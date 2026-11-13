Tanker Collides With Riverboat Near Port Of New Orleans, 130 On Board, Local Outlet Says

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New Collision Footage
Maritime Traffic Data
130 On Board Riverboat Hit By Tanker
Local outlet WWL-TV reports that the tanker collided with a docked riverboat near the Port of New Orleans. The outlet's sources say 130 people were on board the riverboat.
Incident Area
Incident Near Port of New Orleans
Dramatic footage posted on X appears to show a canal ferry colliding with a tanker on the Mississippi River, near the Port of New Orleans.
"Emergency crews are responding to a vessel collision near the Port of New Orleans. Avoid the area and allow responders to work. Updates to follow," NOLA Ready wrote on X.
Additional footage:
*Developing...