"Hawks Flying In Formation": Judge Refuses To Toss DRAM Cartel Suit Against Samsung, SK Hynix And Micron, Opening Door To Discovery

For the past year, the only people with the power to do anything about memory prices have been the three companies that set them. As of this weekend, a federal judge in San Jose has joined the list.

Regular readers know we have spent most of 2026 chronicling what soaring memory prices have done to everything they touch: PC shipments in January, producer prices in June, Apple's price list shortly after, and by July the Fed itself, when we reported that Goldman saw AI-driven memory, software and electricity costs adding 0.5% to core PCE by year-end. Well, year-end is six weeks away, memory prices are still in orbit, and the question of why supply never showed up is now officially a matter for discovery.

In an order dated Nov. 14, Judge Noël Wise of the Northern District of California denied in full the joint motion by Samsung, SK Hynix and Micron (MU) to dismiss the proposed class action accusing the three of conspiring to choke off the supply of conventional DRAM. The decision finds that the complaint plausibly alleges an agreement in violation of Section 1 of the Sherman Act. That is a long way from a finding of guilt, but it does mean the Big Three now have to answer the complaint by December 7 and then start handing over documents.

Same Movie Twice? Not According To The Judge

The case, Garciaguirre v. Samsung Electronics, was filed on June 25 by 17 plaintiffs from five states (14 consumers and three small PC builders) on behalf of indirect purchasers, i.e., anyone who bought a device with commodity DRAM inside it. They want class status, an injunction and treble damages.

The defense was simple, and it had worked before. A near-identical suit filed in 2018 over the 2016-2018 price spike was thrown out in 2020, and the Ninth Circuit affirmed in March 2022 on the grounds that three rivals cutting output at the same time looked like ordinary, unchoreographed oligopoly behavior. Samsung, Hynix and Micron told the court in September that the new complaint was the same conspiracy theory with an AI wrapper, and that everything they did (cutting output, pivoting to high-bandwidth memory, retiring DDR4) was each company chasing its own profit in a market where everybody faces the same pressures.

Judge Wise read it differently.

The crux of the parties’ arguments is whether, as Defendants contend, this case is a rerun of In re Dynamic Random Access Memory (DRAM) Indirect Purchaser Antitrust Litig., 28 F.4th 42, 54 (9th Cir. 2022) (hereinafter “DRAM II”), in which the Ninth Circuit affirmed dismissal of claims against these same Defendants based on a 2016–2018 supply restriction. See ECF No. 58 at 7–8. The Court finds that it is not, and DENIES Defendants’ motion to dismiss.

The memorable part came at the hearing, when the defendants reached for the late Judge Richard Posner's old line that rivals in concentrated markets naturally keep a predator's eye on one another. Wise's reply was that what the plaintiffs describe is "more akin to hawks flying in formation", and as she dryly noted, formation flying is something hawks don't normally do.

Translation: watching your competitor is legal; moving in lockstep with him for three years while prices go up eightfold needs an explanation.

Seven "Plus Factors" And One Very Awkward Questionnaire

Parallel conduct alone is lawful, so a plaintiff with no smoking gun has to plead "plus factors", meaning things a company would be crazy to do unless it knew its rivals would do the same. The complaint's chronology is below.

Formation Flying: The Parallel Moves In The DRAM Complaint

When What the complaint alleges 1998-2002 The original DRAM cartel. Samsung later paid a $300 million fine, Hynix $185 million; Micron got immunity for blowing the whistle Late 2022 - April 2023 Production cuts: SK Hynix and Micron about three weeks apart, Samsung following in 2023 After the cuts All three shift capacity to HBM and lock it up under long-term supply contracts April - June 2025 All three announce the wind-down of mainstream DDR4 inside a single quarter Dec. 3, 2025 Micron says it will shut Crucial, its 30-year-old consumer memory brand January 2026 All three adopt near-identical customer-vetting questions Throughout Conventional DRAM up 697% in 18 months; no meaningful capacity added, new fabs delayed or halted

Source: ZeroHedge, Garciaguirre v. Samsung complaint and order (ECF No. 68), LitNews. All items are allegations.

As the plaintiffs put it in their opposition brief:

Here the smaller firms cut first, and the market leader—reversing years of practice—announced its own cuts two months later. Here, the profit sacrifice from not expanding into runaway DRAM prices runs to the hundreds of millions (perhaps billions) of dollars per year. And here, the firms’ coordinated supply restraints shuttered businesses and retired product lines that cannot be restored, and they have held for three-plus years, through a 697 percent price increase, without a single defection.

