Most Americans, Including Republicans, Want Congress To Pass Legislation To End Iran War; New Poll Finds

Authored by Dave DeCamp via Antiwar.com,

A new poll from Reuters/Ipsos has found that a majority of US adults, including the majority of Republicans, want Congress to pass legislation to end the Iran war, a conflict that's been extremely unpopular among the American people.

The poll asked if respondents would support or oppose the incoming Democrat-led Congress passing legislation to end the Iran war, and 71%, including 51% of Republicans, said they would support the effort.

The poll was conducted in the days following the midterm elections, which saw a major Republican defeat, and the war and the increase in the cost of living as a result of it were identified as the major factors in the Democrats' victory.

Both Vice President JD Vance and President Trump have acknowledged that the war cost the GOP the midterms, though Trump continues to defend his decision to launch it and continues to escalate the ongoing blockade and sanctions campaign against the Islamic Republic.

The current Congress has already passed a War Powers Resolution directing President Trump to end the war, but it's been ignored by the administration.

Democratic leadership has threatened to use the "power of the purse" to end the war by potentially blocking funding for the federal government until the conflict ends. The issue could become a major battle before the new Congress is sworn in, as lawmakers must pass a continuing resolution by December 11 to keep the government funded.