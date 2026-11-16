Foreign Students Are Ditching US Colleges - And The Tuition Money Goes With Them

Authored by Bryan Hyde via American Greatness,

New international student enrollment at U.S. universities fell by 15 percent this fall, according to a survey of more than 800 universities released by the Institute of International Education.

Politico reports the Trump administration's tighter visa restrictions, stricter vetting and visa interview and appointment bottlenecks are contributing to a noticeable decline in international student enrollment nationwide this fall.

The visa crackdown is accomplishing two administration goals, narrowing avenues of potential immigration and hitting the bank accounts of academic institutions conservatives have long criticized.

Data released in November 2026 by the Institute of International Education, based on a survey of more than 800 U.S. institutions, highlights a sustained downward trend with first-time international student enrollments dropping 15 percent in fall 2026 after plunging 18 percent in fall 2025.

According to the NY Times, total international student numbers dropped 9 percent in fall 2026, compounding a 3 percent decline from the prior year as education leaders noted an unusual uptick in already-enrolled students leaving their U.S. programs before graduation due to heightened uncertainty.

The trend of declining international students has prompted some higher education leaders to speak out.

Michael Roth, president of Wesleyan University, a private liberal arts school, told Politico:

This is great for the United States that they're spending money here, that they're learning about our culture and our country. To just make it harder in the name of some kind of nationalism, it seems like we're shooting ourselves in the foot just to see how good our boots are.

Benjamin Johnson, a spokesperson for Ohio State, said the university's international student enrollment "strengthens the academic experience" for all of their students, adding, "We want the world's best and brightest to choose Ohio State for school and stay to build a life and career in Ohio."

Because international students frequently pay full tuition, their absence has created immediate budget shortfalls across American higher education.

A State Department spokesperson said in a statement that the administration is "protecting our nation and our citizens by upholding the highest standards of national security and public safety through our visa process. As Secretary [Marco] Rubio said, 'a visa is a privilege, not a right.'"

The unnamed spokesperson added, "The United States continues to welcome qualified international students whose academic pursuits contribute to American colleges and universities, support the U.S. economy, and strengthen our nation's global competitiveness."