4 Best Straight-Wall Cartridges for Deer in 2026

Best Straight-Wall Cartridge for Deer: Which One Belongs in Your Rifle?

For most hunters, the best straight-wall cartridge for deer is the 350 Legend. The ammo is affordable, the recoil is light, it runs in an AR-15 or a bolt gun, and it fits the rules in most straight-wall states.

It’s not the only good option, though. If you want to hit harder, the 450 Bushmaster is the hammer of the group. If you’re a lever gun guy, the 360 Buckhammer was built for you. And if you want the newest thing on the shelf, the 400 Legend nicely splits the difference between the 350 and the 450.

So why do any of these exist? For decades, a big chunk of the Midwest and East was shotgun-only for deer. Straight-wall cartridges give those hunters rifle accuracy without the long range of a traditional bottleneck round like the 308, 30-06, or 270. That’s why one state after another has opened up.

I’ve taken plenty of deer with 12 and 20 Gauge sabot slugs, and if you’ve been shooting 12 Gauge slugs for years, a straight-wall rifle is going to feel like cheating. You get more range, flatter shooting, and a whole lot less abuse on your shoulder.

Below, we’ll break down the top four cartridges, the best factory load for each, and how to pick the right one for your rifle, your range, and your state. If you’re still weighing every option, check out our guide to the best caliber for deer hunting.

Top 4 Straight-Wall Cartridges for Deer

Recommended Straight-Wall Deer Ammo

Justin’s Pick | Best Overall

350 Legend: Best Overall

Specs

• Recommended Load: Winchester Deer Season XP

• Bullet Type: Extreme Point (Polymer Tip)

• Bullet Weight: 150 Grains

• Muzzle Velocity: 2,325 fps

• Muzzle Energy: 1,800 ft-lbs

Pros and Cons

✓ Pros

• Lightest recoil of the group

• Most affordable ammo of the four

• Runs in AR-15 uppers and bolt-action rifles

• Fits the rules in most straight-wall states

✗ Cons

• Least energy of the bunch

• Not the pick for long shots on big-bodied deer

Why I Chose It

The 350 Legend is the one most hunters should buy. Winchester built it specifically for straight-wall states, and it shows. It’s light enough for a new hunter or a kid to shoot all day, it’s cheap enough to practice with, and it does the job on whitetails inside 200 yards.

The Deer Season XP load is my pick for it. Winchester’s Extreme Point bullet has an oversized polymer tip that starts initiating expansion the moment it hits, which accelerates energy transfer and makes a big wound channel. With great overall terminal performance, the 350 Legend touts 1,800 ft-lbs of energy at the muzzle. It carries plenty of power for a clean kill on whitetails at sub-200-yard distances.

The other big selling point is availability. You’ll find 350 Legend on almost every sporting goods store’s shelf in the Midwest, and you can buy 350 Legend in bulk for range time without breaking the bank. Ammo from Winchester, Hornady, Federal, and others is easy to come by.

If you only buy one straight-wall rifle, make it a 350 Legend. For more load options, see our full list of the best 350 Legend ammo.

Best for Lever Guns

360 Buckhammer: Best for Lever Guns

Specs

• Recommended Load: Remington Core-Lokt

• Bullet Type: Soft Point

• Bullet Weight: 180 Grains

• Muzzle Velocity: 2,400 fps

• Muzzle Energy: 2,302 ft-lbs

Pros and Cons

✓ Pros

• Hits as hard as a 30-30 or harder

• Mild, manageable recoil

• Purpose-built for lever-action rifles

✗ Cons

• Rimmed case, so it’s lever action and single shot only

• Fewer ammo choices since it’s still a newer cartridge

Why I Chose It

If you grew up carrying a 30-30 in the deer woods, the 360 Buckhammer is the cartridge for you. Remington designed it to give lever gun hunters modern performance in a straight-wall package, and it delivers.

The Core-Lokt bullet has been a staple in deer camps for generations, and features a jacket locked to the core for good weight retention and controlled expansion. The 360 Buckhammer’s 180 grain Core-Lokt leaves the muzzle at 2,400 fps with 2,302 ft-lbs of energy, according to Remington’s 360 Buckhammer ballistics.

American Hunter’s 360 Buckhammer review found that it outperforms both the 30-30 and the 35 Remington, and suggested it could become one of the great deer cartridges. That’s high praise for a round that’s only been around since 2023.

If you hunt big-bodied northern deer and want a heavier bullet, look at Federal HammerDown 220 grain. Its bonded soft point is built for lever guns, and Federal lists it at 2,000 fps and 1,954 ft-lbs. It also makes a great crossover for black bears if they live in the same spot your deer inhabit.

Just know what you’re signing up for. The 360 Buckhammer’s rimmed case means it won’t run in an AR-15. This is a lever gun and single-shot cartridge, period. Shop Remington ammo for more Core-Lokt options.

