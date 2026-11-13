From Dynamism To Diatribe: How Republicans Lost The Plot

Authored by Lipton Matthews via American Greatness,

Give credit where it is due, because the record is better than coverage suggests. Dismantling DEI ended a regime of compulsory ideological conformity in federal agencies and made diversity initiatives unattractive in corporations. Furthermore, the retreat from disparate impact theory by the Trump administration was explosive. For decades, statistical imbalance was treated as presumptive proof of discrimination, which pushed employers, lenders, and schools to manage outcomes rather than judge individuals. In December 2025, the Justice Department amended its Title VI regulations to eliminate disparate impact liability. That corrected a doctrine that had drifted far beyond what civil rights statutes required.

Environmental policy tells a similar story. The EPA repealed its 2009 endangerment finding on February 12, 2026, removing the legal keystone of a sprawling regulatory edifice built on agency interpretation rather than on laws passed by Congress. Climate and economic policy should come through democratic lawmaking, and builders and investors will notice that the burden of proof has moved back toward regulators.

Then there are Trump Accounts, perhaps the most underrated idea of this term. Washington deposits $1,000 into an investment account for every child born between 2025 and 2028 once parents sign up. Whatever one thinks of the branding, the principle is sound. It gives every child, including those from families that have never owned a share of anything, a stake in the productive economy from birth. Conservatives have long talked about an ownership society, and this is one of the few serious attempts to build one.

Why, then, did a party with this record take such a beating? It persuaded itself that Donald Trump was a sufficient centerpiece and that devotion to one man could substitute for a governing vision. In 2016, his message was short and aspirational: Make America Great Again. It spoke to people who felt their country had stopped working for them. By 2024, it had matured into a practical program of restricting illegal immigration, dismantling the DEI edifice, and growing the economy, which voters could weigh against their own lives. MAGA in 2026 offered no such thing. It had no liberating message, and it shrank from a movement of dynamism into a stale rant.

Start with the kitchen table. Coverage of results tied voter anger to high prices, the war in Iran, and concerns about government corruption. A party that campaigns against the cost of living should have had a vivid, memorable answer to it. Instead, families struggling with rent, groceries, and insurance were offered culture-war content. The Associated Press called the House for Democrats early on Wednesday and reported Senate flips in Kansas, Iowa, Texas, and Ohio. Voters rarely reward a party that is angry about everything except their bills.

Candidates matter too, and Republicans fielded too many weak ones. In Ohio, a state Trump won by double digits in 2024, Vivek Ramaswamy ran a political ad profiling his opponent's estranged mother that Ohio's governor and other Republican leaders condemned as unseemly. Amy Acton, who emphasized healthcare and affordability, became the first Democrat to win that governorship in 20 years. In Texas, Democrat James Talarico was projected to beat Ken Paxton for a Senate seat, and he did. Stronger nominees might have held both.

Ramaswamy's case is instructive for a deeper reason. His signature critique of America is that its culture venerates mediocrity, prizing prom queens over math champions and jocks over valedictorians. Hence his admiration for grind culture among Asian and immigrant families. It is a flattering story for a certain kind of striver, and it misunderstands what has always made America formidable. Its genius was never a regimen of tutoring and test prep. It was entrepreneurship and commercialization. Americans can turn anything into a business. They turned a hamburger stand into a franchise empire, a parlor game into a sports-betting industry, and a few friends with a camera into a media company with a candy line. That restless, slightly irreverent commercial energy deserves celebration, not correction by imitating someone else's study habits.

Nor does grind guarantee success. A subsistence farmer in a poor country labors longer hours than any engineer in Silicon Valley and remains poor because effort multiplied by weak institutions is still weak. Poland should have taught Ramaswamy this lesson. Since communism collapsed, it has become one of Europe's fastest-growing economies, and it did so without importing East Asia's grind model. Market reforms, rule of law, openness to trade, and a flourishing small-business sector did that work. Incentives and institutions, not an ethic of suffering, explain which countries rise. There is bitter irony here too. Ramaswamy's own primary challenger, Casey Putsch, made openly race-based attacks against him and courted far-right groypers.

That brings us to contempt. It ran from an obsessive hostility toward Israel, which hardened into something resembling derangement, to berating Indian Americans, among the most educated citizens in America. Online magazine right-wingers went overboard on immigration, sliding from a defensible case for enforcement and calibrated numbers into suspicion of newcomers and their children.

Whether an ethnonationalist concept of America is legitimate is irrelevant. It does not matter if cogent arguments exist that a nation is an extended family or that it is racial rather than civic. Most Americans find these ideas unpalatable, and in a democracy, that settles matters. Republican establishment figures overestimated the power of podcast land and underestimated ordinary Americans' contempt for tribalism and bigotry. MAGA podcasters bashing minorities or questioning the nationality of non-whites born in the United States unsettled even right-wing voters.

J.D. Vance compounded the error by behaving like a podcaster bro. He appeared on shows to criticize Israel as though that would win votes, and it did not translate into any. Many Republicans now blame the Iran war, and it clearly mattered, but that explanation is too convenient. Thomas Massie was his party's most strident antiwar voice, and yet he humiliatingly lost his seat. Opposition to war was real, but Americans were angrier at lackluster party leadership than at any single policy. Republicans had become defined by what they hated rather than what they would do.

Immigration shows this pattern. Deportations are necessary, yet not even most Republicans wanted to see ICE sweeping up people with no record of antisocial behavior and treating them like drug lords. Raids became a liability. Republicans also failed to read the room. They believed in a vibe shift even as Democratic Socialists ascended, and because they were impervious to evidence, they kept putting faith in podcasters and talking heads, as though ordinary voters care about podcast rantings.

Lampooning DEI became a hallmark of online right-wingers, to the point where posts would surface in my feed claiming that black students with above-average grades received offers from elite schools only because of DEI. A good argument against racial preferences degenerated into a stale rant. Even many who flirt with racial politics have black friends or non-white spouses, which is part of why such pitches ring false. There were serious efforts to do better. Groups like the America First Policy Institute tried to intellectualize Trumpism, and Fred Fleitz could make a coherent case for the Iran war, but these voices were dwarfed by imbecilic commentary from a host of bad actors.

Consider what was lost. MAGA at its best was a movement of energy, of builders, deal-makers, and people impatient with managed decline. It promised to get things done, and its signature achievements were policies. What replaced that dynamism was a feed of grievances. Had Republicans offered a positive message and stayed focused on policy, instead of polluting Twitter with diatribes against every non-white group, they would probably have done better. Racial and cultural controversies need not be suppressed. Such discourse can simply be conducted without impertinence. Republicans thought they were being "based" by resurfacing antisemitic and racist tropes, and voters canceled that basedness with a resounding Democratic victory. They must own their losses because, unfortunately, scapegoating Israel will not rescue them from the fangs of embarrassment.

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