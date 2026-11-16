Florida Rep. Offers Safe Haven To Elon Musk As Democrats Prepare Revenge Tour

There is a lesson to be learned from the tactics of progressives, primarily in the fleeting nature of power and how to use it to its utmost potential while you have it. The greatest weakness of conservatives is their unwillingness to wield power effectively, even when necessary, and leftists know this.

For example, under the Biden Administration, Democrats exploited their options fully when it came to open borders and mass immigration. They used that four years to do as much damage to the US as possible, flooding the country with at least 8 million migrants (more according to some estimates) and further entrenching their multicultural sabotage of the country.

On the other hand, the Trump Administration has attempted numerous and forceful deportations methods as conservative angrily assert that the President is not doing enough. But when these harsh methods hit the news feeds, many of those same people whine that the optics look bad and that Trump needs to "dial it down".

Bottom line? Leftists have no limits to their use of power, while too many conservatives don't have the stomach to return the same volume of fire.

One could argue that this reserved approach to government is a virtue; but virtue alone doesn't mean anything if one's society and culture are erased. There comes a time when you have to stop bringing knives to gunfights and do unto them as they would do unto you.

Elon Musk's efforts with DOGE were just a taste of what could be done if conservative movements stopped playing nice and went for the jugular. The shutdown of USAID alone might have given America and the world several more years to turn back the tide on the woke agenda.

The media accused Trump and Musk of political brutality when they slashed government workers, but the political left gets most of its leverage over government through bureaucracy, not through politics. In other words, presidents come and go; it's the lifelong bureaucrats who actually run the government and make policy. Getting rid of these people has to be a priority if anything is to change.

Musk was already public enemy #1 among leftists after his purchase of Twitter (their beloved social media propaganda machine). But in their eyes, it was the DOGE cuts made him a viable target for complete destruction. The cuts hit them where it hurt the most. Numerous DEI and LGBT projects were linked to USAID, not to mention a number of left-wing media outlets.

It was your tax dollars funding the wokification of America the entire time.

Democrats will undoubtedly spend exhaustive time and energy trying to obstruct or cripple Musk's business operations as they enter office in 2027. In Texas, we recently noted the suspicious data results of the supposed "blue wave", and the consequences of that event are far reaching. Unless an investigation is pursued, it is likely that the state will be fundamentally altered and some of the damage might be irreversible.

Musk is faced with an unfortunate choice: To stay and fight the endless swarm of Democrat investigations and targeted legislation, or, to leave.

The State of Florida may be helping him to make that decision with an offer from U.S. Rep. Carlos Giménez (R-FL-28). Giménez sent a formal letter inviting Elon Musk to relocate his Tesla corporate headquarters from Austin, Texas, to Florida and expand operations there.

“I write to formally invite Tesla to consider relocating its corporate headquarters and expanding its operations from Texas to the free State of Florida, where innovation, entrepreneurship, and economic freedom are celebrated.”

“Your recent remarks about operating free from an oppressive and extractive state government reflect the principles that have made Florida a national leader in economic freedom. With the recent election of self-described Democratic Socialists to positions of power in Texas, I share your concerns about excessive government interference, politically motivated investigations, and policies that punish success. No company should face political retaliation for creating jobs, investing in American innovation, and contributing to our nation’s prosperity.”

This follows a number of thinly veiled threats made by Governor-elect Gina Hinojosa, Attorney General-elect Nathan Johnson and Senator-elect James Talarico to undermine Tesla, Space X and any data center projects Musk has been pursuing in Texas. It should be noted that Musk has not built a single data center in the state so far, and has plans to build only one center in the near future.

Republicans retain control of the state Senate, which could limit some legislative changes. Musk has responded publicly, posting that data centers in space look “pretty appealing”. He also noted that he moved to Texas because of the states climate of freedom versus the oppressive regulation of blue states like California.

After the Florida offer, Hinojosa "softened her approach" according to some critics, suggesting that Democrats want to maintain the Texas relationship. However, she argues that Musk must operate on "their terms".

The shift in rhetoric doesn't mean much and a move to Florida may very well be in the cards. Democrats have not held back from abuse of political power in the past, there's little chance they're going to behave themselves now.