Is Mamdani’s Plan To Disband NYPD Riot Control-Unit A Gift To The ‘Protest Industrial Complex’

Socialist New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani's plan to dismantle the NYPD's roughly 600-officer protest unit could hand far-left activist networks, including NGOs linked to China-based Marxist financier Neville Roy Singham, a gift by weakening the city's ability to respond to large demonstrations or riots.
Politico reports:
Mamdani's plan is expected to involve nixing the NYPD's Strategic Response Group and potentially replacing it with a new civilian unit that would take the lead on responding to protests, said one of the people who spoke to POLITICO and, like others, was granted anonymity to discuss the announcement.
Under the plan — which had not been finalized as of Thursday morning — the new civilian unit would be supported by NYPD officers, who would assemble nearby and could step in to conduct arrests if needed, said the person, noting that the civilian entity’s main goal would be de-escalation.
The main risk is a slower or less coordinated police response in a civilian-led response, but if the goal is to degrade, then certaintly this would be a gift to the left-wing's protest industrial complex.
In return, far-left NGOs and their activation networks could have more room to mobilize, potentially benefiting the Marxist activist network with links to Singham, including The People's Forum, the Party for Socialism and Liberation, and others.
House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Jason Smith (R-MO) recently stated:
"Shanghai Singham has poured millions of dollars into these groups to take advantage of America's nonprofit sector and promote Chinese Communist Party propaganda. That much is public. What these groups are fighting to keep hidden is even more concerning. They have thus far refused the Committee's request to provide information pursuant to our oversight role and responsibilities, and they are now defying congressional subpoenas. Either these organizations turn over the documents, or their leaders will answer the Committee's questions under oath. Foreign adversaries must not be allowed to exploit America's tax code to hide or spread their agenda. Republicans will keep working to shut down every avenue the Chinese Communist Party uses to sow chaos in our communities."
Meanwhile, Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier issued a subpoena to Mamdani's buddies at the Democratic Socialists of America as part of an ongoing investigation into foreign contributions, including alleged funding from Cuba and China.
Let's not forget:
- Mamdani Campaign Alum Living In China Talks US Revolution: "Very Surprised If There's No Violence Going Forward"
- "Abolish NYSE Stock Exchange," Says China-Based Hasan Piker Producer, Mamdani Campaign Alum
Mamdani's move appears to give Singham's NGO network more room for far-left mobilization. It comes ahead of what some describe as a widely anticipated left-wing effort in 2028 to crash the economy through a "French-style revolution"...