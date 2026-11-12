Iran Security Chief Vows To Strike US Bases In Europe If War Restarts

Via The Cradle

Major General Mohsen Rezaei, secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, said Tehran could strike US bases in Europe if they are used to launch a new attack on Iran during an interview with Al-Mayadeen.

"We may even target some US military bases in European countries, if American aircraft take off from them and come to Iran to bomb it; then we will strike that base as well," he said, noting that Iran’s capabilities stand "far greater than on the first day of the war."

Rezaei did not identify specific targets but said Iranian missiles would reach locations, including islands, long considered beyond their range.

"Today there is no family in America or Europe that has not been harmed by the American attack on Iran, and no economic institution in the world… has not been affected by this attack," he stressed.

Rezaei also vowed that "not a single gram, however small, of enriched [uranium] will leave Iran," and that Tehran will put its stockpile toward the nuclear-powered vessels and submarines it is designing, and perhaps small modular reactors later on.

He reiterated that Tehran will reopen the Strait of Hormuz once Washington meets its seven conditions, saying Iran has rejected earlier US proposals as deceptive and remains committed to diplomacy.

"The Americans must provide a clear and explicit response to our seven conditions," he said.

Meanwhile, Iran has been consistently denying that such a meeting is close or on the table...

A direct meeting between the vice president and top Iranian security officials would be unusual and show the lengths Vance is willing to go to try to end the war.



The vice president has taken a more active role in Iran diplomacy lately than special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared… https://t.co/bRkxbH4imT — Giovanni Staunovo🛢 (@staunovo) November 11, 2026

On October 31, Iranian Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei ordered the armed forces to meet any threat with "an immediate, impactful, and geographically unrestricted response," and to overhaul their target database so that every US and Israeli asset, physical or otherwise, falls within reach, according to IRNA.