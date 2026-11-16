GTA VI Preorders Top Wall Street's Expectations Ahead Of Thursday Launch; Brace For "GTA Flu" As 13-Year Wait Ends

Grand Theft Auto VI finally arrives Thursday for gamers around the world, ending a wait of more than 13 years since the franchise's last installment. Ahead of the launch, Jefferies analysts told clients Sunday that "pre-orders [are] tracking well ahead of initial expectations," supporting Take-Two Interactive shares in premarket trading in New York.

"Near-term softness in NBA 2K and Mobile matters less with GTA VI launch approaching and pre-orders tracking well ahead of initial expectations. While the launch itself is well understood, we believe the bigger opportunity is the duration of the GTA VI monetization cycle ," Jefferies gaming analyst James Heaney wrote in a note on Sunday.

🤖 WILD: GTA 6 has reportedly made a RECORD $1 BILLION 8 days before launch, more than GTA 5 made on its first day.



About 10.3 MILLION people have pre-ordered, the most for any game in history.



GTA 5 took $800 MILLION in its first 24 hours in 2013 and needed 3 days to hit the… pic.twitter.com/x9lTI3ZrFm — Coin Bureau (@coinbureau) November 13, 2026

Heaney sees strong GTA VI preorders pushing estimates toward the upper end of the 40 million to 50 million copy range .

He said the next big bet will be on GTA VI Online, the recurring revenue machine Wall Street has hoped for, which will likely fire up next year. He forecasts a reasonable range of $1 billion to $2 billion in fiscal 2028 live-service bookings.

Heaney continued, "GTA Online and an eventual PC release could provide meaningful incremental bookings into FY28, neither of which we believe is embedded in FY27 guidance," adding, "We continue to model FY27 bookings above the high end of guidance and see upside to our $10 FY28 EPS estimate as the GTA VI ecosystem scales."

In other words, Wall Street already expects that GTA VI will sell tens of millions of copies, and now the focus shifts to turning those gamers into years of repeat customers through in-game monetization.

TTWO shares have jumped 29% so far this month in anticipation of the GTA VI launch. Shares have traded sideways since early 2025, unable to sustain a break above $260. In premarket trading, shares are up 3%.

Bloomberg data tracking Wall Street analysts lists 33 "Buy" ratings, zero "Holds," and zero "Sells." The average 12-month price target among these analysts is around $290.

In a recent interview, TTWO CEO Strauss Zelnick told CNBC's Squawk Box that "This game is going to make a lot of millionaires in 2027. A lot of creators gotta understand this is it. This is that golden ticket. This is like a hundred times bigger than Fortnite."

Nick Huntington-Klein, an associate professor of economics at Seattle University, recently told FOX 13 Seattle, "The real question is, are people going to take more time off work in large enough numbers for us to notice."

Effect of the GTA 6 launch on the world economy and businesses:



- 12.5 million gamers in the US plan to take time off to play it, with an estimated $1 billion in losses

- 83 thousand days have been booked off in the UK, costing businesses $15.8 million

- Logitech is giving all… pic.twitter.com/BmA03dPCoJ — GTA 6 Countdown ⏳ (@GTAVI_Countdown) November 15, 2026

The term "GTA Flu" has already been coined ahead of the most anticipated game in history.