The judge did not buy all of it. She set aside the DDR3 allegations (Micron kept making DDR3), gave no weight to investor-call commentary or trade-conference meetings, called the oligopoly structure neutral, and agreed that the pivot to HBM on its own proves nothing since HBM was simply more profitable.

What survived is more interesting, because it is the stuff that is hard to square with a story in which everyone was simply following AI demand:

Nobody built. With prices offering what plaintiffs describe as an unprecedented incentive to add supply, not one of the three meaningfully expanded conventional capacity, and Samsung and Micron allegedly delayed or halted new fabs. Borrowing from a 1990 Ninth Circuit oil-refining case, Wise treated capacity as the kind of decision that can't be easily reversed, and therefore the kind you don't make blind.

With prices offering what plaintiffs describe as an unprecedented incentive to add supply, not one of the three meaningfully expanded conventional capacity, and Samsung and Micron allegedly delayed or halted new fabs. Borrowing from a 1990 Ninth Circuit oil-refining case, Wise treated capacity as the kind of decision that can't be easily reversed, and therefore the kind you don't make blind. Long-term contracts for AI, none for everyone else. All three signed multi-year HBM deals, while Samsung and Hynix reportedly refused long-term agreements with big conventional-DRAM buyers.

All three signed multi-year HBM deals, while Samsung and Hynix reportedly refused long-term agreements with big conventional-DRAM buyers. The exits. The same-quarter DDR4 wind-down, which the judge said the companies never adequately explained, and Micron walking away from Crucial.

The same-quarter DDR4 wind-down, which the judge said the companies never adequately explained, and Micron walking away from Crucial. The questionnaire. In January 2026, years after the AI boom began, all three rolled out customer-vetting questions that were close to identical. This is the one that seemed to bother the court most, and it is also what sank the defense that AI demand explains everything innocently. "Plaintiffs’ allegations as to this plus factor meet that bar, and the Court finds the allegations strongly support a plausible inference of conspiracy."

She also waved away the argument that a 1998-2002 cartel is too old to matter. For those who don't remember, that one ended with guilty pleas, executives in prison and combined fines of roughly $731 million. Micron, which turned in its co-conspirators, paid nothing. (One assumes the race to the DOJ's leniency window would be just as brisk this time.)

Why This Is A Macro Story

If this were only about gamers overpaying for RAM sticks, it would be a Tom's Hardware story. It became ours in July, when Goldman economist Megan Peters (note available here for pro subs) calculated that AI-induced increases in memory, software and electricity prices were already adding more than 0.2% to core PCE and would hit 0.5% by year-end, with the memory-exposed "software and accessories" category alone peaking at roughly 36bps in November. Which, as it happens, is now.

We had been asking a version of the same question for months:

So "Electronics prices pushed CPI higher" reflecting upward pressure on prices from memory and electronics inputs (Goldman).



When does Trump impose a memory price ceiling? — zerohedge (@zerohedge) May 13, 2026

The Fed took a bit longer:

Three months later they finally figured it out:



Fed’s Goolsbee Says AI Boom Starting to Push Up Prices: Semafor



Now if only higher rates could lower DRAM prices... https://t.co/IWhIdP0Vib — zerohedge (@zerohedge) October 13, 2026

And that's the rub. Warsh can hike all he wants (Goldman's futures desk notes the market now prices 84bps of hikes in 2027), but the Fed can't print DRAM. If a chunk of the hottest inflation impulse in the basket traces back to three suppliers with more than 91% of global DRAM revenue who all decided not to build, then the binding constraint on core PCE may sit somewhere between Icheon, Pyeongtaek and Boise, and the only body currently in a position to ask questions under oath is a district court.

The numbers since July have only gotten sillier. Goldman's Korea tech team (led by Giuni Lee) reported that Korean DRAM exports hit another record of $34BN in October, up 595% from a year ago, with total memory exports up 359% for a ninth straight month above 200% (available to pro subs). TrendForce contract prices rose about 80% in Q2, 40% in Q3 and are tracking around 20% in Q4, with the firm's latest segment forecasts a touch lower at +13-18% for PC DRAM and +10-15% for server, per Goldman's October Memory Pricing Tracker. Slowing, yes. Falling, no: on napkin math that is still roughly a triple in nine months.

The casualties are the usual ones. Citi sees PC units down 15% and smartphones down 12% this year, Switch 2 sales have plunged, and Chinese big tech is reportedly so desperate that Alibaba, Tencent and Bytedance asked Samsung and Hynix for 10-year server DRAM contracts, according to Goldman's Korea desk. Nothing says "competitive market" like customers begging to be locked in for a decade.

