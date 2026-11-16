Late last week, we asked: "Is French-Style Chaos Coming To America?"
The major concern stateside is that far-left NGOs and activist networks will use students as useful idiots to advance their anti-American agenda, with the eventual hope of collapsing capitalism.
Perhaps the first such mobilization here in the US following the French riots is emerging in Los Angeles on Monday evening, as students join demonstrations against Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
A sign spotted in the protest crowd read "Party for Socialism and Liberation," a far-left NGO with alleged funding ties to China-based Marxist financier Neville Roy Singham.
Heavily organized. Notice the handlers ... Nothing says this is organic.
The question is who is organizing, financing, and directing the mobilization, and whether students are being recruited to advance a broader far-left political agenda.
Well...
Left-wing MSM runs cover - just like they did in the French riots...
Since the 2020 BLM riots that burned down entire city blocks, leftist NGO spheres and activist networks have participated in active revolutionary work against the nation, prompting the US Treasury to set up a multi-agency task force to go after billionaire foundations and overseas subversion networks funding the chaos.
Meanwhile, socialist New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani dismantled the NYPD's riot unit, a move that will allow these far-left activists to run rampant. This is a glimpse of what's to come in 2027, with the grand finale in 2028 (read here).