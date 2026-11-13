Mapping Alleged Chinese Spy Network Behind Banned Nvidia Chip Flows To China

Jensen Huang spent decades building Nvidia into a multitrillion-dollar AI chip giant. He ends the week out of the top job, with CFO Colette Kress stepping in as interim CEO. But for Jensen, he might have a future elsewhere ...

That would be an honor — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 12, 2026

Reports of three extramarital relationships, including one with an alleged Chinese spy, have prompted key House Republicans to request a briefing about Jensen's dealings and potential national security risks.

Alice Huang, the suspected Chinese spy, was a former Megaspeed International executive, and a new Bloomberg News report finds how Alice potentially obtained restricted Nvidia chips that ended up at a Shanghai data center.

The report traces 22 Dell Technologies servers containing Nvidia H800 chips purchased by Singapore-based Aperia Cloud Services that ended up at Shanghai's Yangtze River Delta Project, despite US restrictions on exporting those chips to China.

Via Bloomberg

A subsidiary of Shanghai Longteng Intelligent Computing, which Alice (also known as Haung Le in corporate filings) founded, listed the Dell equipment among 193 servers pledged as collateral for financing in January 2025. The equipment was valued at about $73 million, and included 52 Super Micro Computer servers containing restricted Nvidia H100 or H200 chips.

Via Sayari

Bloomberg noted, "The filings didn't specify how the Nvidia chips in question were obtained, or whether Alice was personally involved in that transaction." She relinquished her Shanghai Longteng shares in 2017. Huang Yu, identified by The Information as her sister, remained the company's majority owner until January 2026.

Dell told the outlet that it "stopped all sales and support to Aperia International in February 2025 due to unauthorized diversion concerns." That month, Singapore authorities arrested Aperia's chief executive on charges of defrauding server suppliers. He has pleaded not guilty. Aperia has denied wrongdoing.

Via Bloomberg

Bloomberg also noted, "In addition to the Dell servers, it included 52 units manufactured by US-based Super Micro Computer Inc. and containing either Nvidia's H100 or H200 chips — both restricted from sale to China without a US license."

The Shanghai project also has links to Megaspeed International, another company Alice founded and is under US investigation for alleged chip smuggling.

"This activity, which surfaced through our analysis of Alice's network, warrants a national security and [technology] counterproliferation investigation," Brian Andersen, Tesari's vice president for national security applications and a former supervisory special agent with Homeland Security Investigations, told CNBC.

CNBC also said, "Businesses connected to Alice Huang were linked with supplying Nvidia computing power to Huawei, according to documents reviewed by CNBC, around the same time she and Jensen Huang were first publicly seen together, in December 2023."