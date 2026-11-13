Is Mamdani's Plan To Disband NYPD Riot Control-Unit A Gift To The 'Protest Industrial Complex'

Socialist New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani's plan to dismantle the NYPD's roughly 600-officer protest unit could hand far-left activist networks, including NGOs linked to China-based Marxist financier Neville Roy Singham, a gift by weakening the city's ability to respond to large demonstrations or riots.

JUST IN: NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani is shutting down the NYPD’s 600-officer unit that handles riots and crowd control.



Great.



So now when the Left feels like rioting again, there will be no one to stop them.



Designed chaos. pic.twitter.com/8WoOjDqOm8 — Jack (@jackunheard) November 12, 2026

Politico reports:

Mamdani's plan is expected to involve nixing the NYPD's Strategic Response Group and potentially replacing it with a new civilian unit that would take the lead on responding to protests, said one of the people who spoke to POLITICO and, like others, was granted anonymity to discuss the announcement. Under the plan — which had not been finalized as of Thursday morning — the new civilian unit would be supported by NYPD officers, who would assemble nearby and could step in to conduct arrests if needed, said the person, noting that the civilian entity’s main goal would be de-escalation.

The main risk is a slower or less coordinated police response in a civilian-led response, but if the goal is to degrade, then certaintly this would be a gift to the left-wing's protest industrial complex.

Anarcho-tyranny is the goal. — WindTalker (@nmlinguaphile) November 13, 2026

In return, far-left NGOs and their activation networks could have more room to mobilize, potentially benefiting the Marxist activist network with links to Singham, including The People's Forum, the Party for Socialism and Liberation, and others.

House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Jason Smith (R-MO) recently stated:

"Shanghai Singham has poured millions of dollars into these groups to take advantage of America's nonprofit sector and promote Chinese Communist Party propaganda. That much is public. What these groups are fighting to keep hidden is even more concerning. They have thus far refused the Committee's request to provide information pursuant to our oversight role and responsibilities, and they are now defying congressional subpoenas. Either these organizations turn over the documents, or their leaders will answer the Committee's questions under oath. Foreign adversaries must not be allowed to exploit America's tax code to hide or spread their agenda. Republicans will keep working to shut down every avenue the Chinese Communist Party uses to sow chaos in our communities."

Meanwhile, Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier issued a subpoena to Mamdani's buddies at the Democratic Socialists of America as part of an ongoing investigation into foreign contributions, including alleged funding from Cuba and China.

Today my office issued a subpoena to the Democratic Socialists of America. We’re examining foreign contributions—including from Cuba and China—tied to their delegations and travel fund solicitations.



FL law requires transparency. We will hold those who break the law accountable. pic.twitter.com/Xu8MUoDwZb — Attorney General James Uthmeier (@AGJamesUthmeier) November 10, 2026

Let's not forget:

🚨 Hasan Piker’s China-Based Producer Wants to “Communize the United States”



I don’t think it has fully sunk in that Hasan Piker employs a China-based producer who helps make his content and produce his interviews, is an open China apologist, worked on Zohran Mamdani campaign… pic.twitter.com/QT8drxVUks — Stu Smith (@thestustustudio) August 11, 2026

🚨 Hasan Piker’s Producer Says “The Whole Squad” Knows Roy Singham, Admits Singham Is “Friends With a Lot” of Chinese Communist Party Members



This is Eric Hovagim, a producer and researcher for Hasan Piker, discussing his personal friendship with billionaire activist funder Roy… pic.twitter.com/S312gpMpei — Stu Smith (@thestustustudio) July 30, 2026

Mamdani's move appears to give Singham's NGO network more room for far-left mobilization. It comes ahead of what some describe as a widely anticipated left-wing effort in 2028 to crash the economy through a "French-style revolution"...