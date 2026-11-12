French-Style Chaos Coming To America?

Anti-communist analyst Karlyn Borysenko has been on a roll describing the far left's next move, or, as we described last week, "the next chapter in chaos," as these groups plot their revenge on Trump and, most importantly, prepare for a French-style revolution to crash the US economy.

In a reaction clip shared Tuesday evening, Borysenko focused on a recorded Zoom call in which far-left activists plotted with their French counterparts.

In her own words:

I'm sorry—the head of the executive committee of the French teachers' union was on the May Day Strong organizing call with the American teachers' unions last night.

Borysenko wrote on X:

Remember a few weeks ago when I exposed the Chicago Teachers Union for working with Antifa activists in France? They did it again over the weekend, except this time there were teachers' unions from around the country were on the call. This is from a May Day Strong organizing call that took place on Sunday, November 8. May Day Strong is a coalition of leftist activists made up primarily of members of the teachers' unions who are organizing for the May 1, 2028 mass general strike to shut down the economy.

Remember a few weeks ago when I exposed the Chicago Teachers Union for working with Antifa activists in France?



They did it again over the weekend, except this time there were teachers unions around the country on the call.



This is from a May Day Strong organizing call that… https://t.co/TCATPmhXrG pic.twitter.com/ZXQfJTfmUZ — Karlyn Borysenko, anti-communist cult leader (@DrKarlynB) November 10, 2026

Last week, Borysenko posted a video of United Auto Workers (UAW) President Shawn Fain, who said that the union is planning a massive labor action for "May Day 2028."

Leftist outlet Status Coup reacted to last night's midterm results. @DrKarlynB listened in to their upcoming plans.



Status Coup interviewed a UAW union member about May Day 2028. @HarrisonHSmith can pretend he's the one that initially found this intel, but Karlyn informed him. pic.twitter.com/9Vy6MtWB0y — Far Left Clips, anti-communist (@MarxistClips) November 5, 2026

Notably, May Day is significant to socialists and communists because it symbolizes working-class solidarity, collective action, and the struggle between labor and capital. The timing in 2028 is also important because these far-left groups plan to maximize economic turmoil ahead of the presidential election later that year.