Nvidia Lacks Corporate D&O Insurance Amid Huang Scandal

Nvidia does not have directors’ and officers’ (D&O) liability insurance covering the company itself, an unusual omission for a major US-listed corporation that could leave the chipmaker facing substantial legal costs amid the controversy surrounding former chief executive Jensen Huang, according to Financial Times.

The FT writes that while Nvidia reportedly maintains $900mn in insurance protecting its directors and senior executives from personal liability, the policy does not extend to the company’s own financial exposure. The coverage, arranged through Aon and involving insurers including Beazley, AIG and Chubb, is limited to what the industry calls Side A protection.

Most large publicly traded US companies also purchase Side B and Side C insurance, which can reimburse corporate legal expenses and cover certain claims brought directly against the company. Nvidia’s decision to operate without these protections is uncommon, although high premiums can lead some businesses to retain such risks themselves.

The insurance gap has gained attention following Huang’s abrupt resignation and a subsequent shareholder lawsuit. Investors accuse Nvidia and its former chief executive of providing misleading information concerning Huang’s relationship with a woman suspected by US authorities of acting as a Chinese intelligence operative.

Nvidia shares dropped 4.3% following the revelations, wiping nearly $200bn from the company's market capitalisation. The decline could increase the risk of further securities litigation, potentially leaving Nvidia responsible for legal expenses and settlements that broader D&O coverage might otherwise absorb.

The controversy began after Huang acknowledged having extramarital relationships, including one with the woman allegedly linked to Chinese intelligence. The disclosures prompted his departure from the company he helped establish and raised questions about corporate governance, executive judgment and potential national security implications.

The episode represents a significant reputational challenge for Nvidia, whose advanced semiconductors occupy a central position in the global artificial intelligence industry. Beyond the immediate market reaction, the scandal has brought renewed scrutiny to the company's leadership, disclosure practices and oversight of senior executives.

With shareholder litigation already under way, Nvidia now faces the prospect of managing both a leadership crisis and potentially costly legal proceedings without the corporate insurance protection commonly maintained by its peers.

Corporate D&O insurance is not always essential for companies with substantial cash reserves and strong balance sheets. Large, financially secure businesses such as Nvidia may choose to absorb litigation costs and potential settlements themselves rather than pay significant premiums for additional coverage.

While this approach increases direct financial exposure, it can be a reasonable trade-off for companies with sufficient resources to fund their own legal defense. We may soon find out if it was worth it or not for Nvidia...