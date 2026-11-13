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Tanker Collides With Riverboat Near Port Of New Orleans, 130 On Board, Local Outlet Says

Tanker Collides With Riverboat Near Port Of New Orleans, 130 On Board, Local Outlet Says

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New Collision Footage

Maritime Traffic Data

130 On Board Riverboat Hit By Tanker 

Local outlet WWL-TV reports that the tanker collided with a docked riverboat near the Port of New Orleans. The outlet's sources say 130 people were on board the riverboat.

Incident Area

Incident Near Port of New Orleans 

Dramatic footage posted on X appears to show a canal ferry colliding with a tanker on the Mississippi River, near the Port of New Orleans. 

"Emergency crews are responding to a vessel collision near the Port of New Orleans. Avoid the area and allow responders to work. Updates to follow," NOLA Ready wrote on X.

Additional footage:

*Developing... 

Tyler Durden




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