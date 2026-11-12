"Not Just Going To Be Oversight": Dems Line Up Probes Of Ex-Chief Of Staff Susie Wiles

Authored by Aldgra Fredly via The Epoch Times,

Rep. Robert Garcia (D-Calif.) said on Nov. 10 that former White House chief of staff Susie Wiles could face a congressional probe once Democrats take over Congress next year.

Garcia was responding to a reporter's question about whether the House Oversight Committee would investigate allegations that Wiles lobbied for interest groups during her tenure as chief of staff.

As we reported on Nov. 10, the accusations come from former Kennedy aide Calley Means, who told Joe Rogan that Wiles said "I need the sugar industry money," and pollster Mark Mitchell, who said Wiles warned him off criticizing Pfizer. A Wiles spokesperson called the accusations "outrageous, defamatory, and provably false," and Ballard Partners, her former lobbying firm, says it has never represented Pfizer.

"We've already been looking at Susie Wiles. With all of this new information that's come out, it is incredibly serious ... it's not just going to be Oversight," he told reporters on Capitol Hill.

"But I think you're going to see some action from some other committees, particularly as it relates to any sort of conversations that the former chief of staff was having around donors and money in exchange for policy choices."

Garcia suggested that the House committee was also considering investigating other former Trump administration officials.

Wiles has not publicly commented on Garcia's remarks. The Epoch Times was unable to reach Wiles for comment.

President Donald Trump's deputy chief of staff, Stephen Miller, replaced Wiles after she left the role on Nov. 6. Trump said last week that Miller has been with him "from the beginning" and will "do a great job" managing White House operations.

Trump said Wiles would be moving to the "Trump Political Operation" instead.

The shake-up came after Republicans suffered losses in the midterm elections, which handed Democrats control of Congress. In a Truth Social post on Nov. 7, Trump accused Democrats of threatening Republican officials and donors with impeachment and other forms of punishment.

"The Democrats are going around threatening a lot of people, including the Attorney General of the United States, and others, with Impeachment and many other forms of punishment, even though they admit they have no reason to do so, and there have been no impeachable acts committed," he wrote.

"This is extortion at the highest level, and they should be held accountable for this."

White House counsel Will Scharf warned Garcia in a Nov. 9 letter that Congress must establish "a legitimate legislative purpose underlying its investigative acts" into administration officials; otherwise, they would amount to "a clear abuse of power."

Earlier this year, Wiles revealed that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer before announcing in September that she was free of the disease.

Forbes named her as one of the world's 100 most powerful women in December 2025. Wiles placed 66th for leading a successful presidential campaign that contributed to Trump's 2024 victory. After the election, the president appointed her chief of staff, making her the first woman in U.S. history to hold the position.

"Most powerful woman in the world. She can take out a country, destroy, take out a country with one phone call," Trump said of Wiles at a U.S. - Saudi Investment Forum in Washington in November 2025.

"That's power. I don't know if I could do that, but she could. Thank you, Susie."

Throughout her career, Wiles has worked for prominent Republicans, including Ronald Reagan, Mitt Romney, Rick Scott, and Ron DeSantis.