"They Are F**king Terrified": White House Demands Sign-Off Before Any Federal Employee Testifies To Congress

The White House has told every executive branch agency that no employee may agree to appear before a congressional committee until White House Counsel Will Scharf's office and the legislative affairs team sign off, according to a memo Scharf issued Monday that was obtained by Axios.

The memo orders agencies to follow "the established White House consultation process ... before any agency personnel may agree to appear before any congressional committee." It comes seven weeks before Democrats take control of both the House and the Senate in January, with investigations of the administration already lined up.

Scharf's office will apply its own reading of what counts as a "legitimate" inquiry when it decides whether an agency employee gets to testify. A White House official told Axios that reasonable requests will be honored and the rest turned away. "The Trump administration will not be extorted, intimidated, or threatened into submission by politically motivated baseless investigations," the official said.

Democratic strategist Justin Snyder reacted to the memo on X: "Holy shit. They are fucking TERRIFIED."

Holy shit. They are fucking TERRIFIED. https://t.co/MHlxfUUr0j — Justin Snyder || TheMaineWonk (@TheMaineWonk) November 16, 2026

The memo follows a letter Scharf sent on Nov. 9 to Rep. Robert Garcia (D-CA), who takes over the House Oversight Committee in January. "Congressional investigations must further a legitimate legislative task; Congress cannot employ them to exercise powers of criminal prosecution assigned to the Executive and the Judiciary," Scharf wrote, before warning that "process designed merely to abuse or instill fear in the recipient may cross the line into blatant criminality."

The letter quotes Democratic Rep. Emily Randall promising to pass out subpoenas "like candy," Rep. Analilia Mejia vowing to toss them out "like Mardi Gras beads," and Sen. Ed Markey joking about needing "new forests" for the paper. It cites Garcia's "LAWYER UP" campaign, launched on election night, and accuses him of chalking up his motives to "gay" "pettiness" rather than any legislative purpose, a reference to remarks he made at Crooked Con.

Garcia, who said on Nov. 10 that his committee is weighing a probe of former chief of staff Susie Wiles, shot back that Congress' investigative powers don't need the "permission of the White House," and that "it appears Donald Trump has something to hide," NBC reported.

Attorney General Todd Blanche has declined to rule out prosecuting Democratic lawmakers who investigate Trump officials, as we reported, and on Sunday US Attorney Aaron Reitz sent Sen. Elizabeth Warren a demand to preserve every record tied to her planned investigations. In the House, Republicans picked Jim Jordan to lead them into the minority on a promise of "offense, not defense."

Trump's advisers are brushing off impeachment talk, confident that Democrats would fall short of the two-thirds supermajority the Senate needs to convict, Axios reported. "The president can count, and he won't be cowed," one adviser said.