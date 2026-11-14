Malfoid? Why Does This Harry Potter Fan Fiction Character Drive Leftists Insane?

Who could have guessed a decade ago that Harry Potter, of all things, would become a central battleground for the cultural zeitgeist? The political left's obsession with the franchise is complicated, but it largely stems from writer J.K. Rowling's "betrayal" of the progressive cult when she criticized the idea of transgender women (men pretending to be women).

Rowling probably never expected that her devout following of liberal fans would one day turn out to be her worst nightmare and the source of numerous death threats. When a popular leftist doesn't toe the line and support the woke agenda fully, they become a heretic - a more serious threat than any conservative. Not to mention, leftists covet Rowling's massive platform. They think her audience belongs to them.

Once the writer turned against the trans agenda, she was marked for destruction by the mob. This is why it's important for conservatives to stop ignoring pop culture and understand the power and influence inherent in entertainment. Leftists know the value of culture, which is why they have spent incredible time and energy seeking to control it.

You might see fantasy books, superhero flicks and video games as "kids stuff", but these things are actually the key to political dominance. Pop culture expressions tap into the mythologies of the western mind; they have the power to inspire good, or inspire degeneracy and evil.

This brings us to the world of Harry Potter fanfiction and a character which has sparked viral outrage among leftists and the media, and even caught the attention of the Department of Education: Malfoid

Ah yes, you think you're about to enter a world of fanfiction cringe (and maybe you are), but Malfoid is perhaps the most politically charged character in popular media right now, and she was never even in the Harry Potter books.

Malfoid is a gender swapped version of Draco Malfoy, Harry Potter's school nemesis through much of the series. He's a rich elitist boy from a family of "pure blood" wizards who thinks mixed-blood wizards are below them. The fanfiction character, however, changes the dynamic of the story completely, making it not just about Harry Potter, but a star-crossed romance between a boy and a girl from opposing sides of a war.

And, admittedly, this is a rather brilliant storytelling mechanism that would have made JK Rowling's plotline far better. Leftists don't see it that way, though.

Far-left tech rag Wired Magazine clutched pearls over the growing fame of Malfoid, calling her a "right-wing Harry Potter meme" based on "highly offensive" incel concepts. They also describe her as a "potent avatar for toxic elitism and blood purity" (white supremacy).

Slate claims the character is "misogynistic" and that she represents dangerous right-wing heteronormative ideals. Usually, gender swapping and fanfiction tropes are created by woke freaks injecting LGBT fetishes into otherwise normal stories. But in this case, it's the opposite. In other words, leftists are mad because Malfoid promotes a pure, innocent and straight romance.

The new trend has become so pervasive that numerous AI generated cartoons and short films have been published, garnering millions upon millions of views.

The Department Of Education under the Trump Administration even posted a Malfoid meme, which kicked off unhinged screeching across social media from woke activists.

There’s Magic in Learning! 🪄 https://t.co/rbOY84jffA — U.S. Department of Education (@usedgov) October 27, 2026

If it sounds like the left wing is reading way too much into a fanfiction meme, that's because these people are obsessed with controlling underground culture as much as mainstream culture. They believe that anything that could be considered remotely conservative must be eliminated from the public square.

Also, it should be noted that Hollywood films, television, fiction publishing and most other storytelling venues have been largely devoid of heterosexual romance and the decline is steep. In the year 2000, 35% of all films released in theaters were categorized as "romance" - Today, that number has dropped to 8%, and the vast majority of these movies are LGBT romance.

Tales of straight love have been erased from our culture, and this has been done deliberately. It might not matter much to older generations, but younger people are being constantly conditioned through media to think that homosexuality is "the norm", and this is not healthy for the future of society.

It's become so bad that the kids are now forced to turn to fanfiction to find any relief.