Biden Finally Admits What Vance Told Zelensky To His Face

Joe Biden writes in his new memoir that Volodymyr Zelensky "could be moody and stubborn in our private conversations, and not as grateful as I would have expected" - the same charge that set off a media firestorm when Vice President JD Vance made it to Zelensky's face in the Oval Office last year.

The passage is in Promise Me, America, which goes on sale Tuesday.

That said - Biden doesn't write Zelensky off entirely, crediting the former comedian's acting career, which he writes "turned out to be very good training" for leading a country at war.

Vladimir Putin fares worse: Biden writes that the Russian leader "liked to slouch during a meeting, feigning indifference, like a teenager."

The memoir also says members of Donald Trump's transition team asked Biden to sign a letter authorizing direct talks with Putin before Trump's January 2025 inauguration, and Biden refused, "unwilling to give them carte blanche for what I expected would be a kind of surrender, at Ukraine's expense."

Elsewhere in the book, according to the Journal's excerpts, Biden says he "would make the same decision again" on the Afghanistan withdrawal, while acknowledging that Lloyd Austin and Mark Milley were troubled by it; accuses Benjamin Netanyahu of putting his political survival ahead of Israel's long-term interests; and recounts the pressure from Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer to end his 2024 campaign after the debate.

In the February 2025 Oval Office blowup, Vance pressed Zelensky over whether he had ever said thank you. Trump went further in November 2025, posting that Ukraine's leadership had shown "zero gratitude" for US efforts.

A CNN fact-check at the time counted 78 occasions since the 2022 invasion on which Zelensky publicly thanked the US, starting with his March 2022 address to Congress: "Ukraine is grateful to the United States for its overwhelming support."

The book lands a week after Biden told People magazine he would not have run again had he known he was "feeling lousy because I had cancer," and Biden has said the cancer will keep him from doing as many interviews about the book as he had planned.