French-Style Protests Erupt In Los Angeles As Far-Left Groups Mobilize Kids To Push Agenda

Late last week, we asked: "Is French-Style Chaos Coming To America?"

The major concern stateside is that far-left NGOs and activist networks will use students as useful idiots to advance their anti-American agenda, with the eventual hope of collapsing capitalism.

Perhaps the first such mobilization here in the US following the French riots is emerging in Los Angeles on Monday evening, as students join demonstrations against Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

The mob of anti-ICE agitators and local teens are attacking vehicles near the graffiti covered second street tunnel in downtown Los Angeles https://t.co/D8ZQrZjBaK pic.twitter.com/OsY6tFKOGP — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) November 17, 2026

CHAOS: Anti-ICE student protesters BLOCK Los Angeles streets and THROW BOTTLES at passing cars!



“I’m trying to get to work!” shouts a man in an orange vest as students confront him.



Imagine blocking hardworking Americans from getting to their jobs to protest ICE! pic.twitter.com/jjzQozh4Sk — Def Noodles (@defnoodlesreal) November 16, 2026

“Mostly peaceful” protests by Los Angeles Unified school students, followed by a mass brawl https://t.co/Pwne9iUS8o pic.twitter.com/8J3uljXKBF — Soledad Ursua (@SoledadUrsua) November 17, 2026

JUST NOW: Anti-ICE protesters draped in foreign flags just started hurling objects at an unsuspecting driver in Los Angeles.



These absolute losers think blocking traffic and assaulting people is some kind of righteous protest. You cannot hate them enough. pic.twitter.com/v1Yg7p8S6S — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) November 16, 2026

A sign spotted in the protest crowd read "Party for Socialism and Liberation," a far-left NGO with alleged funding ties to China-based Marxist financier Neville Roy Singham.

Heavily organized. Notice the handlers ... Nothing says this is organic.

The question is who is organizing, financing, and directing the mobilization, and whether students are being recruited to advance a broader far-left political agenda.

Well...

Welp, there it is. The Los Angeles High School walkout today against ICE is not organic, it’s being supported by Nonprofits



These same nonprofits supporting the walkouts are using it to raise donations to ‘support illegal immigrant legal defense programs’



Another staged SCAM pic.twitter.com/IyWLRQcmgO — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) November 16, 2026

Left-wing MSM runs cover - just like they did in the French riots...

Since the 2020 BLM riots that burned down entire city blocks, leftist NGO spheres and activist networks have participated in active revolutionary work against the nation, prompting the US Treasury to set up a multi-agency task force to go after billionaire foundations and overseas subversion networks funding the chaos.

Meanwhile, socialist New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani dismantled the NYPD's riot unit, a move that will allow these far-left activists to run rampant. This is a glimpse of what's to come in 2027, with the grand finale in 2028 (read here).