because the things it would then need are unavailable precisely at the moment of need. That asymmetry carries the entire case for doing anything.

Anyone wanting the eight weeks spent acting rather than reading can have the short version in a paragraph. Water for three days, heat that ignores the grid, ninety days of prescriptions, cash in small bills, documents sealed in plastic and photographed off-device, a battery radio with the local AM frequency taped inside a cupboard, a full tank and a spare can, a new router, a policy read and a deductible modeled, a roof inspected and a quote priced, a revolver extended, records photographed, a conversation with a clinician held, and one word exchanged with the neighbor whose politics are unbearable. Roughly a Saturday and four hundred dollars, most of which is already in the house.

Crews had our street cleared by ten that morning. The man came down the pole, coiled his rope, ate a sandwich on the tailgate while the boom retracted, and left nothing behind by afternoon but scorched asphalt and a sticker with a date on it. At dusk the neighbor came out again to read the sticker and stayed a while, and when he went back inside he returned shortly with a roll of tape and a card bearing a utility number and a name in marker, which he fixed to his own door in the manner of people in the seventies.

Eight weeks remain in the year and the year will not be fixed inside them, though it can still be met, and the difference between those two outcomes is entirely a matter of what gets written on a card and taped to a door before the next transformer goes.