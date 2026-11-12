1000s Of European Troops Train In Poland For A Possible Postwar Ukraine Force

Authored by Timothy Frudd via The Epoch Times,

Thousands of European troops are participating in a major military exercise in Poland this week in preparation for a potential postwar mission in Ukraine to support peace if Moscow and Kyiv can reach a deal to end the ongoing war.

Hundreds of British troops and RAF jets are joining 10 nations in Poland for Exercise Koalicja, the first major exercise of the UK-France-led Multinational Force - Ukraine (MNF-U).



We are strengthening our readiness to support a lasting peace in Ukraine.



Ukraine's security is our... — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) November 3, 2026

The military rehearsal, dubbed Exercise Koalicja, will be led by the United Kingdom and France from Nov. 9 to Nov. 22. The joint military exercise, which includes 2,800 troops from 11 nations, marks the first major exercise launched by the Multinational Force Ukraine.

Participating nations include Belgium, Estonia, France, Germany, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Poland, Spain, Sweden, Turkey, and the UK. The military exercise will involve land, air, and naval forces.

The Multinational Force Ukraine is the military component of the "Coalition of the Willing," which comprises nations that have pledged to provide military, diplomatic, and economic support to Ukraine.

The military exercise comes as the United States is scheduled to mediate trilateral negotiations with Russia and Ukraine on Nov. 10 and Nov. 11 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

The UK's Ministry of Defense said the exercise will test how to move, supply, and protect a force that would aid the rebuilding of Ukraine's military following the end of the war between Russia and Ukraine.

"This exercise will show that the Multinational Force-Ukraine is a real, capable, readily deployable force that represents a serious commitment from Coalition of the Willing nations to Ukraine's long-term stability and security," British Lt. Gen. Tom Bateman, commander of the Multinational Force Ukraine, said in a statement.

"The [Multinational Force Ukraine] will be more ready every day to support Ukraine when the fighting ends, ensuring the Armed Forces of Ukraine are in the strongest possible position to deter future aggression."

The Multinational Force Ukraine would only deploy to Ukraine after the end of the war and at the request of the Ukrainian government, according to the UK's Ministry of Defense. The force would not be responsible for peacekeeping duties or for monitoring a ceasefire.

The UK's Ministry of Defense said Exercise Koalicja will include testing arrangements for the command and control of the Multinational Force Ukraine, assessing how different components can be integrated into a cohesive force, and moving personnel, supplies, and equipment.

"This isn't a hypothetical plan, it's a real force, ready to help Ukraine once the fighting stops," British Defense Secretary Wes Streeting said.

"By leading this work with our allies, we are protecting the UK and Europe for the long term and delivering on our commitment to keep the country safe. Ukraine's security is our security, and we will stand with them for as long as it takes."

In addition to the land and air exercises, Turkish forces will lead an exercise in Istanbul to test arrangements for potential maritime mine clearance, which could be used to enable the return of commercial shipping to Ukrainian ports.

In September 2025, the Coalition of the Willing met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Paris. Following the meeting, French President Emmanuel Macron said that 26 countries were willing to provide security guarantees, including sending a "reassurance force" to Ukraine after the ongoing war with Russia was ended.

At the time, Macron said the coalition's objective was not to wage war against Russia but to attempt to prevent additional conflict and ensure the lasting security of Ukraine. However, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that foreign troops would be considered "legitimate targets" if they were deployed to Ukraine before a peace deal was reached.

"Now they're talking about how they're considering sending troops into Ukraine," Putin told reporters in September. "That means a war with Russia."

Putin added that Russia did not intend to threaten European countries.

This week's negotiations in Abu Dhabi will be the first trilateral peace talks since the United States, Russia, and Ukraine held negotiations in Geneva, Switzerland, in February.

U.S. President Donald Trump suggested last week that a peace deal aimed at ending the war between Russia and Ukraine could be reached soon.

"I think we're going to be very close to settling Russia-Ukraine," Trump told reporters on Nov. 5.

In a statement following a phone call with U.S. special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner on Nov. 4, Zelenskyy called for negotiations to move forward to end the war as quickly as possible. He also underscored the need for security guarantees following a deal with Russia.

"Peace has no alternative, and postwar security guarantees must be truly cast-iron. We are working to make this happen," he said.