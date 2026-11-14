Needed: A World War Against Globalism

Authored by J.B. Shurk via American Thinker,

The wars to come will ultimately pit freedom-loving peoples of many nations against the architecture of the State - composed of the bureaucratic Leviathans at the national and international level, taxpayer-funded news organizations, and the broad spectrum of so-called "non-governmental organizations" whose budgets and personnel nonetheless come directly from government agencies (including foreign and domestic covert intelligence services).

The present War in Ukraine is a throwback to a time that no longer exists - one in which borders meant something. Consider how strange it is to have the European Commission's unelected President Ursula von der Leyen, the European Union's boisterous cheerleaders from France and Germany, and the leftist-globalist leaders of residual nations, such as Canada and the United Kingdom, all clamoring about the sanctity of Ukraine's eastern border, when these various proponents of supranational and international institutions all denounce the nation state as outdated, fascist, and downright yucky.

As Spain has recently demonstrated with its open borders policy of flooding Europe with North Africans, the E.U. is a borderless schizo-continent. Forty years ago, the European Economic Community suckered member states into relinquishing sovereignty over their borders with the first iteration of the Schengen Agreement, and Brussels has used that jurisdictional battering ram as the camel's nose under the tent to incite unlawful mass migration from Asia, Africa, and the Middle East.

Likewise, Canada has huge immigrant populations from India and China. The United Kingdom grants settlement or citizenship to a fresh-off-the-boat foreigner every single minute, and the number of "boat migrants" who have been resettled into taxpayer-funded digs over the last two years alone is larger than the number of soldiers in the entire British Army.

Now that Democrats have control over the state governments of California, Arizona, New Mexico, and Texas, they will work with their open-borders friends (and Americans' enemies) in D.C.'s Uniparty to continue the carnage of the Biden presidency, during which the senile, old git resettled twenty million foreigners across the United States.

It is preposterous for Western leaders to cry about Ukrainian sovereignty when they have abandoned any pretense of defending their own nations' borders. Large parts of the populations of Crimea and the Donbas region identify more with Russia than with Ukraine, but the same meddlesome European Commission whose agents canceled Romania's presidential election when the "wrong" candidate won (a so-called "Euroskeptic," egad!) insist that "democracy" exists only when territories bow down to the royal edicts of Brussels Eurocrats.

Fighting over the geographical boundaries of Ukraine when the European Union wishes to dissolve Europe's national boundaries will succeed in getting a lot of boys and men killed for no purpose greater than the vanity of empire-builders and piss-poor students of world history.

I find it remarkable that the British government is prepping citizens to fight WWIII against the Russian Federation when the United Kingdom looks nothing as it did at the turn of the century. White native Brits have disappeared from the cities, and much of the kingdom has been handed over to third-world immigrants who despise everything about their new home's history, traditions, and beliefs.

The British Army keep telling the white population (whose ancestors have called the islands home for a thousand or more years) that they will be conscripted to fight a great war within one thousand days, and the white population (who are quickly becoming a minority in their own kingdom) keep telling the British government that they would rather fight the foreign invaders (and their aiders and abettors within the State) than send their sons and daughters (yes, girls will be sacrificed in the years ahead for the "glory" of the globalist ruling class) off to die in drone-exploding trenches.

Why would native Brits die for a nation that no longer exists? From their perspective, the Muslim rape gangs who were never punished for raping hundreds of thousands of British girls clearly have more power than the average white Brit. If the Islamists wish to protect their newly conquered British Isles in some future war, the mosques should send their jihadis off to do the fighting.

It is truly bizarre to hear the globalist politicians in D.C., London, Ottawa, Paris, Berlin, and Brussels speak about coming conflicts as if the world that they are constructing is worth preserving.

I won't speak for others, but there is no way I will fight a war for "climate change" delusions and expensive "green" energy regulations. I won't fight for the "rules-based international order." I won't fight for online censorship and the criminalization of speech that Western leaders justify as necessary for "protecting children," combating "disinformation," and silencing "hate speech" - all ridiculous lies meant to create the "permission structures" for killing free speech. I won't fight for open borders. I won't fight for the idiot ideologues who have taken over the educational system. I won't fight for globalism's awful cultural Marxism, its race-based discrimination, or its obsession with both castrating and having sex with children. I won't fight for Islamic supremacy or the construction of more mosques in once tranquil American towns. I won't fight for the central banks' currency debasement and market manipulation. I have no interest in fighting for that corrupt dwarf-dictator Volodymyr Zelenskyy or his equally corrupt Ukrainian thugs. And I will never fight for the D.C.-London-Brussels Deep State that profits from war by laundering taxpayer money through the meat grinder slaughtering millions in Ukraine and into the bank accounts of family foundations and globalist NGOs.

These are not things for which sane people will lay down their lives.

We fight to protect our families, homes, neighbors, communities, and countries.

The globalist governments that have taken over Western nations insist that they own our children and may "trans" them without our consent. They tax our homes every year, making it impossible to ever completely "own" anything. They resettle foreign invaders into our tight-knit communities and call us "racists" and "bigots" because we prefer to have neighbors who speak our language and share our religion. They refuse to enforce national borders and replace the people whose families built the West with third-world peoples who do nothing but exploit the West.

Why would I fight for the European Union, Canada's Chinese vassal state, Britain-istan, or D.C.'s imperial Deep State? These cabals offer a vision for the future that is no better than Vladimir Putin's strongman-controlled Russia or Xi Jinping's one-party-controlled communist China. Speaking of China, why is it that European and American globalists bend over backwards to play nice with Xi and his totalitarian police state while taking the juvenile step of banning Russian athletes from international competitions? How can European and American globalists pretend to have any legitimacy when it comes to the so-called battle between "authoritarianism" and "democracy" when they partner with authoritarians all over the world - just not Russia's.

America's Founding Fathers had it right. Governments are never the solution; they are always the problem. Both the Declaration of Independence and the U.S. Constitution express the Founders' firm belief that neither governments nor officeholders can be trusted to do what is right.

If they believed that political leaders were inherently good, the Constitution would be much shorter: Put the most ethical, moral, capable man in charge of the government. Instead, they created an extremely limited federal government, constrained its powers except for those specifically delineated, divided it into three branches, and included checks and balances meant to keep the branches competing against each other. If the Constitution were a "bottom line up front" memo, its principal conclusion would state at the top: Governments are always corrupt.

Globalist governments believe that Western citizens can be pressured into fighting WWIII. I think WWIII will be fought between Western citizens and globalist governments.

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