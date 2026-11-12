Zelensky Complains About Starshield “Disruptions” (Again)

The Ukrainians are back to complaining about "significant disruptions" to Starshield, the military version of Elon Musk's Starlink, which provides satellite internet connectivity for consumer and commercial use.
"Unfortunately, our units have been recording significant disruptions to Starshield's operations over the territory of Ukraine for several days now – along the entire front line and in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky wrote on X earlier today.
Zelensky said that units on the front lines had reported several days of disruptions and in Russian-occupied territory. He also noted that operating speed limits in excess of 100 mph were preventing interception drones from reaching the speeds needed to engage Russian jet-powered one-way attack drones.
And this is key. Zelensky claimed, "These are not random errors but systematic speed restrictions," adding, "For us, this primarily means a significant complication in intercepting Russian jet-powered drones."
Last month, Ukraine first sounded the alarm over speed restrictions on Starshield, which has been critical to battlefield communications.
There has been a lot of controversy over whether Musk or someone in the Trump administration ordered the speed restrictions. While the Trump administration presses for peace, Ukraine has defiantly continued attacking Russian refineries, with strikes leading up to the midterm election contributing to a global diesel crisis. The restrictions could suggest an effort by the administration to rein in Kyiv.
Earlier, US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner arrived in Moscow for talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, following two days of trilateral negotiations in Abu Dhabi.
"The reality is, is there's no trust right now between the sides. And that's to be expected after a conflict like this," Kushner said after the meeting.
After meeting Putin, the US envoys will travel to Dublin for talks with Zelensky. Trump has stated that he plans to hold a historic trilateral meeting with Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the upcoming Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Shenzhen, China, next week.