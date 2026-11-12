Democratic Senator Says 'Beauty' Of Ukraine War Is Paying Ukrainians To Kill Russians

Authored by Dave DeCamp via Antiwar.com,

Sen. Ruben Gallego (D-AZ) said on Monday that the "beauty" of the nearly five-year-old Russia-Ukraine war is the fact that the US is "paying Ukrainians to kill Russians."

Gallego, who joined the Senate last after serving in the House for about 10 years, made the comment on X, where he insisted that Ukraine could win the war if its forces killed enough Russians.

"But Ukraine can win. Thats why I back them. It's a Russian talking point that Ukraine can't win, cause Russia big blah,blah. If Ukraine kills enough Russians they will quit," Gellego, an Iraq war veteran, wrote.

A user replied, telling the Senator to join the Ukrainian foreign legion, to which he replied, "No, that's the beauty of this; we can pay the Ukrainians to kill the Russians."

No that's the beauty of this, we can pay the Ukrainians to kill the Russians. — Ruben Gallego (@RubenGallego) November 9, 2026

In another post a few days earlier, Gallego called for Elon Musk to testify before Congress about Ukraine's recent Starlink restrictions. A user asked if he was pushing the Ukraine war for "financial gain," and Gallego replied, "No just hate the fuckin Russians."

The idea that the US is benefiting from the Ukraine war since Russians are being killed without US troops dying has been a common argument of supporters of the proxy war over the years, a talking point that shows disregard for the Ukrainian lives being lost.

The late Sen. Lindsey Graham said at the start of the conflict that as long as the US provides "Ukraine with the weapons they need and the economic support, they will fight to the last person." He later described the war as a "great deal for America" because it was hurting Russia and no US troops have been killed.

Gallego's comments highlight strong support for the proxy war among Democrats, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has recently said he may get more support after the Democratic victory in the US midterm elections. Russia-Ukraine peace talks are ongoing in Abu Dhabi, but so far there has been no sign of a breakthrough.