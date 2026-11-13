"Killing People To Benefit Someone": Slovakia's Fico "Literally Shocked" After Private Talk With Ukraine's PM

Authored by Remix News Staff via Remix News,

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico admitted that he was shocked by a private conversation with Ukrainian Prime Minister Serhiy Koretsky about the war between Ukraine and Russia.

Mr. Merz, Germany was wrong about mass migration, it was wrong about nuclear energy, and now you are wrong again about financing the war! https://t.co/o5Lv5tAXnH — Robert Fico 🇸🇰 (@RobertFicoSVK) November 10, 2026

"I have no right to reveal the details and never do, but I had a private conversation with the Ukrainian prime minister and was shocked by it," Fico said. He stressed that his reaction primarily concerned information related to the war and its possible further course.

Fico made the comments during a press conference in Bratislava on Tuesday.

"Literally shocked when it comes to the war and further developments in the future," he added. Speaking about war, he said, "It's killing people to benefit someone. For money, for influence. I reject it."

However, Fico did not specify what information the head of the Ukrainian government gave him. He noted that due to the confidential nature of the conversation, he did not intend to reveal details.

During the same conference, Fico referred to planned further financial support for Kyiv, estimated at an additional €70 billion.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz advocates for all European Union member states to participate in financing aid for Ukraine. According to media reports, Berlin wants to link the agreement on Ukraine to any future multiannual EU budget for 2028-2034.

Fico is firmly opposed to this development. "What the Federal Chancellor is doing is typical blackmail. And I reject it. We have the same veto power as him," said Fico.

He then stated his country was opposed to financing another loan for Ukraine.

"Slovakia will not participate in granting Ukraine another loan of 70 billion. Period. We're done," he said.

The Slovak prime minister stressed that Bratislava does not intend to accept pressure from the largest European Union countries. He announced that if Germany makes the adoption of the next EU budget conditional on the consent of all countries to continue financing Ukraine, Slovakia will use its veto power.

Fico emphasized he did not intend to block countries that want to transfer funds to Kyiv of their own volition, which means that Germany, France and other countries can provide more money to Ukraine, but should not require Slovakia to participate.

In December 2025, European Union countries agreed to loan Ukraine €90 billion. Currently, however, Kyiv points to the need to obtain additional funds for 2027. According to the estimates presented, the financing gap could amount to around €70 billion, of which approximately €45 billion would be covered by the European Union.

Ukraine's seemingly never-ending need for more billions from the EU continues to inflict massive strain on the member states. Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš also spoke out against making EU budget negotiations conditional on further support for Ukraine. Slovakia, the Czech Republic and Hungary had already excluded themselves from participating in the €90 billion loan promised to Ukraine in December.