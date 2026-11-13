Tanker Collides With Riverboat Near Port Of New Orleans, 130 On Board, Local Outlet Says

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New Collision Footage

Watch the moment a tanker struck a cruise ship in New Orleans. Rescues are underway.



📷: Kern Studios https://t.co/ZPspGtM0Yr pic.twitter.com/O1qGr8kImf — wdsu (@wdsu) November 13, 2026

Maritime Traffic Data

Tanker collides with river cruise ship on Mississippi River



A major rescue operation is underway in New Orleans after the Marshall Islands-flagged tanker Atlantic Asphalt collided with the US-flagged river cruise ship American Heritage on 13 November. The passenger vessel was… pic.twitter.com/dFWKr6yrQp — MarineTraffic (@MarineTraffic) November 13, 2026

130 On Board Riverboat Hit By Tanker

Local outlet WWL-TV reports that the tanker collided with a docked riverboat near the Port of New Orleans. The outlet's sources say 130 people were on board the riverboat.

Incident Area

Incident Near Port of New Orleans

Dramatic footage posted on X appears to show a canal ferry colliding with a tanker on the Mississippi River, near the Port of New Orleans.

BREAKING: Tanker collides with river cruiser near the Port of New Orleans. Video shows the aftermath: pic.twitter.com/2zPmCkpWLB — AZ Intel (@AZ_Intel_) November 13, 2026

"Emergency crews are responding to a vessel collision near the Port of New Orleans. Avoid the area and allow responders to work. Updates to follow," NOLA Ready wrote on X.

NOLAREADY: Emergency crews are responding to a vessel collision near the Port of New Orleans. Avoid the area and allow responders to work. Updates to follow. — NOLA Ready (@nolaready) November 13, 2026

Additional footage:

PHOTO: Passengers and crew seen aboard the American Heritage as the river cruise ship lies tilted on its side following a collision with a tanker near the Port of New Orleans; around 150 on board. pic.twitter.com/ukTzQEEyHG — Scope Report (@ScopeReport_) November 13, 2026

*Developing...