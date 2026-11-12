Germany: Half Of All People Convicted In Bavaria Was A Foreigner Last Year

Via Remix News,

Foreigners make up an incredible share of the people convicted of a crime in the German state of Bavaria, considered one of the wealthiest regions in Europe. The latest figures show that 49.7 percent of all people convicted of a crime in 2025 were foreigners, representing 52,679 people, according to data released by Bavarian Justice Minister Josef Schmid (CSU).

The data shows that 105,938 people were convicted by final judgment, representing a 4.3 percent decline from the previous year. However, even as crime declines, foreigners account for a higher and higher share of convictions. That share has risen from 34.3 percent in 2015 and edged up to 49.3 percent in 2024, even as the absolute number of non-German convictions fell by 3.4 percent.

Foreign nationals make up roughly 15.6 percent of Bavaria's population, which totals 2.07 million of 13.25 million residents. As a result, their share among the convicted is more than three times their population number.

Excluding offenses that only foreigners can commit, mostly violations of residence, asylum, and related laws, the figure still remains 48.1 percent. In Bavarian prisons, foreigners accounted for 50.4 percent of the inmate population in 2025.

As Remix News often notes, many of the Germans who are being convicted are also Germans with a migration background or dual citizens. However, exact numbers are unclear as Germany refuses to release this data.

Among non-German convicts, the largest groups by nationality were Romanians (13.5 percent), Turks (7.0 percent), and Poles (6.5 percent).

While overall convictions dropped compared to last year, in many serious categories, such as rape, they actually rose. There were 141 rape convictions in 2025, representing a 4.4 percent increase.