South Korea Scrambles Fighter Jets After Russian Planes Breach Air Defense Zone

In a rare development, multiple Russian military aircraft buzzed South Korean airspace, resulting in South Korean Air Force jets being scrambled.

Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) confirmed of the early Tuesday event (local time), that several Russian planes were observed briefly entering the country's air defense identification zone (ADIZ).

While it wasn't a breach of national airspace per se, commanders in Seoul identified the inbound aircraft as a potential threat.

"The South Korean military detected the Russian aircraft before they entered the KADIZ and deployed fighter jets to prepare for any possible contingencies, the JCS said in a statement," according to Yonhap News Agency.

The Russian planes later exited the zone but did not violate South Korean airspace, the statement noted. No notice was given by the inbound aircraft.

There have been similar incidents in recent years, including moments where Chinese and Russian bombers jointly flew into the KADIZ.

Typically, South Korea summons the Russian ambassador - an action expected to be taken in this case too.

Tensions have grown on the Korean peninsula of late related to the Ukraine war. Pyongyang, still tenchically in a state of war with South Korea, has become a very open supporter of Moscow.

North Korea has even sent thousands of troops to help fight on Russia's behalf against the Ukrianians, and it has lost possibly hundreds of DPRK soldiers.

Russia has at the same time grown cozier with China, even as Washington has sought to expand its naval presense near Taiwan and in contested areas of the South China Sea.