Trump Threatens To Double Tariffs On Mexico If Third-Worlder Caravan Isn't Stopped

President Trump warned on Truth Social earlier this morning that he would immediately double tariffs on Mexico unless it stops thousands of third-worlders in a caravan that is tracking toward the southern US border.

In a fiery post, Trump said, "Here we go again!" referring to the thousands of migrants, largely Hondurans, heading north through southern Mexico with plans to invade the US.

🚨OH. MY. GOSH!!!!



Nearly 2,000 migrants left Tapachula, Mexico on Tuesday, walking north in a caravan, just DAYS after Democrats won the midterms.



Some of them are OPENLY TELLING REPORTERS that they hope the Democrats winning means that the BORDER OPENS back up.



WHAT?!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/hi5wEfhMIA — Matt Van Swol (@mattvanswol) November 12, 2026

"Huge CARAVANS are forming and beginning their illegal march through Mexico," the president said.

He continued, "MEXICO MUST STOP THEM, NOW, and if they do not do so, the Tariffs on Mexico will be IMMEDIATELY DOUBLED."

The migrants' departure coincided with last week's Democratic victory in the US midterms and hopes that a more left-leaning Congress will allow them to flood the US, just like the open-border days under the Biden administration. Also, many of these migrants probably have high hopes of blue states welcoming them in and showering them with taxpayer money.

But on Wednesday, as the migrants tracked closer and closer to the border, Border Czar Tom Homan had a very unwelcoming message for the Democrats: "Congress may be more blue. Texas may be more blue. But the White House is red, bright red," adding, "We're going to keep that border secure."

Border Czar Tom Homan on migrant caravans approaching the southern border following the midterms: "Congress may be more blue... but the White House is red—bright red… These caravans can come to the border all they want. They're not going to be released into the United States." pic.twitter.com/0sDt1nctTH — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) November 11, 2026

The next flashpoint could be the US southern border.