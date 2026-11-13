Follow The Nonprofit Money Behind Push For "Anti-Fascist Economics" Getting Boosted On Financial Times

The Financial Times gave a so-called "economist" a platform to rebrand democracy or democratic socialism with a spicy new term: "anti-fascist economics."

Isabella Weber, director of the nonprofit Essential Economics gGmbH, sat down with FT's Martin Sandbu to discuss anti-fascist economics.

Weber explained:

"So at its core, it argues that fascism finds a fertile ground when there is large-scale economic insecurity and high levels of corporate concentration and private power in the economy. So an anti-fascist economics is one that puts a floor under people's livelihoods and a ceiling on the concentration of private and corporate wealth."

Let's translate all that fancy academic talk:

"A floor under people's livelihoods" suggests a safety net, minimum wages, or guaranteed access to essential services.

suggests a safety net, minimum wages, or guaranteed access to essential services. "A ceiling on the concentration of private and corporate wealth" may suggest progressive taxation, wealth taxes, or antitrust measures. A cap on personal wealth would be more radical but not out of the question.

Weber's views go well beyond bolstering the West's failing welfare state. She now wants big government to reshape the economy in how essentials are produced and supplied, including building public housing.

The question that emerges is: who exactly decides what counts as essential, what constitutes an acceptable profit, and when an emergency intervention ends?

Of course not the free market, but unelected left-wing bureaucrats and their friends whose economic understanding of the real world is limited and usually seen around the world with disastrous endings.

Such as this ...

Mamdani Hands Nonprofits First Crack At Buying Troubled NYC Apartment Buildings https://t.co/scAR0A5s05 — zerohedge (@zerohedge) November 12, 2026

Preventing fascism by allowing an authoritarian government to make the decisions sounds counterintuitive.

Better yet...

presumably "anti-fascist" economics sounds better than "communist" https://t.co/IQLW2Muya1 — zerohedge (@zerohedge) November 12, 2026

The terminology Weber uses, "anti-fascist," has been associated with far-left communists terrorizing public spaces in France and burning down schools. And not shocking whatsoever is that FT has given her a platform to preach.

FIRST ON FOX: France is bracing for another weekend of protests involving nearly 300 organizations, including 50 self-described Antifa groups.@AsraNomani reports that a Fox News Digital investigation identified 287 groups and 649 planned protest actions, with organizers… pic.twitter.com/fgntijxoW4 — Fox News (@FoxNews) October 23, 2026

Given that FT, with many of its journalists and mission, has been waging a decade-long information war against anyone on the right wing by demonizing and delegitimizing them with the term "far right."

Just look at FT's usage of "far left" versus "far right" in story count - "far right" outpaces "far left" by many folds, and judging by Trump's two terms, the usage of "far right" spikes when Trump is in power.

Nothing about this is odd; it's an information operation.

So who is Weber and what is Essential Economics gGmbH?

Well, publicly available data shows Essential Economics is a German non-profit limited liability company. The next question is who are the donors?

The clearest backer of Essential Economics is the Global Fund for a New Economy (GFNE).

GFNE writes in their own Substack: "We have also supported economists Isabella Weber and Thomas Krebs as they build Essential Economics, combining limited personnel support with grantmaking and fundraising assistance."

Down the rabbit hole we go. GFNE is funded by lefty billionaires and their foundations and very questionable NGOs that despise capitalism and the West:

Open Society Foundations:

Ford Foundation

Hewlett Foundation

Omidyar Network

Children's Investment Fund Foundation

Laudes Foundation

Quadrature Climate Foundation

Fundación Avina

Clean Break Fund

W.K. Kellogg Foundation

What X users are saying:

Its communism folks…



Anti-fascist economics is just communism.



Fascists dont even exist anymore — C (@capital_punx) November 12, 2026

Help us, anti-fascist economics. You're our only hop... wait, what?

Median family income is highest in human history???

Well, never mind, you guys can go back to your Marx convention. Looks like we got this. pic.twitter.com/8P2iuaHAiK — Joseph Moore (@drjoemoore) November 10, 2026

I mean... antifa and communistst are already banding up together and terrorizing public spaces, not surprised that to hear that "anti fascist economics" is pretty much the same as communism — goc (@goc_87) November 11, 2026

You keep using this word, Economics, but I'm not sure what it means. — Dan (@DanToTheRescu) November 11, 2026

It's funny how to a socialist a "dignified life" means the state looking after grown up people. Is it also dignified if it's my parents looking after me? — Creative Deduction (@CreativeDeduct) November 10, 2026

Perhaps the funding trail makes the picture much clearer: behind this rebranding of socialism sits a network of lefty foundations and NGOs who are hell-bent on destroying capitalism and the West. The irony is that to save democracy, big government is needed to root out fascism and to implement socialism with new branding.