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Microsoft Hit By Massive Outage, Scrambles To Reroute Traffic Worldwide

Microsoft Hit By Massive Outage, Scrambles To Reroute Traffic Worldwide

Microsoft 365 Status reports that users are experiencing disruptions and/or outages when accessing Exchange Online mailboxes and other products across the Americas.

"We've determined a portion of infrastructure is experiencing elevated load across multiple regions, which is likely contributing to the connectivity errors. We're providing more information under EX1550543 and MO1550821 in the Microsoft 365 admin center, as well as," Microsoft 365 Status said.

Microsoft 365 Status stated, "We've begun redistributing connection traffic across our broader worldwide infrastructure to help balance the load."

Downdetector users are reporting outages across a wide variety of Microsoft products.

US Outage

*Developing... 

Tyler Durden




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