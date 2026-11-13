Trump's $40 Billion Mineral Push Enters Democrats' Crosshairs: Which Miners To Own, Which To Avoid

The Trump administration's efforts to break China's grip on critical metals mining and refining span $40 billion across 160 mining and minerals deals, creating massive new targets for Democrats when they take control in January.

That strengthens the case for producing miners that did not take government handouts and have limited ties to the Trump administration, because top Democrats have already signaled plans to unleash lawfare on a scale the country has never seen before, in what appears to be an effort to derail the Trump administration's industrialization agenda.

Since President Trump signed an executive order in March 2025 to boost American mineral production, streamline permitting, and bolster national security, the federal government has entered into equity deals with MP Materials, Lithium Americas, Trilogy Metals, USA Rare Earth, and others.

The investments marked a highly unusual expansion of federal involvement in companies outside wartime or a financial crisis. This suggests the government's urgency to rebuild domestic critical mineral supply chains, including mining and refining, to break China's quasi-monopoly in critical materials.

The Trump administration wants to break China's grip on minerals because Beijing weaponizes trade against the US and has even slowed, or in some cases halted, critical mineral flows to the US and allied countries.

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and Interior Secretary Doug Burgum have defended the federal government's investments in the critical minerals space.

A White House official recently told CNBC that the miner deals allow private capital to flood into these companies and supercharge operations.

With Democrats set to take control of both chambers of Congress early next year, many CEOs of these critical mineral mining companies will likely appear before committees to answer questions about how these deals work. That could draw unwanted attention to their stocks and create volatility for investors.

MP Materials has disclosed those risks to investors. Its Department of War deal, which combines an equity investment with a price floor and an offtake commitment, could face audits, investigations, congressional scrutiny, and litigation, the company warned in a filing.

"We may be subject to heightened scrutiny of our business activities with both government and non-government customers, government audits, investigations, congressional scrutiny, inquiries about conflicts of interest, civil or criminal enforcement by the Department of Justice (including actions under the False Claims Act), exclusion or limitation on future government-funded opportunities, suspension, debarment, and other administrative remedies," MP wrote in the filing.

If you want exposure to miners that did not make deals with the Trump administration and could avoid hearings on Capitol Hill, there are Freeport-McMoRan, Hecla Mining, Coeur Mining, Newmont, and Almonty Industries.

"We've always believed government's place in our business is as a customer, not a shareholder, and look forward to continuing to provide the U.S. and its allies with tungsten to support critical defense and industrial needs," said Lewis Black, CEO of tungsten miner Almonty Industries.

The VanEck Rare Earth and Strategic Metals ETF (REMX) captures the scale of the selloff: the fund, which holds some of the world's leading critical mineral producers, has lost roughly half its value since early summer.

Recall we wrote last month:

We continue to favor the "owning the bottlenecks" theme as China restricts critical material supplies to the West. The focus remains on miners with conflict-free supply chains (ex-China) and now entirely independent of US government-backed financing.