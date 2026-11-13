British Universities Push Sharia Loans While Taxpayers Cover The Unpaid Tab

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity,

British universities are now openly advertising government-backed "interest-free" student loans designed around Islamic finance rules.

The Alternative Student Finance product, based on the principle of takaful, replaces interest with a mutual "contribution" that is ring-fenced to fund other students on the same scheme rather than flowing back into the Treasury.

Official forecasts already expect nearly half of student debt never to be fully repaid, so British taxpayers will underwrite the shortfall while the ring-fenced pot serves a program primarily aimed at Muslim students, the Telegraph reports.

British universities are preparing to offer interest-free sharia-compliant loans to Muslim students, with repayments used to fund others joining the scheme rather than going to the Treasury. The plans have sparked concerns that they could create a "two-tier system" in higher education. ? https://t.co/pB9wmbam8j — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) November 10, 2026

The scheme is open to anyone eligible for student finance, yet it exists because Islamic law prohibits interest.

Universities including University College London, Bristol, Leeds, City St George's, Newcastle and De Montfort have begun telling applicants the loans could be available in the 2026-27 academic year, describing them as "compatible with Islamic finance principles," "non-interest bearing" and "sharia-compliant."

The Department for Education paid the Islamic Finance Council UK more than £365,000 in public money to design it and has presented the arrangement as one of the first state-backed sharia-compliant student loan systems in the world.

Suella Braverman, Reform's education spokesman, said: "This outrageous anti-British scheme creates a two-tier education system and divided society. The scheme from Labour proves they are addicted to double standards in all aspects of British life."

She added that offering sharia-compliant loans risked "creating parallel institutions that are incompatible with the British way of life" and that "the whole idea is made even more farcical by the fact that the Treasury, and therefore British taxpayers, will have to foot the bill if they fail to pay."

The UK Government's priorities are absolutely wicked Knowing how graduates struggle with huge monthly repayments, they have decided to offer Muslims interest-free "Islamic finance" loans We really have to stop facilitating this, no wonder we are the Muslim destination of choice https://t.co/uuMeMOsVqM — NW Nature Lover (@nwnatur) November 10, 2026

A Department for Education spokesman insisted it would be "completely false to assert that Alternative Student Finance arrangements would give favorable treatment to Muslim students."

He further stated that "all graduates will be repaying their loans in full regardless of which system they use, including an equivalent alternative to interest," and that the product "unlocks higher education for thousands more students and means that nobody is excluded from a university education because of their faith."

A 2021 Muslim Census survey of nearly 39,000 British Muslims found that 80 percent of students "feel conflicted" by regular loans, with 71 percent claiming the existing system discriminates against them.

Some Islamic scholars and universities, including Cambridge, have advised that mainstream loans are permissible and are "backed by the UK Fatwa Council."

The new product will be certified by an Islamic Finance Supervisory Board. Contributions are calibrated to match the repayment amount and schedule of ordinary student loans, yet the money stays inside the takaful pool instead of returning to general public funds.

This is not an isolated concession. Braverman's warning of parallel institutions incompatible with the British way of life sits alongside existing public fears of sharia-dominated society.

Public anxiety about parallel legal and social arrangements has already registered in polling. A YouGov survey published by King's College London found that 34 percent of adults believe there are "no-go" areas in London where sharia rules and outsiders stay out.

Separately, the Home Office has granted skilled-worker sponsorship licenses to Islamic bookshops that stock texts by Muslim Brotherhood figures promoting jihad against secular governments and guidance on wife-beating.

The pattern is consistent: institutions and government departments accommodate one set of religious rules inside a common system, ring-fence resources around them, and leave the costs and the social friction with everyone else.

When nearly half the loans are expected to go unpaid, the Treasury - not the takaful fund - absorbs the loss. When universities advertise the product as "sharia-compliant" and "for students who can't take out interest-bearing loans for religious reasons," the two-tier character is not hidden.

Critics see a deliberate expansion of differential treatment that normalizes separate financial, legal and cultural tracks.

The practical result is a higher-education finance system that treats one religious prohibition as a design constraint while the broader public continues to subsidize the unpaid portion.

The direction of travel is clear. The Labour government is not merely tolerating parallel systems; it is building them with public money and official certification. Each step is framed as inclusion or equal access. Each step further entrenches a two-tier arrangement in which British law, British finance, and British norms are bent to accommodate a minority's religious prescriptions while the costs, the unpaid debts, and the social friction fall on everyone else.

This is not accommodation at the margins. It is the deliberate construction of separate tracks inside the state, and it will not stop at student loans.