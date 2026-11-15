Mexico's President Says There's "No Caravan" Heading North... Then Admits Another One Is Forming

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum says no migrant caravan is crossing her country toward the US border, a day after President Trump threatened to double tariffs on Mexico if it didn't stop one - but in the same breath she said another caravan "is just forming."

"I wouldn't want to get into a debate with President Trump," Sheinbaum told her Nov. 13 morning press conference, according to Infobae's account of her remarks. "There is no caravan at this moment that is in transit to the northern border or that is forming" (translated), she said.

"There were two caravans, one broke up and the other one is being attended to" (translated), she said of the group of roughly 500 migrants that had walked about 40 kilometers from Tapachula to Huixtla in Chiapas, adding: "and there is another caravan that is just forming" (translated).

Asked whether there would be any repression of the migrants, she answered: "No, no" (translated). National Guard and immigration (INM) agents were with the group in what Infobae described as an accompanying role.

Mexico's line is that it needs no special measures for caravans, which she put at about ten or more over the past two years. "Twenty-four caravans since President Trump came to government" (translated), she said, correcting herself when she first described them as "detained": they had "broken up," she said, thanks to "the information that has been given to them that there is no passage from the Mexican border to the United States" (translated).

The caravan Trump was reacting to set out after Democrats swept the Nov. 3 midterms. Between 300 and 500 migrants, most from Central America, crossed from Guatemala into Ciudad Hidalgo on Nov. 6, as we reported, and border czar Tom Homan had a message for Democrats as it moved north. DHS said on Nov. 2 there was "absolutely zero chance" the caravan then heading north would get in, while the State Department has put visa restrictions on more than 15 people it says organized earlier ones.

The next group is the one Sheinbaum says is forming: a caravan out of Honduras, which she said Honduras should also deal with since it starts there. It was expected to set out from Honduras on Sunday, Breitbart reported, the first test of whether her "no caravan" line survives a fresh column of migrants on Mexico's southern border.