Goldman Agrees With The Plaintiffs On One Thing: No New Supply Before 2028

Here is where the sell-side research becomes, probably unintentionally, Exhibit A for both sides.

After hosting TrendForce on Oct. 27, Goldman's memory analysts came away with a positive DRAM pricing outlook through all of 2027 and into 1H28, and the view that a meaningful capacity increase is likely difficult before 2028 (also available to pro subs). The bank reiterated Buy on both Samsung and Hynix. The defendants will read that as proof that fabs take years and clean-room space is finite. The plaintiffs will read the same sentence and ask why nobody broke ground in 2024, when prices first went vertical and each company supposedly had every incentive to grab share from the other two.

In fairness, the defense has material to work with. Micron said in June that it had signed 16 long-term supply agreements with data center, consumer and auto customers, typically running through 2030, which sits awkwardly with the theme that conventional buyers couldn't get long-term contracts (the judge pinned that one on Samsung and Hynix). Micron did break ground in Hiroshima this summer. And we said it ourselves back in June, with no conspiracy required:

Memory prices soared as suppliers realized they have pricing power over hyperscalers (who don't care how much they pay as it's all debt funded now with FCF negative). Guess what: every other substrate will demand surge pricing too. How many more price increases can hypers take? https://t.co/EfDkinboZb pic.twitter.com/iU468PLGwm — zerohedge (@zerohedge) June 26, 2026

A price-insensitive buyer with a bottomless debt-funded budget will produce cartel-like margins all by himself. Whether the Big Three also helped things along, as we suggested in July when we described CXMT as Apple's alternative to "the Big 3 cartel", is what the next year of depositions is for.

Meanwhile, the stock market has already rendered a verdict of sorts. As Goldman's TMT specialist Peter Callahan framed the debate on Wednesday in his daily wrap (available to pro subs):

Memory (MU, SNDK, HDDs) .. the debate around memory continues to heat up .. on the one hand, these stocks are very cheap (2-4x fwd P/E and approaching TBV levels), just embarking on capital return programs (all eyes on MU earnings), still enjoy firm (/ rising) spot prices (esp DRAM – see below) and have guided to favorable S/D dynamics through 2027+ … on the other hand, the market is increasingly nervous about “over-earning” here given the magnitude of ASP tailwinds in the early days of the cycle (esp if the build cycle becomes less linear /exponential.. admittedly a big if), there remain TBD’s on the supply side (new/emerging entrants) and “low” P/E multiples in cycles are as much a ‘bear case” as they are a “bull case” … what gives?!

His chart says it all: the DRAM spot index (dotted line) has gone from under $5 in late 2024 to about $53, while forward P/Es have collapsed to 3.8x for Micron, 2.6x for Samsung and 2.2x for SK Hynix. Stocks that tumbled last month trade near tangible book while the product they sell is up more than tenfold.

The market's word for this is over-earning. A plaintiff's lawyer has a different one: damages.

Discovery Is The Risk, China Is The Cure

So what happens now? Answers are due Dec. 7 and the first case management conference is set for Jan. 12, 2027. After that comes the part the defendants were trying to avoid: emails, chat logs and the paper trail behind those three questionnaires. In the 2000s case it was the documents (and Micron's cooperation) that did the damage.

We would keep expectations in check on two fronts. First, the bar on a motion to dismiss is plausibility, and the same Ninth Circuit that buried the 2018 case will get another look if this one ever produces a judgment. Second, even a plaintiff win would do nothing for prices in the timeframe that matters to the Fed or to anyone shopping for a laptop this Christmas. Antitrust runs on a calendar measured in years, if not decades. And the deterrent math is almost funny: the entire fine pool from the 2000s cartel was $731 million, while SK Hynix alone was expected to earn about W77 trillion in operating profit in one quarter (it beat) and is reportedly weighing W50-60 trillion in extra shareholder returns.

The supply response that actually arrives first will probably be the one no US court ordered. Acer's CEO already says the supply shortage is gone as CXMT ramps, TSMC is sniffing around memory, and Goldman expects CXMT's DRAM output to reach half of Hynix's by 2028. In memory (as in everything else) nothing cures a 697% price increase like a 697% price increase, and a state-funded competitor with no interest in flying in anyone's formation.

Still, for a sector priced at 2-4x earnings because investors can't decide whether the profits are real, a federal judge saying collusion is plausible is a new answer to the question of why they were so high in the first place. With the Kospi - that global proxy for all things memory - erasing opening gains, we'll see whether the hawks hold formation.

Much more in the full Goldman memory notes and Callahan's TMT wrap, all available to pro subs.