Reactor Developers Line Up For Uranium Enrichment From Centrus

Meta's money has found its way to the nuclear fuel chain, as Oklo has lined up uranium enrichment services from Centrus for its reactor plant in Ohio.

On November 12, Oklo said it signed "multiple definitive, multi-year contracts" with Centrus Energy for high-assay low-enriched uranium (HALEU), formalizing a letter of intent from June.

The disclosed terms:

Enough HALEU for "up to five Aurora powerhouses for multiple years," the first phase of Oklo's planned 1.2 GW campus in Pike County, Ohio.

Deliveries from Centrus's plant in Piketon, "scheduled to begin in 2029."

Oklo prepays for the fuel, which helps fund Centrus's build-out. Meta's prepayment for future power, which we flagged in January, helps pay for it.

The fuel also covers future Aurora projects and, eventually, refueling Oklo's first reactor in Idaho.

Oklo isn't the only one lining up enrichment services. Since August, Centrus has signed three more definitive deals for the same future output, all with prepayments:

X-energy (Aug. 6): enrichment for LEU and HALEU for its first Xe-100 reactors and TRISO-X fuel.

Radiant (Sept. 9): HALEU for multiple Kaleidos microreactors, with deliveries "before the end of the decade."

Antares (Sept. 17): "unobligated" HALEU that can support national security missions, also due before the end of the decade.

Centrus's investor deck also counts TerraPower's Natrium reactor, under a 2023 MOU, with planned deployment in 2030.

Who's at the front of the line?

Today, Centrus is producing HALEU across one 16-machine demonstration cascade that produced about 900 kilograms a year for the DOE. Its next full cascade of new centrifuges is "expected to come online in 2029," and the base-case build-out targets 12 metric tons of HALEU a year.

Centrus has been explicit about the 2029 start goal, but the timeline for reaching 12 metric tons per year has yet to see clarity.

Add up the initial loads on Centrus's own customer slide: 5 tons for an Aurora core, 1.5 per Xe-100, 1 for Antares and about 15 for Natrium. That's 22.5 tons, nearly two years of the full base-case capacity.

And it counts just one Aurora and one Xe-100. Oklo's deal covers up to five, Dow's Long Mott plant alone has four Xe-100s, and Radiant's volume isn't disclosed. DOE isn't on the slide either, and it's owed a ton by March 2032 under its $900 million contract.

Piketon has to make LEU too. Centrus's Russian and French supply contracts, which cover most of what its LEU business sells today, run out at the end of 2027 and 2030. On the Q3 call, CEO Amir Vexler touted the "flexibility to use planned HALEU capacity for various assays of LEU and LEU plus if needed."

Between the existing supply contracts with a global fleet of utilities and the new contracts for higher-assay uranium, it is hard to tell who is going to get how much, and when.

The contracts keep coming

Centrus's contingent backlog (sales tied to new Piketon capacity) jumped from $3 billion in early August to $5.4 billion by the end of September. Asked if Centrus would pull capacity forward, Vexler said "there is really no changes in terms of the cadence that we are planning in terms of rolling out our capacity."

That translates to the company assessing that they're already moving as fast as they can in terms of getting new centrifuges built and installed. Perhaps their partnership with Palantir will save some more time and money in the near future?

When a BoA analyst asked whether today's HALEU goes to Oklo, X-energy, Radiant, Antares or someone else, he said only that "it will be supplied to the commercial market."

Centrus may get some slack, as Oklo just widened the startup window for its first Aurora to 2028-2029, from a firm 2028.

A fuel crunch is easier to manage when the reactors are late too…