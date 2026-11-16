Huang Out To Dry: Nvidia Board Not Considering Bringing Jensen Back

Nvidia's board is not considering bringing Jensen Huang back as chief executive, people familiar with the matter told the Financial Times, even as President Trump said Monday that he "would not mind" seeing him return.

Meanwhile, CNBC is reporting that the board is focused on a national security investigation into Huang and is not in discussions to bring him back.

Huang resigned Thursday after 33 years running the company he co-founded, days after telling staff he had been unfaithful to his wife over an affair with Alice Huang (no relation), a former executive at Singapore-based Nvidia customer Megaspeed which is suspected of funneling Nvidia chips into China. Alice denies wrongdoing and says she left the company in August 2025.

Huang has discussed a comeback with confidants, according to the FT, while one ally is assembling a "war room" of Silicon Valley executives to lobby the board and win over the White House. Musk, Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney and Uber co-founder Travis Kalanick are among more than 170,000 signers of an open letter demanding the board bring him back while its investigation runs, almost 9,000 of whom list themselves as current Nvidia employees.

Trump, speaking to reporters on the South Lawn before leaving for Asia, said Huang had "learned a big lesson." "A lot of people are asking Jensen, they think Jensen should go back. That certainly isn't a bad idea," he said, though he had earlier floated former Apple CEO Tim Cook for the job.

President Trump on Nvidia reinstating Jensen Huang: "I would not mind that." pic.twitter.com/VbQMvdpfmH — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) November 16, 2026

"Jensen obviously has two things going on," Trump said. "He has a family situation which is a rough deal. What he wants to do is sell chips."

Trump also said the affair hadn't put national security "at risk," and questioned the spy allegation itself: "I don't know that she's a spy. Nobody's proven that." Attorney General Todd Blanche said last week the Justice Department has not concluded she was a spy, and Beijing has rejected the allegations.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, by contrast, said Sunday that Nvidia needs "a dramatic shakeup" and should look outside the company for Huang's successor, and that he wants answers from the board and its outside counsel within 10 days, as we reported.

The board has already approached Arm CEO Rene Haas about the job, the FT reported Friday. On Thursday it named CFO Colette Kress interim CEO and Harvey Jones, a director since the company's 1993 founding, its first-ever chair, and opened a search covering internal and external candidates.

Bessent has also blamed Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick's department for never putting Megaspeed on the Entity List, the US trade blacklist. Trump said Monday that Lutnick "might have delayed" blacklisting Megaspeed to avoid "a blow-up with China," and answered "No" when asked whether he would replace him.

Commerce has since closed the "cloud loophole" with a rule requiring a license to ship advanced chips to overseas data centers serving Chinese customers at scale, and to Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia and Brazil. The rule could squeeze neoclouds that built businesses renting GPUs to Chinese tech companies, such as the UK's Nscale and Japan's Datasection, which may need US licenses to keep serving those customers, the FT reported.

Lutnick and Bessent are both traveling with Trump to Manila and Shenzhen, where he is set to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin. Asked whether he would raise the spy allegations with Xi, Trump said, "I may."