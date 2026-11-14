Tesla Opens Cybercab Orders To "Select Customers" For Personal Use

Late Friday night, Tesla began inviting "select customers" to purchase its Cybercab for personal use. The driverless vehicle, which has no steering wheel or pedals, costs $29,990 and requires a $299-a-month "Autonomy Subscription."

"Select customers are now being invited to purchase Cybercab for personal use," Tesla's Robotaxi X account said.

Select customers are now being invited to purchase Cybercab for personal use pic.twitter.com/LDIkKuseAZ — Robotaxi (@robotaxi) November 13, 2026

Selected customers who received the notification last night will have to put down a $1,000 nonrefundable deposit to order. But there's a catch: the driverless vehicle will only work inside Tesla's Robotaxi service areas in Texas and Florida.

Tesla investor Sawyer Merritt broke down the subscription agreement for Cybercab autonomy:

You can only use the Cybercab for personal use (for now). You can't use it commercially.

You can't modify Cybercab, including adding wraps, window tint, or changing wheels, except through Tesla or an authorized provider.

Three or more safety strikeouts result in a one-week suspension, during which Cybercab may be unable to operate.

Cybercab has touchscreen-based manual controls that allow movement at speeds up to 2 mph, intended for short-distance maneuvering rather than public-road driving.

Cybercab can autonomously drive itself, without passengers, to a Tesla Service Center for maintenance and return home afterward.

Owners remain responsible for insurance, registration, parking, charging, general cleaning, and other expenses.

Tesla's decision to abruptly open Cybercab orders last night may be tied to a bet that popular tech YouTuber Marques Brownlee recently made:

"The bet is simple. It's that the promise that they made on stage will not happen. That golden Robotaxi with two seats, no driver, no steering wheel and no pedals will not ship to regular people like you and me for $30k before the end of 2026, and I said I'd shave my head if they do."

I honestly don't really care about this bet at this point, but your own words in your video 2 months ago were:



"The bet is simple. It's that the promise that they made on stage will not happen. That golden Robotaxi with two seats, no driver, no steering wheel and no pedals will… pic.twitter.com/WOtTY75tiX — Sawyer Merritt (@SawyerMerritt) November 14, 2026

Brownlee responded ...

The memes are everywhere, so let’s go back over the bet: Cybercab publicly available for under $30k by the end of 2026



My hair is safe for several reasons

1: No deliveries yet. But they’re estimating starting in December so that’s neat

2: Invite only, not actually publicly… https://t.co/NCD2aFbe2c — Marques Brownlee (@MKBHD) November 14, 2026

Electrek's Fred Lambert asked: "The Cybercab runs on the same AI4 computer as the current Model Y. Tesla already runs unsupervised Model Y Robotaxis in these same geofences. So why can't the Model Y owners who already paid for 'Full Self-Driving' get unsupervised operation in those same zones?"

So if the Cybercab can autonomously drive itself to a Tesla Service Center for maintenance and return home, then it can surely repo itself when the buyer falls behind on payments... Welcome to the future.