Deer season sneaks up fast, and straight-wall ammo disappears from shelves every fall. Get on our list for restock alerts and deals before opening day!

Best Hard Hitter

450 Bushmaster: Best Hard Hitter

Specs

• Recommended Load: Hornady Custom

• Bullet Type: FTX (Flex Tip eXpanding)

• Bullet Weight: 250 Grains

• Muzzle Velocity: 2,200 fps

• Muzzle Energy: 2,686 ft-lbs

Pros and Cons

✓ Pros

• Big bullet with big energy

• Runs in AR-15 uppers and bolt-action rifles

• Excellent in thick brush and heavy cover

✗ Cons

• Most recoil of the group

• Ammo costs more than the 350 Legend

• Drops fast past 200 yards

Why I Chose It

When you want to anchor a big-bodied deer in heavy cover, the 450 Bushmaster is the hammer. Hornady’s 250 grain FTX load leaves the muzzle with 2,686 ft-lbs, the most of any cartridge on this list.

That fat .452 caliber bullet makes a big hole going in, and usually a bigger one going out. In thick swamp edges, cedar thickets, and cut corn where shots are close and quick, that kind of authority is exactly what you want.

The FTX bullet features a soft, flexible polymer tip that starts expansion on impact and is safe in a tubular magazine. In a 450 Bushmaster, it also gives the bullet a more streamlined profile than a flat-nose design, which helps it hold a flatter trajectory out to moderate distances.

Recoil is noticeable, but it’s nothing like a 3-inch slug. Out of a gas-operated AR, most shooters handle it fine. Since it runs in an AR-15 upper, it’s also one of the best AR calibers for hunters who already own the platform.

The tradeoff is range. That big, heavy bullet drops quickly once you push past 200 yards, so this is a cartridge for woods and brush, not wide-open bean fields. Stock up on 450 Bushmaster ammo from Hornady and other top brands.

Honorable Mention

400 Legend: Honorable Mention

Specs

• Recommended Load: Winchester Power-Point

• Bullet Type: Soft Point

• Bullet Weight: 215 Grains

• Muzzle Velocity: 2,250 fps

• Muzzle Energy: 2,416 ft-lbs

Pros and Cons

✓ Pros

• Winchester claims energy similar to the 450 Bushmaster with 20% less recoil

• Over 20% more energy than a 30-30 and 25% more than the 350 Legend, per Winchester

• Also offered in a Deer Season XP 190 grain load and a Super Suppressed 300 grain subsonic load

Why I Chose It

The 400 Legend is the middle ground between the 350 Legend and the 450 Bushmaster. Per Winchester’s 400 Legend announcement, it delivers energy similar to the 450 Bushmaster with 20% less recoil.

The 215 grain Power-Point is a classic soft point that leaves the muzzle at 2,250 fps with 2,416 ft-lbs of energy. If you’d rather run a polymer tip, the Deer Season XP 190 grain load is even faster at 2,400 fps and 2,430 ft-lbs.

On paper, the 400 Legend might end up being the best of the group. American Hunter’s first look covers why so many hunters are paying attention to it.

So why is it only an honorable mention? Ammo and rifle choices are still thin. Until more manufacturers jump in, you’ll pay more and hunt harder for ammo. Keep an eye on it, because if it catches on, it could take over. Browse Winchester for current 400 Legend loads.

How I Picked These

I looked at five things: How each cartridge performs on deer How much it kicks How many and what type of rifles are chambered for it How easy and affordable the ammo is to buy

I also leaned on manufacturer data, published reviews, and what these cartridges have done in the deer woods. No marketing fluff, just what matters when a buck steps out.

How to Choose a Straight-Wall Cartridge for Deer

Check Your State Rules First

This is the big one. Every state defines “straight-wall” a little differently, and getting it wrong can cost you a tag, a fine, or worse.

According to the Congressional Sportsmen’s Foundation, 10 states have opened up to straight-wall cartridges over the last decade. Michigan opened its old shotgun zone in 2014, and Illinois began allowing single-shot straight-wall rifles in 2023.

The details vary a lot from state to state:

• Case length limits: Iowa, for example, allows straight-wall cartridges from .850 to 1.80 inches during its youth, disabled, and shotgun seasons.

• Action type: Illinois only allows single-shot rifles, so your AR is out. (I can dream that this will change.)

• Zones and land type: Some states set different rules by zone, or for private versus public land.

Case length trips a lot of guys up. The .45-70 is a straight-wall cartridge, but it’s too long to be legal in Michigan’s and Iowa’s old shotgun zones. The 360 Buckhammer sits right at the 1.80-inch limit that many states use.

Check your state’s regulations before you buy a rifle, every single time. Remington keeps a straight-wall states list, and our guide to gun and ammo laws by state is another good place to start. Your state wildlife agency has the final word.

Continue reading the full article “4 Best Straight-Wall Cartridges for Deer in 2026” here ➜ https://ammo.com/best/best-straight-wall-cartridge-for-deer

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