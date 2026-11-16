Amazon AWS Breaks Ground On $7BN Data Center In Indiana

By Georgia Butler of DatacenterDynamics

Amazon Web Services (AWS) has broken ground on its $7 billion data center project in Northwest Indiana.

As reported by The Times of Northwest Indiana, construction has begun on Project Rise in Wheatfield, Jasper County. Construction work is being handled by Ryan Construction and is expected to take several years to complete.

"This is one of the largest private-sector investments in Jasper County," AWS economic development principal Scott Eckhardt said.

He added: "These are significant dollars the community can put toward its residents for years to come. We don't just want to come here and build. We want to become part of the family in Jasper County. We want to be a good neighbor today and every day hereafter."

The company will pay $98m in taxes upfront, with $700 million contributed over the next 30 years.

AWS is investing a combined $33 billion across data centers in New Carlisle, Hobart, and Wheatfield.

Plans for the Wheatfield campus first emerged in June 2026, with the company planning up to nine buildings on a 304-acre plot of land sold to AWS by the Northern Indiana Public Service Company (NIPSCO), with the Schahfer Generating Station located just a half mile away.

The campus will primarily use air cooling, and will only use water for cooling around 2 percent of the year during the hottest days.

NIPSCO's director of public affairs and economic development, Rick Calinski, said: "Today's groundbreaking is about much more than a new facility. It represents economic growth, innovation, and a long-term investment in the future. When utilities make a major infrastructure investment of this scale, the benefits extend far beyond the work that is being done on a single site. Investments in the electric system strengthen the foundation of future growth, improve infrastructure and reliability, and create long-lasting value for the community."

AWS already has data centers in Northern Indiana, in New Carlisle, and is developing another in Hobart. The projects are part of an additional $15bn investment commitment to the area made by AWS in November 2025, in which the company said it aimed to add 2.4GW of capacity to the Hoosier State. Earlier this month, the company was reportedly looking at Posey, Indiana, for a data center project.

AWS snatches up land in Northern Virginia

Elsewhere, AWS has snatched up land in Northern Virginia, likely for data center projects.

As reported by the Washington Business Journal, the company has spent more than $170m on land in both Loudoun County and Fairfax County.

AWS purchased a shuttered concrete manufacturing plant on Wade Drive in Loudoun County earlier this month for $99.79 million. Spanning 23 acres, the property is located at 44146 Wade Drive, and the company aims to build a 100-foot-tall data center on the property. AWS previously purchased 25 acres at 44150 Wade Drive in July 2023 for $34.44m.

On top of this, AWS has purchased a 13-acre property at 4305, 4311, and 4321 Hazel Park Court for $72 million in Fairfax County. The property is currently home to the headquarters of a site development and construction company, William A. Hazel Inc., including a 23,180 sq ft, two-story office building built in 1980 and a 34,180 sq ft, two-story warehouse built in 1999. The zoning for the site allows data centers up to 75 ft tall.

Amazon has a major and ever-growing presence across Virginia. Loudoun County hosted Amazon Web Services’ (AWS) first data centers when the book-selling company launched its first cloud facilities in 2006. The company’s footprint has grown to dozens of owned and leased buildings around Loudoun, Fairfax, and Prince William Counties, with more in development around Fauquier, Culpeper, King George, Spotsylvania, Stafford, Louisa, Orange, and Caroline Counties.

Loudoun County's Board of Supervisors is scheduled to vote on a one-year data center pause on November 17.

Earlier this year, a Virginia senator proposed a three-year state moratorium on data centers.