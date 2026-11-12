Microsoft Hit By Massive Outage, Scrambles To Reroute Traffic Worldwide

Microsoft 365 Status reports that users are experiencing disruptions and/or outages when accessing Exchange Online mailboxes and other products across the Americas.

We're investigating reports of users experiencing issues accessing Exchange Online mailboxes through multiple connection methods in the Americas. More details can be found in the Microsoft 365 admin center under EX1550543. — Microsoft 365 Status (@MSFT365Status) November 12, 2026

While we're working to mitigate impact, we've confirmed the issue may affect Microsoft 365 service connectivity for users in any region, more information will be provided in the Microsoft 365 admin center under EX1550543. — Microsoft 365 Status (@MSFT365Status) November 12, 2026

"We've determined a portion of infrastructure is experiencing elevated load across multiple regions, which is likely contributing to the connectivity errors. We're providing more information under EX1550543 and MO1550821 in the Microsoft 365 admin center, as well as," Microsoft 365 Status said.

We've determined a portion of infrastructure is experiencing elevated load across multiple regions, which is likely contributing to the connectivity errors. We're providing more information under EX1550543 and MO1550821 in the Microsoft 365 admin center, as well as… — Microsoft 365 Status (@MSFT365Status) November 12, 2026

Microsoft 365 Status stated, "We've begun redistributing connection traffic across our broader worldwide infrastructure to help balance the load."

We've begun redistributing connection traffic across our broader worldwide infrastructure to help balance the load. More info under EX1550543 and MO1550821 in the Microsoft 365 admin center, as well as https://t.co/uFnnN6Svuf if the admin center is not available to you. — Microsoft 365 Status (@MSFT365Status) November 12, 2026

Downdetector users are reporting outages across a wide variety of Microsoft products.

US Outage

*Developing...