Three Hospitalized After "Major Crash" Involving Waymo Robotaxis In Phoenix

Three people were hospitalized following a crash involving two Waymo vehicles in the Phoenix metro area, according to local ABC affiliate ABC15. Images from the scene also show a third damaged vehicle.

Phoenix police are investigating a crash involving multiple Waymo vehicles that sent three people to the hospital. Full story at link in bio. pic.twitter.com/qQB3Tp6ZaX — ABC15 Arizona (@abc15) November 16, 2026

"Major crash involving a couple of Waymos at 20th street and Van Buren in Phoenix," ABC15 reporter Ford Hatchett wrote on X Monday afternoon.

Hatchett's photo shows a Waymo Ojai on the left and a Waymo Jaguar I-PACE on the right, both heavily damaged. A blue SUV behind the robotaxis appears to have sustained front-end damage.

Major crash involving a couple of Waymos at 20th street and Van Buren in Phoenix. @abc15 on the scene working to learn if anyone is hurt. pic.twitter.com/aqffaCApgb — Ford Hatchett (@FordHatchett) November 16, 2026

The cause of the crash and who was at fault remain unclear. The images nevertheless show an unwelcome development for the robotaxi company ramping up taxi operations across the country.