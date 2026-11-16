Schiff Bill Would Make Taxpayers Pay For Migrants' Housing, Food And Rehab While They Fight Deportation

Sen. Adam Schiff's immigration bill would let the government-paid lawyers it creates for people facing deportation ask for public money to cover their clients' housing, food, travel, mental health care and addiction treatment, as War Room's Natalie Winters pointed out Monday.

The Fairness to Freedom Act of 2026 (S. 5324) would create a federal right to a lawyer, at government expense, for anyone facing removal who can't afford one. A sworn statement that family income is no more than 200% of the poverty line is enough to qualify.

Under Section 209, "Services Other Than Counsel," those lawyers can ask a Local Board to approve "investigative, expert, or other services," including services "necessary to develop release plans and provide post-release services" for people held by the Department of Homeland Security or the Office of Refugee Resettlement. The examples the bill lists include "services and support related to mental health, housing, addiction, food, travel, and accompaniment to immigration court proceedings," plus "any other services required to ensure effective representation or the interests of justice."

The lawyers don't have to ask first. They can line up the services "without prior authorization, but subject to later review by the Local Board," and the new Office of Immigration Representation sets the pay at rates "comparable to the compensation paid to the Government for substantially similar services."

At least half the members of each regional board approving that spending must be immigration defense lawyers or staff of community groups serving immigrants, and anyone who was a prosecutor or law enforcement officer in the previous three years is barred from serving.

Adam Schiff's immigration bill would let taxpayers fund housing, food, travel, mental-health and addiction services for people fighting deportation. — Natalie Winters (@nataliegwinters) November 16, 2026

The bill puts no price on any of it. It authorizes "such sums as may be necessary," and sets a floor for the new office's budget pegged to what Washington spends on ICE, Customs and Border Protection and the Justice Department's immigration litigators.

If the government can't provide a lawyer, the deportation case gets thrown out "with prejudice." Counsel has to be appointed within 24 hours of someone landing in DHS custody, no proceedings can start until then, and asking for a government lawyer can't be counted against anyone in a "public charge" determination.

Schiff introduced it with Sens. Alex Padilla, Kirsten Gillibrand, Cory Booker, Jeff Merkley, Ron Wyden and Bernie Sanders. "Having access to legal counsel during immigration proceedings is essential to fair outcomes, yet beyond the reach of many," Schiff said. Rep. Norma Torres (D-Calif.) leads the House version, joined by Reps. Robert Garcia, Grace Meng and Pramila Jayapal, and a campaign co-led by the Vera Institute is pushing both.

The Senate bill has sat in the Judiciary Committee since Aug. 6. Its backers point to a memo from Schiff's office showing only about 34% of people in completed immigration court cases had a lawyer in fiscal 2026, the lowest share since 2010. The House version has sat in committee since April 2025, and Democrats take control of the House in January.