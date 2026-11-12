Zelensky Complains About Starshield "Disruptions" (Again)

The Ukrainians are back to complaining about "significant disruptions" to Starshield, the military version of Elon Musk's Starlink, which provides satellite internet connectivity for consumer and commercial use.

"Unfortunately, our units have been recording significant disruptions to Starshield's operations over the territory of Ukraine for several days now – along the entire front line and in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky wrote on X earlier today.

Zelensky said that units on the front lines had reported several days of disruptions and in Russian-occupied territory. He also noted that operating speed limits in excess of 100 mph were preventing interception drones from reaching the speeds needed to engage Russian jet-powered one-way attack drones.

And this is key. Zelensky claimed, "These are not random errors but systematic speed restrictions," adding, "For us, this primarily means a significant complication in intercepting Russian jet-powered drones."

Received briefings from Minister of Defense of Ukraine Yevhenii Khmara and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Mykhailo Drapatyi. Unfortunately, our units have been recording significant disruptions to Starshield’s operations over the territory of Ukraine for… — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) November 12, 2026