Hillary Clinton Names The Actual 'Leader Of The Free World'

Hillary Clinton has found a new "leader of the free world," and he doesn't live in the White House. Asked by MS NOW's Rachel Maddow whether anyone holds the title right now, the former secretary of state answered, "Maybe Mark Carney."

The exchange came during a live conversation at Temple Emanu-El's Streicker Center in New York on Nov. 10, which MS NOW aired over the weekend. Maddow replied, "That's what I was going to ask," and added, "He's certainly articulating a vision of the free countries of the world and of the liberty-loving nations of the world that is about being stronger together."

Rachel Maddow: Do you think that there is a leader of the free world right now?



Hillary Clinton: Maybe Mark Carney. pic.twitter.com/r3YgRWGbc9 — Scott Robertson (@sarobertson_) November 15, 2026

It isn't the first time Clinton has handed the title to a foreign leader. When Angela Merkel left the German chancellorship in December 2021, Clinton wrote that "for four long years, she was the leader of the free world" - four years that lined up with Donald Trump's first term in office.

After a decade and a half in power, Angela Merkel passes on the chancellorship of Germany today. She led Europe through difficult times with steadiness and bravery, and for four long years, she was the leader of the free world. Thank you, Angela. pic.twitter.com/TEOMAcNluW — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) December 8, 2021

Carney, who ran the Bank of Canada and then the Bank of England before succeeding Justin Trudeau as Liberal leader, was sworn in as prime minister in March 2025, and has spent much of his tenure pulling Canada toward Brussels. At their Montreal summit on Oct. 30, Ottawa and the EU launched an "Alliance for the Future" and committed to "the deepest possible partnership - short of accession - with Canada becoming the European Union's first Associate Member," an idea Brussels floated earlier this fall. The joint announcement says the two sides will work out "the substance, scale, and scope of this form of membership" over the coming months.

Back home, Canada's unemployment rate rose to 6.7% in October from 6.5% in September, as the economy lost 4,700 jobs, according to Statistics Canada.

Former President Bill Clinton got there first: campaigning for Florida gubernatorial nominee David Jolly in Hollywood, Fla., on Oct. 20, he called Carney a longtime friend and said, "He's about the most well-qualified leader in the world." He then took aim at Trump's 51st-state talk: "I'm tired of treating our allies like they're dirt."

Clinton has never fully conceded the title to Trump at home either: in 2019 she called him an "illegitimate president." Now, with Democrats fresh off a midterm wave, her candidate for leader of the free world is the man in Ottawa.